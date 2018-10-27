NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

427 FPUS51 KALY 271511

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain or snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or sleet. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Rain early, then rain or sleet. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Rain early, then rain or sleet. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow early. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow early. Rain or sleet. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain or sleet. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain or sleet. Total sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1109 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

