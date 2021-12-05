Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSW;9;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;66;N;5;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rather cloudy;58;37;Sunny and pleasant;61;41;ENE;2;44%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;58;49;Partly sunny, breezy;56;51;W;15;53%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;42;35;Afternoon rain;40;36;SSW;11;92%;91%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;28;26;A little snow;37;26;NNE;8;70%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, milder;56;38;Inc. clouds;57;39;SE;5;50%;3%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;29;16;A bit of snow;32;13;W;8;75%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;Partly sunny, breezy;94;69;S;13;42%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;51;A shower;64;53;S;11;71%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;72;67;A little a.m. rain;76;66;NNE;12;74%;95%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;WNW;6;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;74%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Brief p.m. showers;80;67;A stray t-shower;81;65;ENE;5;76%;66%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;NNE;6;52%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy and cooler;57;43;Breezy in the a.m.;58;45;W;12;51%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;Partly sunny, mild;52;27;W;9;27%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;46;37;A little rain;41;32;WNW;7;90%;99%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;35;31;Inc. clouds;34;30;SSE;4;79%;28%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;70;50;Some sun, pleasant;72;47;SE;6;63%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NW;9;79%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;36;34;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;NW;13;79%;22%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;42;35;Afternoon rain;41;36;WNW;7;75%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;42;33;Mainly cloudy;54;41;ENE;5;86%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;37;33;Mostly cloudy;38;28;NW;6;90%;19%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with clearing;72;62;A shower in the a.m.;77;62;E;9;71%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;A morning shower;81;66;NNE;5;47%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;54;39;Mostly sunny;60;38;NNW;4;71%;6%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;69;56;Mostly cloudy;71;61;ENE;3;52%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;65;59;Low clouds;68;58;S;11;68%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny intervals;82;69;Sun and clouds;83;68;E;4;57%;44%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;93;76;A shower or two;88;76;SW;2;77%;81%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;44;32;Windy and colder;34;17;WNW;22;52%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NE;5;79%;80%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;35;25;Cloudy and chilly;31;30;SE;8;74%;59%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;83;75;High clouds;86;73;NE;5;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;54;Cooler;56;42;NE;12;43%;9%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;90;74;Showers around;88;74;SSE;8;74%;87%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;75;59;Hazy sun;74;54;NW;5;79%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;63;20;Cooler;40;30;NE;7;44%;20%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Wind and rain;81;67;Tropical rainstorm;72;68;ENE;7;99%;100%;1

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;5;77%;87%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;41;35;A shower in the p.m.;44;34;WSW;18;83%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;51;41;Partly sunny;62;47;NNE;6;33%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;50;Mostly sunny;63;51;W;14;62%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Abundant sunshine;76;56;Hazy sunshine;77;56;ENE;4;46%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;89;67;Mostly sunny;87;68;ESE;8;33%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;Mostly sunny;86;69;NE;6;68%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;6;4;Cloudy and frigid;12;5;NE;12;86%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;87;73;Nice with some sun;90;72;WSW;6;56%;31%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Clouds and sun;75;55;ENE;5;53%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;80;71;Heavy showers;79;70;N;13;80%;100%;1

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;88;68;Mostly sunny;88;67;NE;5;37%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;65;49;Sunny;67;44;N;7;64%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;57;51;Partly sunny, nice;62;49;S;6;83%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning rain;82;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;8;71%;98%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;89;78;Sunny and less humid;91;77;N;7;51%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thunderstorms;66;60;A stray thunderstorm;75;59;N;9;74%;82%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;52;35;Sunny and warmer;61;31;N;5;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;NE;8;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;49;Brief p.m. showers;71;48;WSW;4;72%;90%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;NNW;11;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;36;31;Periods of rain;37;35;ESE;4;87%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;88;77;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNE;14;61%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;91;75;A t-storm around;89;75;W;4;70%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Wind and rain;71;70;Tropical rainstorm;75;72;NNE;6;89%;71%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower and t-storm;91;74;A stray t-shower;88;75;E;4;74%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;55;41;A bit of rain;55;39;ESE;11;66%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;91;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;SSW;7;72%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;68;64;Some brightening;68;63;SSE;7;80%;68%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;50;Mostly sunny;62;53;WNW;6;66%;29%;2

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;45;37;Occasional rain;45;33;W;11;86%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;51;Clouds and sun;69;54;ESE;5;57%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing and humid;84;79;A t-storm around;87;79;SW;7;74%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Increasingly windy;54;39;Partly sunny;57;38;W;6;50%;43%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;82;A couple of showers;88;82;NNW;9;64%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NE;4;84%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;ESE;5;59%;29%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;70;53;Breezy with some sun;79;57;W;16;46%;61%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Lots of sun, nice;74;48;Nice with sunshine;73;46;WSW;5;41%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;80;73;A shower or two;81;71;SSE;7;75%;68%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Some sunshine;30;25;A little snow;30;22;E;6;83%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;92;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;78;E;13;61%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing, a t-storm;73;62;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;ENE;11;69%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;27;23;Rain;46;21;WSW;9;83%;98%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;30;25;Cloudy;28;24;ESE;5;63%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;88;75;Hazy sunshine;88;75;N;6;59%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;76;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;59;NE;11;64%;80%;7

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;46;45;Warmer with a shower;65;36;W;25;54%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A few showers;66;49;Partly sunny;71;56;ESE;6;70%;81%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;30;27;Low clouds;28;19;SSW;10;89%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;42;Showers, some heavy;53;51;NE;6;83%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;11;Cloudy and cold;18;11;NE;4;65%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;28;21;Periods of rain;46;13;WSW;13;94%;92%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;A t-storm around;86;78;ENE;8;71%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;NW;6;86%;96%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds, p.m. showers;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;E;6;84%;80%;3

Paris, France;A couple of showers;43;40;Cloudy;45;38;W;7;64%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;90;64;Sunny and very warm;90;65;ESE;12;36%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;N;9;63%;6%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional a.m. rain;88;75;A couple of showers;89;75;NNE;11;76%;89%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;93;68;An afternoon shower;94;66;SE;5;47%;42%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;33;A snow shower;35;30;S;6;72%;61%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;50;25;A shower in the p.m.;47;32;NE;5;82%;60%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;68;52;A little p.m. rain;68;53;WSW;8;72%;81%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;64;45;Mostly sunny;64;42;ENE;5;78%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;A morning shower;87;78;ESE;9;68%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;42;35;Cloudy;38;30;S;13;76%;71%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;21;6;Cloudy and frigid;12;6;ENE;4;87%;26%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;71;SSW;6;76%;88%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;78;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;N;7;24%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;57;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;34;N;7;79%;25%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;8;-6;Frigid;-4;-6;ENE;7;67%;90%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;49;High clouds;61;50;WNW;6;70%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;83;66;A brief shower;82;65;ENE;9;62%;96%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;76;Breezy with a shower;86;76;E;13;69%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;65;Mostly sunny, humid;77;66;NNE;6;85%;29%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;Sunny and delightful;75;44;NNE;6;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;88;59;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SW;8;41%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;87;73;A passing shower;88;73;N;9;70%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;56;44;Partly sunny;59;51;NNW;5;84%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;41;35;A little a.m. rain;40;38;SSE;5;92%;89%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;48;22;Thickening clouds;50;32;E;2;69%;33%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunshine and mild;61;48;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;E;5;59%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;86;76;A t-storm around;88;77;N;10;71%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;50;34;Mostly cloudy;47;36;SSW;9;83%;93%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;86;77;A brief shower;86;76;ENE;15;66%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;22;12;Snow showers;17;12;NNE;6;82%;98%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;66;64;Low clouds;72;64;NNE;10;53%;31%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;72;64;Rain and drizzle;73;65;E;10;73%;82%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Bitterly cold;18;1;Cloudy and frigid;4;-6;SSE;5;91%;8%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;50;40;Turning cloudy;57;41;NE;5;59%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;55;39;Sunny and mild;58;37;NNE;7;58%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;56;41;A morning shower;57;41;ENE;6;38%;56%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy, p.m. showers;72;55;Mainly cloudy;71;62;SE;5;57%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;57;52;Periods of rain;55;47;ENE;5;72%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;45;Mostly cloudy;58;48;NNW;8;63%;33%;1

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;38;37;A little a.m. rain;49;26;W;20;72%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with hazy sun;64;52;Showers around;59;53;W;20;56%;100%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;Increasingly windy;54;48;WNW;20;72%;85%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;25;-8;Plenty of sunshine;24;-7;E;7;71%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;41;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;NE;4;74%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;42;37;Partly sunny;41;31;NW;9;58%;31%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;81;54;Warm with sunshine;85;54;E;4;41%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;32;20;A little snow;21;15;N;7;89%;94%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;32;31;A little snow;33;24;N;8;93%;91%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;70;57;Rain in the morning;60;56;SSE;21;84%;99%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;88;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;NNW;6;46%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Episodes of sunshine;43;25;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;NE;2;54%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather