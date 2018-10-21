NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018
_____
358 FPUS51 KALY 210503
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
NYZ033-210800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or scattered snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ052-210800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ058-210800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much colder. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ065-210800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ041-210800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ038-210800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ032-210800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or scattered snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ042-210800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or scattered snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ083-210800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ043-210800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ084-210800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ082-210800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ039-210800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ040-210800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ047-210800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ048-210800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ049-210800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ050-210800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ051-210800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ053-210800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ054-210800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ060-210800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ061-210800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-210800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ063-210800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ064-210800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ066-210800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
102 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
