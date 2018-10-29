NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ033-290815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-290815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ058-290815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ065-290815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ041-290815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ038-290815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ032-290815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ042-290815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ083-290815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ043-290815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-290815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ082-290815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-290815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ040-290815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ047-290815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ048-290815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ049-290815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-290815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-290815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ053-290815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ054-290815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-290815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ061-290815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ059-290815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-290815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

NYZ064-290815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-290815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

122 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

