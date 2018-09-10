NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Much warmer

with highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Breezy and not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Much warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the lower 60s after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

701 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

