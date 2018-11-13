NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers or
a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no additional
snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with
highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow or rain likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature
falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet this morning, then rain or snow
likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain
or snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain or snow
or sleet this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or sleet likely this morning, then a chance of rain or
snow or sleet this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain or a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow or sleet
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow or
sleet this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a slight chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Heavy snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
405 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Additional light sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
