NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

NYZ033-152100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-152100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-152100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then

freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ065-152100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ041-152100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the

morning, then rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-152100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-152100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-152100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with freezing rain, snow and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-152100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-152100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with freezing rain and sleet likely

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-152100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-152100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

morning, then freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-152100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain likely.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-152100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-152100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then sleet, rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-152100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-152100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-152100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature around 40. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening,

then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-152100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-152100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-152100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and sleet in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ061-152100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and sleet in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-152100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then rain,

sleet and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-152100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ064-152100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Sleet and rain. Sleet

accumulation around an inch. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ066-152100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

558 AM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Sleet and rain. Sleet

accumulation around an inch. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

