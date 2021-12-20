Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;Partly sunny;90;77;SSW;6;75%;12%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouding up;81;64;Partly sunny;82;66;N;4;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of clouds;50;41;A little a.m. rain;54;35;W;10;77%;98%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;62;46;SSE;5;74%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;45;28;Cloudy and chilly;36;26;S;4;83%;0%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;27;19;Partly sunny;23;7;NE;2;80%;9%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;66;47;Showers around;76;40;SE;7;40%;73%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;30;25;Low clouds;29;19;SE;7;68%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;101;77;A t-storm around;97;76;E;6;53%;91%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, milder;58;44;A couple of showers;50;39;NNE;6;55%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;62;Mostly cloudy;77;64;NW;10;59%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;63;45;Hazy sun;62;44;SSE;8;52%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;82;74;Thunderstorms;83;73;SE;4;84%;98%;4

Bangalore, India;Brilliant sunshine;80;56;Hazy sunshine;79;57;E;4;66%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;Increasing clouds;88;69;S;4;51%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;57;40;Partly sunny;56;43;NNE;8;70%;42%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;57;27;Partly sunny, mild;45;27;ESE;5;45%;7%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;43;30;Partly sunny;36;27;SSE;6;54%;9%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;39;32;Cloudy;36;29;WSW;4;68%;35%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;67;51;A couple of showers;66;51;NW;6;76%;94%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;79;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;67;NE;9;76%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A snow shower;40;28;Sun and clouds;35;26;NNE;4;73%;29%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;43;25;Sunshine and chilly;34;23;ESE;4;85%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;7;56%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;42;26;Partly sunny;37;22;WNW;5;55%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;88;72;A little a.m. rain;83;67;E;9;59%;57%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;67;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;NNE;6;48%;85%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;55;38;Mostly sunny;57;35;NW;6;70%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;57;50;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;WSW;9;51%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;89;62;Sunny;81;64;W;8;62%;26%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;82;67;A little p.m. rain;80;68;SE;3;65%;65%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;88;69;Hazy sun;87;69;NE;5;65%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;40;30;Periods of sun;39;21;WNW;11;57%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with sunshine;90;76;Partly sunny;87;74;NNE;9;72%;27%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sun;37;27;Morning snow showers;34;32;SSE;4;75%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;72;Cloudy;82;72;NE;7;63%;26%;2

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;52;35;Sunny;58;39;SE;5;60%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;9;75%;80%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;66;44;Hazy sun;68;46;NNW;3;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;Mostly sunny, mild;60;35;SSW;6;16%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;77;54;Hazy sunshine;78;58;W;5;68%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;76;A morning t-storm;88;77;S;6;73%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;45;39;Cloudy;45;41;SE;9;85%;26%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;58;38;Increasing clouds;63;45;N;7;31%;25%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;61;57;Mostly cloudy;62;57;NE;7;80%;27%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;72;58;Hazy sunshine;77;58;N;5;56%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thundershowers;70;60;A t-storm in spots;71;61;NE;7;84%;96%;5

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;83;67;Showers and t-storms;82;70;NW;9;73%;99%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;16;11;Cloudy and very cold;14;9;N;11;74%;41%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;SE;5;63%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain this afternoon;66;56;A little a.m. rain;63;59;NNE;8;98%;73%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;81;68;Breezy with a shower;79;68;ENE;16;62%;96%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;80;56;Hazy sunshine;81;55;E;4;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;64;40;Turning cloudy;65;42;ENE;5;44%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;46;33;An afternoon shower;43;28;NW;7;67%;43%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;ESE;6;81%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;83;73;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;N;15;40%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;74;57;Couple of t-storms;74;58;NE;6;73%;99%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;57;32;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;33;N;5;37%;26%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;78;61;Mostly sunny;81;64;W;6;66%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;63;39;Hazy sun;65;39;W;4;49%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;83;60;Breezy in the a.m.;83;61;N;17;23%;2%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;36;17;A snow shower;19;15;WNW;11;51%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;75;A shower or two;87;76;NE;12;64%;85%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;ESE;5;73%;94%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;73;54;Hazy sun;74;55;W;5;58%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;91;75;Mostly cloudy;90;76;WNW;4;70%;89%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;52;41;A little rain;54;42;E;7;75%;97%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;91;71;Clouds and sun;92;72;SW;5;50%;1%;4

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;70;63;Variable clouds;70;64;SSE;7;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;61;58;Periods of rain;63;56;SSW;10;86%;99%;1

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;45;37;Mostly sunny;42;32;ESE;5;79%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;65;50;Mostly cloudy;67;50;N;4;38%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;SSW;7;70%;37%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;52;40;Partly sunny;57;44;NE;2;71%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;A few showers;89;80;Clouds and sunshine;89;80;NE;9;64%;36%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;ENE;5;86%;66%;2

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;Partly sunny, humid;89;76;E;4;70%;33%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;82;55;Mostly sunny;78;57;S;10;55%;28%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;44;Partly sunny;69;42;N;5;52%;3%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;80;73;Heavy thunderstorms;79;64;WSW;11;81%;94%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers, colder;25;15;Cold with flurries;19;10;NNW;8;40%;62%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;89;80;Cloudy and breezy;90;79;ENE;16;66%;36%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;A little a.m. rain;80;65;E;10;70%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;Inc. clouds;26;17;ENE;3;64%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;21;1;Cloudy and frigid;3;-13;NNW;8;60%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;88;70;Hazy sunshine;86;70;NNE;5;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;77;60;A little a.m. rain;75;61;NE;13;75%;97%;7

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;39;32;Mostly sunny;45;36;ESE;9;44%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;56;50;Breezy in the a.m.;61;47;W;11;61%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;29;7;Low clouds;15;9;S;4;90%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;41;Mostly sunny;59;39;NNW;8;68%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;36;18;Cloudy;26;25;N;4;82%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;32;20;Mostly cloudy;23;18;E;8;62%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;78;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;8;73%;93%;7

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;NW;6;82%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;E;6;82%;67%;6

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;43;32;Sunny, but chilly;38;24;ENE;5;79%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;64;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;SSW;12;52%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;82;73;Turning cloudy;87;76;ESE;4;57%;34%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;Partly sunny;90;76;E;10;68%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;90;66;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;6;52%;34%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable clouds;36;30;Periods of sun;33;26;SW;3;58%;19%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun and milder;46;25;Hazy sunshine;41;13;NNW;6;48%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;54;Periods of rain;67;54;NNE;8;74%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;77;52;High clouds, warm;75;57;SW;5;64%;81%;2

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;88;79;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;E;8;67%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;34;Low clouds;39;32;E;9;80%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;26;20;Cloudy and cold;22;16;ENE;6;68%;62%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;NE;8;65%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;82;63;Sunshine, pleasant;78;52;NNE;8;34%;7%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;33;Sun and clouds;56;40;E;3;76%;89%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;20;13;A bit of a.m. snow;17;11;NW;8;55%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;55;46;Periods of rain;54;50;ESE;7;75%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;81;65;A thunderstorm;78;66;ENE;7;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;9;70%;28%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;76;64;Humid with a t-storm;74;64;N;5;95%;84%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;Nice with sunshine;76;49;E;4;26%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;SW;7;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;71;Mostly sunny;85;69;ENE;8;72%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;58;56;A little rain;61;52;SSE;12;84%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;38;37;An afternoon shower;42;41;S;5;92%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;52;34;Decreasing clouds;46;20;WNW;3;69%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;57;45;Partly sunny, mild;61;43;NNE;6;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;N;6;68%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain, windy;39;28;Chilly with flurries;32;16;WSW;15;65%;51%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower or two;84;75;E;13;70%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;29;19;Snow showers, cold;24;17;NNE;4;86%;50%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;73;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;SSW;10;58%;2%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;74;66;Humid with rain;72;66;WNW;4;83%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, colder;23;21;Cold with flurries;21;20;N;8;49%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;60;38;Increasing clouds;61;45;S;6;49%;62%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;48;37;A little p.m. rain;46;32;NW;16;67%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Showers around;54;38;WNW;9;46%;65%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;59;49;Rain at times;62;52;SW;13;73%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;56;32;Plenty of sun;53;29;E;4;40%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;52;37;Plenty of sunshine;55;41;NW;6;76%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a flurry;38;30;Clouds and sun;34;31;SSE;8;67%;34%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;62;50;Sunshine;61;47;SW;7;63%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;61;44;SSE;4;80%;30%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;25;-11;Plenty of sunshine;14;-14;ENE;6;72%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;25;Rain and drizzle;36;35;E;3;69%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;40;32;Partly sunny;36;27;NNW;3;51%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;83;56;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;NNE;3;50%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;27;15;Cloudy and cold;22;8;NNW;6;48%;42%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;36;20;Cloudy and chilly;27;22;W;8;72%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;69;62;Very windy;70;62;NW;31;70%;1%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;Mostly sunny;89;67;W;3;62%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;An afternoon shower;50;31;A bit of ice;43;27;SSW;2;76%;100%;1

