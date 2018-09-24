NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

NYZ033-242000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ052-242000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much

warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ058-242000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-242000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Warmer . Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ041-242000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-242000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-242000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-242000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-242000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-242000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ084-242000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much

warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-242000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-242000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-242000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-242000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ048-242000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ049-242000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ050-242000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ051-242000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-242000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much

warmer. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ054-242000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-242000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-242000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ059-242000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-242000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ064-242000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ066-242000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1247 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

