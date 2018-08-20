NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
_____
617 FPUS51 KALY 200755
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
NYZ033-202015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ052-202015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-202015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ065-202015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ041-202015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ038-202015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ032-202015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ042-202015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ083-202015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-202015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-202015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-202015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ039-202015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ040-202015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ047-202015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ048-202015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ049-202015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-202015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-202015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-202015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-202015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ060-202015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ061-202015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ059-202015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ063-202015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-202015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ066-202015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
355 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather