NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
427 FPUS51 KALY 271511
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
NYZ033-272000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain or snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ052-272000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around
40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ058-272000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or sleet. Little or no additional sleet
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ065-272000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-272000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ038-272000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ032-272000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Rain early, then rain or sleet. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ042-272000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-272000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ043-272000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ084-272000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around
40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ082-272000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Rain early, then rain or sleet. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ039-272000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-272000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow early. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-272000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow early. Rain or sleet. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ048-272000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain or sleet. Little or no
additional sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ049-272000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around
40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-272000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around
40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ051-272000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain or sleet. Total sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ053-272000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ054-272000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ060-272000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ061-272000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ059-272000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ063-272000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady
temperature around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ064-272000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-272000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather