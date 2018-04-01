NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 9:03 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much
colder with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or scattered
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain.
Brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with
lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in
the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around
40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much
colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or isolated snow
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated snow
showers. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and
rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or isolated
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain
showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or scattered
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain or
snow showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
856 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder with lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
