NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

NYZ033-222015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-222015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-222015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-222015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-222015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-222015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-222015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-222015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-222015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-222015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-222015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-222015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-222015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-222015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-222015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-222015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-222015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-222015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-222015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-222015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-222015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-222015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-222015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-222015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-222015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

