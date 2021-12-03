Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 3, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;78;Humid with a shower;88;78;SSW;7;80%;91%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;NW;11;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;59;43;Dull and dreary;59;44;ENE;10;44%;9%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;56;50;Partly sunny;58;54;WSW;8;59%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;41;39;Periods of rain;44;38;W;8;92%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;4;-3;Very cold;9;7;N;5;71%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A few showers;46;38;Cloudy and chilly;48;36;E;4;68%;21%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;31;19;Low clouds;24;14;SSW;9;84%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Very hot;99;73;SSE;6;37%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;67;59;Rain and a t-storm;61;48;NNW;7;81%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray shower;73;67;A shower in the a.m.;70;66;NE;10;75%;86%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun, some clouds;67;41;High clouds;67;44;WNW;6;44%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;5;74%;66%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;81;66;A t-storm in spots;81;67;NNE;4;80%;85%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;NE;6;46%;1%;5

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;56;45;Winds subsiding;60;47;NW;17;67%;17%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;57;30;Sunny and mild;55;27;W;5;37%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain to snow;43;33;Partly sunny;42;35;SE;6;69%;13%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;38;35;Occasional rain;36;34;E;5;93%;97%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;68;48;A stray shower;69;49;ESE;5;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;79;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;ENE;8;78%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;41;27;Cloudy and breezy;37;34;ESE;14;70%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;40;38;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;W;8;84%;96%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;56;33;Cloudy and cooler;40;32;ESE;6;83%;33%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;42;25;Partly sunny, chilly;36;31;S;5;75%;62%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;77;66;Decreasing clouds;76;64;ESE;8;69%;59%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;83;65;A t-storm around;84;67;NE;6;39%;85%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;55;34;Mostly sunny, cool;51;30;NNW;5;48%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;71;57;High clouds;74;58;S;5;43%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;71;60;Windy in the p.m.;69;60;ESE;24;65%;81%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;81;67;Clouds and sun;84;68;ESE;3;63%;32%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;72;High clouds;90;76;SSW;4;67%;9%;3

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;50;35;Partly sunny;42;36;E;9;55%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;E;5;78%;66%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Bit of rain, snow;38;34;A bit of a.m. snow;40;33;ENE;5;83%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;83;74;High clouds;84;75;N;9;60%;0%;2

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;74;62;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;SSW;6;74%;91%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;84;74;A couple of showers;85;75;S;8;82%;97%;3

Delhi, India;Clearing;72;57;Hazy sunshine;76;59;SSE;3;71%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;61;35;Sunny and mild;67;42;SSW;5;31%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy;81;67;Rain and wind;79;69;NW;4;68%;55%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;5;72%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;47;38;A passing shower;43;36;WNW;19;80%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;70;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;43;W;5;35%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;Plenty of sunshine;63;53;W;15;58%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;75;56;High clouds;75;56;SE;3;48%;1%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;Partly sunny;85;67;E;9;37%;27%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Partly sunny;83;65;E;8;53%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;21;16;A snow shower;18;8;NE;11;81%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;70;Clouds and sun;86;70;WSW;5;52%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;Mostly sunny;72;57;E;6;42%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower and t-storm;80;65;A shower in places;77;67;WSW;10;56%;95%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;84;67;Mainly cloudy;89;66;NNE;5;46%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;73;48;Hazy sunshine;72;52;NE;5;47%;19%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;62;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;49;SSW;7;79%;95%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;W;10;79%;94%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;76;SSE;5;65%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;NE;10;68%;94%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;64;37;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;NNW;5;27%;30%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;86;60;Hazy sunshine;85;57;NE;7;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;68;51;Nice with some sun;73;48;SE;4;61%;5%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;N;9;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;37;27;Partly sunny;36;24;S;5;74%;3%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;90;78;A couple of showers;87;76;N;11;68%;91%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;WSW;5;73%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;High clouds;84;71;Wind and rain;75;71;ENE;4;82%;100%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;4;78%;80%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;51;40;A couple of showers;57;40;SE;7;71%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;Some sun;89;78;SSW;6;74%;33%;5

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;63;A thick cloud cover;67;63;SSE;7;80%;64%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;61;50;A brief shower;63;52;NNW;7;82%;80%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;49;42;A shower in the a.m.;45;37;W;13;78%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;66;48;Fog, then sun;67;48;SE;5;75%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;85;78;Cloudy;85;78;SW;8;75%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;54;34;Partly sunny;54;36;W;9;75%;19%;1

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;87;80;A morning shower;87;79;WNW;9;68%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSE;4;84%;94%;2

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy;87;74;Some sun, pleasant;85;74;E;7;61%;29%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Clouds and sun;67;49;SSE;12;61%;44%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;N;5;33%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;69;Partly sunny;79;71;ENE;7;62%;20%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A snow shower;32;26;S;8;63%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;E;13;60%;29%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;76;62;Partly sunny;75;62;ENE;11;59%;61%;7

Montreal, Canada;Colder with a flurry;25;15;A bit of p.m. snow;26;18;N;2;59%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;35;28;Low clouds;29;21;WSW;13;66%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warmer;84;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;NNE;5;64%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;59;A stray t-shower;76;59;NE;10;71%;91%;9

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;46;35;Partly sunny;47;34;NW;6;59%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;67;50;Cloudy;66;50;ENE;6;68%;30%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;35;22;A morning flurry;24;20;SW;14;89%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;56;43;Partly sunny;54;39;NNW;10;48%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;17;16;Cloudy and cold;24;16;N;5;72%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and colder;25;14;Snow showers;27;16;W;8;68%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower and t-storm;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;W;7;67%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;NW;5;81%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;ENE;7;80%;80%;8

Paris, France;A bit of rain;41;39;Milder with a shower;51;38;WSW;13;63%;96%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Very warm;89;70;SSE;12;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;84;69;Partial sunshine;81;71;N;8;60%;2%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of a.m. rain;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;N;9;77%;86%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;90;70;A stray t-shower;91;68;SE;5;53%;57%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;34;32;A touch of rain;40;36;WSW;7;65%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;37;18;Plenty of sunshine;39;18;NNE;5;48%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;67;52;Occasional rain;68;52;W;8;69%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;65;41;Brilliant sunshine;63;45;SE;3;77%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;E;9;73%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;33;27;Cloudy and chilly;30;27;SE;4;55%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;31;17;A snow shower;29;22;E;5;93%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;79;68;Partly sunny;81;69;E;9;65%;18%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;E;5;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;57;34;A couple of showers;53;49;SW;4;74%;98%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;25;23;Cloudy and cold;24;8;ESE;9;62%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;50;Areas of morning fog;58;48;SSW;6;79%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;81;65;A thunderstorm;83;65;ENE;11;65%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny intervals;85;77;A shower or two;84;76;E;10;76%;96%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;64;Mostly sunny;77;64;N;7;78%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;NE;5;18%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;SSW;6;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Variable cloudiness;88;73;A shower in places;88;73;N;9;69%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;57;44;A couple of showers;59;44;NNW;7;91%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;42;37;Showers around;43;34;SSW;5;85%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;39;25;Mostly sunny;45;20;WNW;5;52%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;57;39;Partly sunny;57;43;ENE;5;65%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NNW;10;75%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;57;36;Low clouds;44;34;SSW;6;85%;34%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;86;76;A shower or two;86;76;E;11;72%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;17;A snow shower, cold;28;21;NE;6;80%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm around;71;66;A morning shower;71;63;SSE;15;76%;66%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;70;55;Increasing clouds;71;62;E;11;52%;8%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;29;24;A snow shower, cold;25;14;E;5;75%;93%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;65;46;Clouds and sun;58;41;SSE;5;58%;31%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;49;32;Mostly sunny;53;34;NE;5;57%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;40;Plenty of sunshine;53;39;SSE;5;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;73;60;High clouds;73;61;SSE;3;55%;1%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;59;47;Cloudy;61;46;SE;3;64%;36%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder with sunshine;61;43;Plenty of sun;59;42;NNW;6;57%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;36;29;Snow showers, breezy;40;30;W;16;67%;85%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and breezy;66;52;A couple of showers;62;48;W;19;65%;85%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;53;48;Partly sunny;62;48;SW;13;66%;17%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;25;-5;Plenty of sunshine;25;-12;NNE;6;44%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;44;35;A morning shower;42;33;NW;4;63%;56%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;41;27;A bit of snow;38;34;SSE;7;63%;90%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;81;51;Mostly sunny;83;51;NE;4;38%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A snow shower;32;24;S;8;69%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;37;28;Cloudy with a shower;36;31;SSE;10;67%;90%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;67;62;Showers around;69;62;NNW;15;77%;85%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny, nice;91;74;Clouds and sun;87;72;S;6;51%;2%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;41;23;Sunny;40;24;NNE;2;61%;1%;2

_____

