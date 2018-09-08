NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

NYZ033-080800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-080800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ058-080800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ065-080800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ041-080800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-080800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

NYZ032-080800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ042-080800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

NYZ083-080800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-080800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-080800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-080800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ039-080800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-080800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ047-080800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ048-080800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ049-080800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-080800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-080800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ053-080800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-080800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ060-080800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ061-080800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ059-080800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ063-080800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-080800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ066-080800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1245 AM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

