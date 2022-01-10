Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SW;9;80%;14%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;59;Plenty of sunshine;74;60;N;4;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;59;44;Decreasing clouds;58;42;ENE;4;72%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;63;47;Decreasing clouds;53;43;NE;8;62%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;43;32;Showers around;40;37;SSW;10;83%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;27;25;Morning heavy snow;32;26;NNE;2;83%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;45;33;Not as cool;58;41;E;5;54%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;8;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-2;SSE;7;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warmer;97;70;Sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;6;31%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;57;49;A little rain;57;43;N;6;74%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;65;Partly sunny;80;65;WSW;9;59%;28%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;63;52;Brief a.m. showers;66;49;SE;13;74%;83%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;72;Partly sunny;88;72;SE;6;72%;19%;5

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;82;63;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSE;6;57%;28%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;96;73;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;5;55%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;54;48;Partly sunny;57;44;NNW;11;74%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;37;18;Chilly with sunshine;32;18;NE;4;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, snow showers;30;28;Snow showers;32;20;WNW;8;83%;63%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;39;24;Partly sunny, chilly;31;25;S;4;82%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;53;A little p.m. rain;65;52;S;6;75%;73%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;75;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;65;N;12;78%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;39;26;Partly sunny;35;22;NNW;12;63%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;38;31;Areas of low clouds;39;32;SW;6;86%;45%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;40;27;Morning snow showers;34;24;NE;13;59%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;41;26;Mostly cloudy;40;18;N;8;41%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;91;71;Very hot;100;73;SE;7;43%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;87;67;Cloudy;85;69;NE;7;38%;34%;6

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun;55;35;Colder with hazy sun;38;24;NW;17;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;63;52;Sunny and breezy;69;53;S;13;30%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;Rain and drizzle;72;63;SSE;10;70%;63%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;79;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;63;NE;4;60%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;75;Lots of sun, humid;88;75;E;5;75%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;16;4;Not as cold;30;29;SW;16;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;NE;7;74%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;38;33;Showers around;37;34;SW;6;80%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;79;70;Mostly cloudy;81;70;NNE;8;59%;5%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;Partly sunny;55;39;S;6;43%;22%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and very warm;92;79;A morning shower;93;79;NE;15;66%;56%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;61;46;Hazy sunshine;63;47;W;4;85%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Hazy sun and milder;50;30;Periods of sun;50;31;SSW;6;29%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;63;An afternoon shower;83;64;NW;6;65%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;SSW;5;74%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, not as cool;54;38;Periods of sun;45;37;WSW;6;83%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;52;35;Sunny and mild;54;38;NE;6;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;67;54;Breezy in the p.m.;63;56;E;15;77%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;62;59;Rather cloudy;65;56;NE;6;65%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;72;62;A stray t-shower;74;63;NNE;5;84%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;82;70;A couple of showers;78;67;NE;12;69%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, very cold;14;2;Periods of sun, cold;19;18;SSW;5;84%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;74;Clouds and sun;92;71;ESE;6;56%;26%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;Sunshine;70;58;ENE;7;49%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;67;Partly sunny;79;69;ENE;11;64%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;83;67;A stray thunderstorm;82;67;SE;7;59%;96%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;60;38;Hazy sunshine;62;37;N;7;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;53;46;A little p.m. rain;49;36;NNE;16;93%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;WNW;9;83%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;Humid;83;76;NNW;8;69%;39%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;79;60;A stray t-shower;77;61;SE;6;57%;82%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;Plenty of sun;46;20;SSW;6;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;71;51;Plenty of sun;71;50;NE;5;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;68;42;A stray t-shower;66;40;WSW;4;67%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;Sunny and very warm;94;73;NNE;12;37%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Partly sunny, cold;24;8;NNW;10;76%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;74;Some sun, a shower;86;74;N;5;56%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;SW;4;63%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;81;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;NNW;6;58%;98%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;93;75;Clouds breaking;93;72;SE;3;64%;8%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;55;40;Occasional rain;55;39;ESE;9;68%;92%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;93;78;A shower in places;90;78;SW;7;70%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;75;69;Some brightening;75;69;SSE;8;73%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;49;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;7;79%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;46;44;A couple of showers;49;35;NNE;6;94%;85%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;73;51;Partly sunny;75;53;NNE;6;26%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;81;75;Cloudy;84;75;SW;6;73%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;36;Mostly sunny, mild;59;33;ENE;4;69%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny;89;81;NNE;9;64%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;SE;4;70%;90%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;5;62%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;86;64;A shower in the a.m.;79;63;SE;12;68%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;65;45;Mostly cloudy;64;41;N;6;55%;23%;3

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;A shower or two;74;68;ENE;15;75%;96%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;26;15;Colder;17;3;N;8;81%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;92;76;Breezy;92;75;ENE;16;60%;2%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;87;69;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SE;9;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;10;-12;Sunny and very cold;-1;-4;SSE;4;54%;50%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;25;13;Cloudy and colder;15;8;N;12;75%;61%;0

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;77;65;Plenty of sunshine;79;67;N;7;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;83;58;Partly sunny, breezy;81;57;NNE;14;47%;4%;8

New York, United States;Windy and colder;29;17;Sunny and frigid;19;13;SW;14;34%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Partly sunny;64;55;S;9;60%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;7;1;Cloudy;8;3;SSW;12;87%;5%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;39;A little a.m. rain;50;37;WNW;9;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;30;29;A snow shower;40;28;WNW;9;58%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, much colder;8;-11;Very cold;0;-2;SE;7;48%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;87;77;Turning out cloudy;87;77;WNW;3;70%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;89;74;A thunderstorm;89;73;NNW;8;65%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray shower;85;73;Sun and clouds, nice;85;72;NNE;5;71%;36%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;44;29;Areas of low clouds;41;29;NE;4;83%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;66;Hot, becoming breezy;94;74;ESE;12;30%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;90;79;Increasing clouds;89;73;SSW;5;61%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;75;Clouds, p.m. showers;90;75;NE;9;71%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;64;A passing shower;88;62;ESE;6;55%;92%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;37;26;Partly sunny;31;24;WSW;4;79%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;32;4;Hazy sun and colder;20;-12;NNE;9;51%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;64;52;Occasional rain;65;52;NNE;8;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;62;47;Some brightening;65;43;SE;4;83%;3%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;87;78;A shower;88;76;E;8;69%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;40;38;A bit of p.m. snow;40;34;SW;17;77%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;32;14;Colder;20;14;S;2;74%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;79;72;A couple of showers;81;73;SSE;6;86%;97%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;76;58;Clouds and sun;78;57;SE;5;26%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;51;40;Partly sunny;51;35;NNE;12;63%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;22;0;Cloudy and frigid;4;-5;S;3;99%;0%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;59;44;Partly sunny;58;46;NNE;6;76%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;A t-storm around;80;64;ENE;13;64%;59%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;83;72;Partly sunny;81;72;ESE;6;77%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;High clouds;77;62;Partly sunny;76;62;N;8;80%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;72;49;NE;5;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;SW;8;46%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;85;68;Partly sunny;85;69;NW;7;65%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny, mild;66;42;E;3;72%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;45;44;A few showers;50;49;S;8;85%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast, a flurry;39;12;Hazy sun and colder;24;13;NW;10;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;48;36;Sunshine, but chilly;43;32;N;12;51%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;12;66%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;40;31;Colder with a shower;33;19;ENE;9;82%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;83;73;Mostly sunny;83;73;NE;8;60%;62%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;30;25;A snow shower;32;31;SW;7;80%;79%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;A t-storm around;81;71;NE;10;74%;88%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;Rain and drizzle;59;55;ENE;6;69%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;9;Bitterly cold;9;6;S;6;90%;50%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;39;31;Sunny, not as cool;52;36;NE;4;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Overcast and mild;47;34;Becoming cloudy;54;35;N;8;62%;18%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;55;43;Mostly cloudy;55;44;ENE;5;41%;11%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;SE;7;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;56;40;Mostly cloudy;60;36;NE;7;45%;4%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;48;40;Chilly with rain;43;36;NNW;8;96%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;22;1;Turning cloudy, cold;21;19;SSW;9;60%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy, p.m. showers;60;52;Morning rain, windy;55;52;NW;21;70%;96%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;56;46;A morning shower;53;46;NW;18;73%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;5;-22;Clearing;6;-24;NNW;8;78%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;42;42;Rain;47;46;SE;6;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;39;27;Periods of sun;34;23;NW;9;55%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;90;63;Sunshine and hot;91;61;ESE;5;49%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;29;21;Clouds and sun, cold;24;6;NE;5;62%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;30;22;Periods of sun;29;21;NNW;5;87%;30%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;75;64;Windy;73;62;N;24;76%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;93;64;High clouds;91;69;WSW;4;51%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;35;26;Cloudy;40;24;NE;2;67%;22%;1

