NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
_____
288 FPUS51 KALY 041627
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
NYZ033-042015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-042015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs
around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ058-042015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ065-042015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ041-042015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ038-042015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ032-042015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-042015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-042015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-042015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-042015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs
around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ082-042015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ039-042015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ040-042015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ047-042015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ048-042015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ049-042015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs
around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ050-042015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ051-042015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ053-042015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ054-042015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ060-042015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ061-042015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ059-042015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ063-042015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ064-042015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ066-042015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1227 PM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather