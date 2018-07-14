NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

493 FPUS51 KALY 141756

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows around

70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

155 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather