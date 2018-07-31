NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

NYZ033-312000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-312000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-312000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-312000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ041-312000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-312000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-312000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-312000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-312000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-312000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-312000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-312000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-312000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-312000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-312000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-312000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-312000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-312000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-312000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-312000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-312000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-312000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-312000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-312000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-312000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-312000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-312000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

