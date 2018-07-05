NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

and less humid. Near steady temperature around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Not as warm and less humid. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as

warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as

warm. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

523 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

