NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

_____

127 FPUS51 KALY 230809

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

NYZ033-232100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely or a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

30.

$$

NYZ052-232100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-232100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-232100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-232100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-232100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-232100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ042-232100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely or a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet and rain in the evening. Freezing rain.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ083-232100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely or a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-232100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-232100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-232100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

sleet or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

$$

NYZ039-232100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely or a chance of snow or sleet in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain and rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-232100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-232100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-232100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-232100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-232100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-232100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-232100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 16. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-232100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-232100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-232100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-232100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-232100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ066-232100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

308 AM EST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather