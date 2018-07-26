NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

NYZ033-270800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-270800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ058-270800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-270800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-270800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ038-270800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-270800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ042-270800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-270800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph this evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ043-270800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ084-270800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ082-270800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-270800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-270800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-270800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-270800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ049-270800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ050-270800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ051-270800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ053-270800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ054-270800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ060-270800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-270800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-270800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-270800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-270800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-270800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

359 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

