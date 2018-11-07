NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
NYZ033-070900-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ052-070900-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ058-070900-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-070900-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ041-070900-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-070900-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ032-070900-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ042-070900-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-070900-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-070900-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-070900-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-070900-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ039-070900-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ040-070900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ047-070900-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-070900-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ049-070900-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ050-070900-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ051-070900-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ053-070900-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ054-070900-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ060-070900-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ061-070900-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ059-070900-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ063-070900-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-070900-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ066-070900-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1226 AM EST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
