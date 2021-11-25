Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;9;81%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;84;74;Sunny and nice;85;74;NNW;8;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;63;47;Nice with some sun;66;45;E;2;67%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;60;57;Cloudy;59;56;WSW;7;56%;44%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;48;38;Periods of rain;42;37;SSW;16;87%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;13;2;Very cold;5;-4;NNE;6;69%;9%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;54;40;Low clouds;55;35;E;7;51%;29%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of ice;16;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;16;11;SW;11;71%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;94;72;Sunny and less humid;89;66;SE;10;53%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;58;47;Periods of rain;65;57;WSW;9;87%;96%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;70;57;Showers around;74;58;SW;6;66%;67%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NW;6;45%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;ESE;4;79%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;79;66;Mostly cloudy;77;66;NE;8;72%;37%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Turning cloudy;90;75;NE;6;55%;19%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;55;43;Mostly sunny;56;43;NW;10;73%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with some sun;55;28;Partly sunny, mild;54;27;SSW;7;39%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;55;42;A couple of showers;49;44;SE;11;81%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;Variable clouds;40;37;Periods of sun;41;32;S;6;75%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;A touch of rain;63;47;ESE;5;79%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;WNW;8;44%;21%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;42;35;P.M. snow showers;38;30;WNW;7;94%;96%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;44;36;A little p.m. rain;41;35;WSW;13;82%;94%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;52;28;Showers around;57;36;SW;6;74%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;44;35;Rain;44;33;WNW;6;81%;98%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;74;57;Sunny and warmer;83;61;E;9;63%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;86;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;66;NNE;5;52%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;63;39;Plenty of sun;56;33;NW;7;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Sunny and delightful;80;63;ENE;6;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;Turning cloudy;77;60;N;10;55%;96%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;81;67;A few showers;81;65;E;3;71%;90%;4

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;83;77;NNE;11;86%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Breezy and cooler;44;23;Cold;35;32;S;6;40%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;NNE;5;84%;80%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;45;35;A shower in the p.m.;41;36;SSE;7;74%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;88;77;Humid;87;77;NNW;8;78%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;57;35;Clouds and sun, cool;57;43;SSW;4;37%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;95;76;Showers around;95;74;SE;13;57%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;79;58;Hazy sun;79;57;ENE;2;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;SW;6;21%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;N;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;94;76;A morning shower;90;76;SSE;5;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;43;38;A couple of showers;45;34;NW;26;77%;95%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;65;46;Cloudy;61;39;NW;6;38%;42%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;61;49;A couple of showers;60;49;WNW;10;65%;84%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;Sunny and beautiful;78;62;NE;5;56%;10%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;57;Mostly cloudy;70;56;ENE;7;69%;39%;10

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;80;67;A shower in places;80;68;NE;7;63%;80%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;42;28;A bit of snow;30;19;NNE;9;88%;49%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNW;6;66%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;81;61;Sunshine and nice;80;63;ENE;6;50%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;85;71;Mostly sunny;84;69;ENE;11;52%;5%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;88;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;ENE;5;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;76;48;Hazy sun;74;51;NE;4;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;53;40;Increasing clouds;58;55;SW;6;83%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;A t-storm or two;92;75;NNW;7;73%;93%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;89;77;Plenty of sunshine;90;77;N;10;55%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;67;52;A shower and t-storm;72;54;NNE;10;63%;95%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;64;36;Clouds and sun, mild;66;37;N;4;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;91;62;Hazy sun;90;62;NNW;4;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;66;50;Showers around;64;49;ENE;4;71%;68%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;N;13;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;43;34;Low clouds;45;42;SSE;10;66%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;88;76;A shower in spots;88;74;N;6;58%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;86;73;A t-storm in spots;90;74;WSW;5;68%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;84;68;Hazy sun;86;67;N;5;62%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;92;77;Showers around;88;76;NW;4;79%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;60;42;A.M. showers, cloudy;53;39;E;9;70%;94%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;87;76;SSW;6;77%;30%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;68;63;Low clouds;68;64;SSE;8;77%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;54;45;Partly sunny;58;51;NNW;9;66%;15%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;44;34;A little rain;47;35;WNW;12;82%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;78;52;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;NE;5;15%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;76;Sun and clouds, nice;85;78;SSW;7;71%;39%;7

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;52;35;Considerable clouds;51;39;NW;4;61%;19%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;84;81;High clouds;87;80;WNW;8;72%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;NNE;4;82%;97%;2

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;86;79;A couple of showers;92;80;ESE;4;59%;88%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with rain;64;55;Mostly cloudy;67;50;SE;14;66%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;68;48;More sun than clouds;68;45;NNE;5;53%;9%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;75;68;A morning shower;77;65;NW;6;59%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;39;33;Low clouds;35;32;ESE;9;85%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;94;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;E;9;64%;97%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;Nice with sunshine;76;61;ESE;13;69%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;38;34;Rain to snow;36;25;WNW;3;87%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;36;31;Cloudy and breezy;36;33;SW;14;86%;70%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;95;80;Hazy sun;94;78;NNE;7;50%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;61;A stray t-shower;79;62;NNE;10;62%;80%;11

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;55;43;A little a.m. rain;47;31;WNW;20;63%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Morning showers;70;51;Lots of sun, nice;71;52;SE;5;72%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;22;2;Cloudy and colder;9;4;SSW;9;88%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;61;51;Mostly sunny;62;45;W;8;44%;6%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;4;76%;38%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;32;Windy with snow;35;17;WNW;20;86%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;ESE;11;71%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;75;A couple of t-storms;82;75;NW;7;88%;98%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;5;85%;94%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;44;36;Showers around;45;35;W;10;61%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;90;68;Sunny and very warm;90;71;SE;11;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;89;77;Partly sunny;88;79;N;8;65%;42%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NW;11;77%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;91;66;Some sun, a shower;89;67;SE;6;59%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Cloudy and chilly;36;29;SW;2;81%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;45;22;Plenty of sun;43;17;NNW;6;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;53;Periods of rain;66;52;ESE;8;77%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;64;50;A little p.m. rain;59;46;N;6;88%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;A morning shower;88;79;E;9;67%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;43;28;Turning cloudy;30;30;SE;8;52%;41%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;45;36;Cloudy with a shower;40;33;S;6;91%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;67;Showers around;90;72;NNE;6;67%;99%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;82;63;Plenty of sun;87;63;SSE;7;23%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;58;47;Times of rain;58;49;SW;5;84%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. snow;43;36;A little wintry mix;37;20;WNW;9;83%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;64;48;Partly sunny;63;49;NW;6;55%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;80;63;A couple of t-storms;82;62;ENE;8;66%;90%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;81;75;A thunderstorm;82;75;ENE;9;78%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;63;N;7;82%;58%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;ENE;5;37%;12%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;87;58;Breezy in the p.m.;78;54;SW;9;41%;29%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;85;72;A shower in places;86;71;N;10;69%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;53;37;Partly sunny;56;43;NNW;5;67%;15%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;48;46;A morning shower;53;46;SE;4;85%;63%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler this morning;50;23;Plenty of sunshine;47;22;NW;5;46%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;61;50;NE;6;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;91;77;Showers around;87;76;NW;7;76%;98%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;46;29;Rain and drizzle;42;34;SSW;7;82%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;Periods of sun;85;75;ENE;3;64%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;44;23;A bit of snow;30;27;ESE;4;76%;50%;1

Sydney, Australia;Couple of t-storms;77;65;Cooler with showers;66;62;S;20;87%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;72;68;Cloudy;72;69;E;11;76%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;44;33;A little snow;35;28;E;9;78%;49%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;65;39;Cooler;47;31;NNE;7;80%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;49;37;Rain and drizzle;42;33;NNW;3;88%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;59;44;Mostly sunny;60;44;SSW;5;38%;30%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;75;60;Sunshine and nice;72;60;ENE;5;68%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;66;51;Cooler with rain;63;51;SSW;7;65%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;63;47;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NNE;7;56%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Occasional rain;47;32;Windy and colder;34;25;WNW;21;63%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;76;58;Mostly cloudy;70;59;SSW;10;50%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;65;49;Partly sunny;66;50;WSW;10;56%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;25;1;Partly sunny;28;-5;E;6;69%;0%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;46;45;Inc. clouds;50;43;ENE;3;68%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;42;30;Bit of rain, snow;34;32;WNW;6;92%;88%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;ESE;5;45%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in spots;40;31;Cloudy;36;30;SE;10;83%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;41;32;A shower in the p.m.;38;33;NE;6;86%;83%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;67;58;Very windy;68;60;NW;32;66%;22%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. shower;90;76;Mostly sunny;91;76;NNE;5;66%;25%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;51;38;A little p.m. rain;48;38;NE;2;71%;69%;1

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather