NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

953 FPUS51 KALY 071033

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

NYZ033-072000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-072000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-072000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-072000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-072000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-072000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-072000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ042-072000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-072000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-072000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-072000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-072000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-072000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-072000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-072000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-072000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-072000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-072000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-072000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-072000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-072000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-072000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-072000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-072000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-072000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-072000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-072000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

632 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather