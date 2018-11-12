NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
NYZ033-122100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ052-122100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ058-122100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow or
rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ065-122100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into
the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely in the evening, then sleet
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ041-122100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ038-122100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely or a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow or sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
NYZ032-122100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 13.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ042-122100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet or rain in the morning, then rain or snow
likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ083-122100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ043-122100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ084-122100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ082-122100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain and sleet in the morning, then rain likely
or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ039-122100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely or sleet after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain likely or
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ040-122100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain
likely or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ047-122100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then
rain or snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely
or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow or sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
NYZ048-122100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ049-122100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ050-122100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ051-122100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ053-122100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ054-122100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow or sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ060-122100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ061-122100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ059-122100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ063-122100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Sleet likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ064-122100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Sleet likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ066-122100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
321 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely in the evening, then sleet
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
