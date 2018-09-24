NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
211 FPUS51 KALY 241648
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
NYZ033-242000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ052-242000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much
warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ058-242000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ065-242000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Warmer . Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ041-242000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ038-242000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-242000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ042-242000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ083-242000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-242000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ084-242000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much
warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ082-242000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-242000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-242000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ047-242000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ048-242000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ049-242000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ050-242000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ051-242000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ053-242000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much
warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ054-242000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ060-242000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ061-242000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ059-242000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ063-242000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ064-242000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ066-242000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather