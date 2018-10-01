NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

267 FPUS51 KALY 010829

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

NYZ033-012000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ052-012000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ058-012000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ065-012000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-012000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-012000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-012000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-012000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Occasional showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ083-012000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Occasional showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-012000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Occasional showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-012000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-012000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-012000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-012000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-012000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ048-012000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ049-012000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ050-012000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ051-012000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-012000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ054-012000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ060-012000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ061-012000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ059-012000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-012000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-012000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ066-012000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

427 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

