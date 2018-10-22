NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

NYZ033-222000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-222000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-222000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-222000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-222000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-222000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-222000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-222000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-222000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-222000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-222000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-222000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-222000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-222000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-222000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-222000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-222000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-222000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-222000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-222000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-222000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-222000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-222000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-222000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-222000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

612 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

