Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;78;Humid;89;78;S;8;77%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;81;70;Some sun;79;66;NW;9;57%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;61;44;Mostly cloudy;63;48;ENE;9;52%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;63;49;Mostly sunny;59;47;E;4;74%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and milder;45;40;A couple of showers;52;47;SW;13;98%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;11;-1;Sunshine, very cold;4;-8;N;13;66%;4%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sunshine;57;41;Partly sunny;53;41;NW;5;61%;85%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;21;7;Cloudy and colder;10;-8;NE;12;89%;23%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mainly cloudy, hot;97;77;Some brightening;88;72;ENE;9;55%;91%;6

Athens, Greece;Windy;61;55;A couple of showers;62;45;W;9;66%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;77;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;68;ENE;8;86%;99%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;NW;11;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;74;Mostly cloudy;90;73;ESE;7;68%;30%;7

Bangalore, India;Some sun, a shower;78;65;A shower;77;66;E;8;72%;83%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;71;Sunny;91;75;NE;6;51%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;59;45;Sunshine;59;45;NW;5;75%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;52;27;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;W;11;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;43;31;A little rain;34;31;WNW;10;87%;97%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;34;31;Cloudy;37;36;SW;5;90%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;65;50;A shower;64;46;WNW;6;75%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;67;NNE;10;79%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;36;30;Winds subsiding;36;30;NNW;18;78%;41%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;42;38;A couple of showers;48;46;SSW;10;100%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;53;51;A little a.m. rain;52;35;WSW;10;65%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;37;28;Mostly sunny;37;27;NW;9;75%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, warmer;85;72;A t-storm around;85;63;SSE;9;64%;98%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;85;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;67;NNE;5;44%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;60;43;Hazy sun;59;27;NW;10;45%;6%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouding up;74;57;Mostly cloudy;75;60;N;6;41%;4%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;70;59;High clouds;72;62;SSE;7;65%;20%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;86;66;Partly sunny;84;68;N;4;56%;10%;7

Chennai, India;Morning showers;88;77;A little rain, humid;86;78;NE;11;82%;94%;5

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;48;33;Mostly sunny;47;37;SSW;15;49%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;92;75;Clouds and sun;89;76;ESE;5;70%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with flurries;35;31;Cloudy;39;37;SSW;5;87%;39%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;83;72;Decreasing clouds;83;72;N;3;61%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Cooler;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;S;7;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;92;75;Showers around;87;75;ESE;10;74%;90%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;Hazy sunshine;71;50;SSE;2;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;46;33;Not as cool;58;33;SSW;5;23%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;78;58;Hazy sun;81;57;NW;6;59%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SW;4;80%;92%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer with rain;54;46;Mostly cloudy;55;40;WSW;13;90%;44%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;60;38;Sunny and mild;57;37;NNE;6;32%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;67;57;Partly sunny;65;58;ENE;16;72%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;78;64;Turning cloudy;79;61;NNE;6;70%;17%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;89;66;Mostly sunny;89;67;ENE;9;31%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;66;Partly sunny;84;70;ENE;9;67%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;34;32;Rain and drizzle;35;27;NW;4;96%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;SW;4;56%;39%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;78;63;Brilliant sunshine;79;58;ENE;5;63%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Winds subsiding;82;71;Breezy with a shower;82;72;ENE;16;65%;59%;2

Hyderabad, India;A passing shower;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;E;6;55%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;Partly sunny;67;42;NE;4;38%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;60;53;Downpours;61;52;SSW;7;74%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;9;77%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;90;79;High clouds;88;77;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;79;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;60;SE;6;77%;95%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;63;30;Sunny and mild;61;28;N;4;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;52;Hazy sunshine;80;53;NNW;3;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;41;Hazy sunshine;67;42;S;4;58%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;N;9;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;47;42;Cloudy;44;36;ESE;7;82%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;89;75;A shower;88;76;N;6;63%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;74;A morning t-storm;84;73;W;5;82%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;82;65;Hazy sunshine;79;60;N;6;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;S;3;69%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;35;Mild with some sun;60;36;WNW;9;36%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;92;76;Clouds and sunshine;89;77;SSW;6;75%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;69;64;Decreasing clouds;69;64;SSE;7;77%;12%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds;65;49;Partly sunny;62;47;ESE;5;82%;8%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy, p.m. rain;48;48;Mist in the morning;55;49;SSW;10;91%;48%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;Partly sunny, cool;61;44;S;5;54%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;82;77;SW;5;83%;85%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mild with clearing;62;36;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;NE;3;80%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and some clouds;87;80;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;80;E;10;75%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;ESE;5;87%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, not as hot;82;79;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;6;65%;86%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;72;50;Sunny and warmer;79;56;ENE;8;53%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNE;4;47%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;NE;8;73%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;44;36;A little rain;37;28;NW;4;90%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;E;13;63%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;78;65;Turning cloudy;86;68;SE;9;55%;87%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain, some ice early;46;30;Mostly sunny;38;33;WSW;12;61%;31%;2

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;6;4;Cloudy, not as cold;25;22;SE;8;95%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;76;Hazy sunshine;92;75;NNE;7;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing and breezy;78;56;Sunshine and breezy;77;57;NE;14;55%;56%;10

New York, United States;Showers;64;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;37;WSW;11;38%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Turning cloudy;68;52;ENE;6;70%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;21;7;Low clouds;10;-6;W;7;86%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;61;45;Partly sunny, nice;63;45;W;8;67%;37%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast, flurries;33;27;Cloudy;34;30;NW;4;77%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;50;26;Breezy and colder;37;29;SW;14;67%;25%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;E;7;72%;91%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;74;NW;8;71%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a t-storm;83;74;A heavy thunderstorm;84;74;E;7;83%;94%;4

Paris, France;Overcast;47;41;Low clouds;52;45;S;6;84%;27%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;Breezy in the p.m.;74;57;SSE;13;47%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;87;74;Mostly sunny;87;77;NNE;10;61%;27%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of showers;91;77;P.M. showers, breezy;89;77;NNE;13;80%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;66;A stray shower;89;67;SE;6;52%;59%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A few flurries;34;27;Mostly cloudy;35;34;SW;6;77%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and mild;50;28;Hazy sun and colder;34;16;NW;12;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;53;A little rain;61;53;NNE;8;81%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;67;46;Sunshine;67;47;SSE;3;80%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;78;A shower or two;88;78;E;9;64%;92%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;42;39;Rain and drizzle;41;37;SE;15;84%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;36;30;Cloudy;33;28;SW;2;96%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;84;72;Turning cloudy, hot;93;74;NW;7;64%;82%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;Clouds limiting sun;75;48;N;5;26%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;48;39;Mostly sunny;52;30;NNE;8;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon icy mix;25;21;A bit of a.m. snow;29;28;ESE;6;89%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun, then clouds;55;51;Breezy with rain;56;53;SSW;15;81%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;62;A thunderstorm;81;62;ENE;11;64%;96%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;84;76;A shower or two;84;75;E;12;77%;96%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;63;N;6;94%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;NE;5;34%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Episodes of sunshine;74;52;An afternoon shower;71;50;SW;7;62%;57%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;86;72;Brief showers;86;73;N;11;70%;93%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;62;47;Partly sunny, mild;67;47;ESE;4;74%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;47;38;A couple of showers;44;37;SE;9;76%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;48;35;Cooler with hazy sun;42;23;NW;9;44%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;50;Cloudy;54;41;N;11;60%;41%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;NNW;10;78%;97%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;45;38;Showers around;39;28;WNW;12;80%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;85;76;A shower or two;85;76;E;12;70%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;39;25;Cloudy;32;24;W;2;100%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;67;61;Breezy in the p.m.;70;61;SSW;15;63%;29%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;79;65;Rain and drizzle;80;63;NE;8;60%;96%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;35;34;Snow showers;35;31;NW;4;94%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;55;39;Mostly sunny;52;38;E;4;57%;33%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;54;35;Turning cloudy;49;38;SSW;6;71%;9%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;Plenty of sunshine;58;39;E;5;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;High clouds;77;63;SSW;3;51%;1%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain, heavy at times;51;44;Cloudy with a shower;52;37;N;4;69%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;58;44;Partly sunny, nice;63;47;NNW;6;72%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, windy;56;34;Breezy and cooler;41;38;WSW;19;65%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;64;54;Breezy in the a.m.;60;53;NW;14;55%;30%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming very windy;57;47;Mostly sunny;59;43;W;10;67%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;7;-20;Mostly sunny;14;-16;E;7;60%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;45;37;A couple of showers;41;37;ESE;7;73%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with flurries;36;34;Turning sunny;37;35;WNW;12;70%;61%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sun, some clouds;86;61;Sunny and very warm;90;63;E;6;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;38;31;A little snow;33;28;WNW;4;71%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;33;26;Low clouds may break;32;27;W;4;92%;6%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;55;Rain and drizzle;61;56;ESE;19;73%;70%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;72;Sunny;91;73;NW;5;57%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;44;24;Partly sunny;44;25;NNE;2;63%;0%;2

