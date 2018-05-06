NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

NYZ033-060800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-060800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ058-060800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-060800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ041-060800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-060800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-060800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-060800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-060800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-060800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ084-060800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-060800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around

50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ039-060800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-060800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-060800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-060800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-060800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ050-060800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ051-060800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-060800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ054-060800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-060800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ061-060800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-060800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-060800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ064-060800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-060800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1017 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

