NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

288 FPUS51 KALY 041627

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

NYZ033-042015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-042015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs

around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-042015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-042015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-042015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-042015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-042015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-042015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-042015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-042015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-042015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs

around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-042015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ039-042015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-042015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-042015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-042015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-042015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs

around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-042015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-042015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-042015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-042015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-042015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-042015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-042015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-042015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-042015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-042015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather