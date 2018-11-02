NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ052-030800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 50. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ058-030800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
NYZ065-030800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 50.
NYZ041-030800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 50.
Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ038-030800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ032-030800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much cooler with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ042-030800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-030800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ043-030800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ084-030800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ082-030800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ039-030800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ040-030800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ047-030800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ048-030800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ049-030800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ050-030800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ051-030800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
NYZ053-030800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ054-030800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ060-030800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
NYZ061-030800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
NYZ059-030800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ063-030800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
NYZ064-030800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ066-030800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
416 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
