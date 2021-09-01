Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm or two;81;75;SW;12;91%;86%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;109;88;Sunny and very warm;108;88;NNE;9;36%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Sunny and breezy;94;73;W;14;42%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm around;86;75;Humid with sunshine;80;74;WSW;9;71%;10%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;65;54;Mist in the morning;67;52;NE;4;78%;42%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;62;52;Times of rain;61;52;ESE;10;78%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;98;70;Sunny and hot;100;75;ESE;9;12%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;62;44;Mostly sunny;69;42;E;7;41%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;93;70;Very hot;97;67;SE;10;34%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;89;74;Sunshine, less humid;85;67;NNE;8;45%;25%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;55;48;Partly sunny;60;47;E;6;66%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;116;82;Sunshine and hot;116;82;NNW;7;15%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;91;74;A stray shower;88;71;SSW;3;74%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;82;68;A shower and t-storm;80;67;WNW;6;78%;79%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;6;82%;78%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;77;68;A thunderstorm;75;67;ENE;14;75%;64%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine and warm;86;64;Very warm and humid;86;68;SSW;6;61%;22%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;70;54;Sun and some clouds;69;52;SE;5;63%;11%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;Mostly sunny;72;53;ENE;6;73%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;64;49;Decreasing clouds;66;48;SE;6;63%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;Sun, some clouds;81;56;E;7;49%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;70;55;Partly sunny;72;53;N;9;56%;29%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds breaking;65;54;Mostly sunny;69;52;NE;5;67%;2%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun, some clouds;79;53;Partly sunny;74;55;E;5;55%;27%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;67;51;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;SE;5;58%;18%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;67;60;Rain and a t-storm;62;55;SSW;8;88%;83%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;87;68;Clouds and sun, nice;87;70;NE;6;29%;31%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;84;72;Rain and a t-storm;75;71;N;8;81%;88%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;Sunshine and warm;98;77;N;9;31%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;59;45;Sunny;64;52;NNW;9;72%;58%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;79;65;A thunderstorm;79;65;SSE;4;72%;58%;12

Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;93;80;A shower or two;90;78;SW;5;73%;79%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;66;Mostly sunny;76;64;ESE;7;53%;6%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;89;78;Morning showers;83;78;SW;9;81%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny;68;53;SW;6;78%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;Clearing;86;80;WNW;4;80%;29%;8

Dallas, United States;Hot and humid;97;79;Humid with sunshine;98;79;SE;7;54%;19%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;71;A morning shower;86;69;SSE;13;68%;74%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;82;78;A thunderstorm;89;79;ESE;5;88%;72%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;89;59;Rather cloudy;83;60;SW;6;46%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a shower;94;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;4;78%;76%;8

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;98;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;S;6;66%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun;61;52;Partly sunny;61;51;NNE;10;79%;2%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;90;64;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;NNE;6;14%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;81;67;Sunny and beautiful;81;67;W;8;73%;4%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;6;80%;68%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;83;55;Sunshine and nice;79;55;ENE;9;40%;9%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;A t-storm around;87;72;ESE;5;73%;42%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;59;45;Breezy in the a.m.;57;48;W;13;59%;57%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;76;A couple of t-storms;88;76;SW;6;79%;71%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers;88;80;A morning shower;89;80;ESE;7;72%;69%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;77;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;ENE;15;53%;80%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;85;73;A thunderstorm;88;73;WNW;5;71%;81%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;N;10;48%;2%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;82;68;Rain and drizzle;78;65;ENE;9;51%;72%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;NW;7;69%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up, warm;98;88;Humid with sunshine;95;87;WSW;8;65%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Sunny and nice;73;50;N;9;51%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;93;58;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;NE;4;24%;1%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;101;84;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;98;82;SW;8;54%;71%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;67;A stray thunderstorm;81;68;SW;5;79%;72%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;85;Breezy in the a.m.;96;79;S;14;43%;27%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;A shower in the a.m.;58;44;NW;14;63%;57%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;NE;13;65%;44%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;91;73;Low clouds;86;72;WSW;7;52%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;94;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSW;5;72%;60%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;90;76;Cloudy;87;75;S;4;79%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, warm;63;32;Sunny and pleasant;64;33;E;9;33%;16%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;A heavy thunderstorm;83;77;WSW;7;81%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Partly sunny;63;59;SSE;8;79%;8%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;NNW;6;68%;27%;7

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;65;54;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;NE;10;71%;4%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;77;63;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;6;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;78;71;Decreasing clouds;78;69;WSW;6;75%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;A drenching t-storm;80;64;Sunshine, pleasant;80;62;WNW;4;59%;37%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;Mainly cloudy;87;82;WNW;11;64%;27%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;3;78%;57%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;87;77;Cloudy;90;79;WNW;6;70%;57%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;75;59;Increasingly windy;75;65;NNE;20;44%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;69;57;A shower and t-storm;67;56;W;7;72%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A morning shower;89;78;W;6;62%;72%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;60;46;Partly sunny, cool;57;45;NW;11;64%;35%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;86;76;Partly sunny;86;76;SSW;10;69%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler, p.m. rain;67;57;Rain and a t-storm;60;55;WNW;8;95%;92%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;73;54;Not as warm;68;56;NW;5;56%;44%;5

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;67;50;Rain and drizzle;59;44;NNW;8;75%;59%;1

Mumbai, India;Clearing, a t-storm;86;79;A thunderstorm;84;79;SSW;10;84%;76%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;77;58;Couple of t-storms;74;57;ESE;9;69%;86%;11

New York, United States;Stormy;74;63;Clouds breaking;73;62;NNW;10;59%;27%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;95;71;Sunny and very warm;96;76;WNW;7;44%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;63;43;Partly sunny;61;42;ENE;6;66%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Occasional p.m. rain;88;76;A couple of showers;79;72;SSW;7;79%;84%;3

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;73;52;Mostly sunny;74;51;NNW;6;47%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Not as warm;66;52;NW;11;62%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;82;77;Mostly sunny, nice;81;77;ESE;12;78%;44%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;NNW;5;77%;63%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;75;Afternoon showers;88;72;E;4;83%;100%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;73;54;Mostly sunny;76;56;NE;8;55%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain, windy, cooler;59;50;A morning shower;56;45;SSE;14;62%;61%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;90;78;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SW;6;79%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;14;69%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;74;A t-storm around;91;74;SSE;6;55%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and warmer;67;53;Partly sunny;71;50;NE;4;61%;16%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;E;5;60%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;50;An afternoon shower;68;48;SW;8;59%;60%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;N;7;75%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;80;71;Partly sunny;81;71;S;9;66%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;58;53;Rain and drizzle;57;54;SE;10;78%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;61;50;An afternoon shower;58;53;W;12;65%;64%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;74;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;NE;7;76%;7%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;87;Mostly sunny and hot;111;87;SE;7;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;87;62;Partly sunny;86;65;N;6;47%;25%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;62;46;Partly sunny;57;48;WSW;10;58%;100%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;66;57;Patchy morning fog;66;55;WSW;9;59%;4%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;79;63;A shower and t-storm;79;63;ENE;7;75%;73%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;77;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;ESE;9;73%;35%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;71;60;A shower and t-storm;72;62;ESE;5;100%;70%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;81;62;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;9;26%;21%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;63;46;Sunshine;65;47;SW;4;56%;27%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;A t-storm around;89;75;ENE;7;70%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;81;58;Nice with some sun;81;59;NNW;6;58%;30%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;69;49;Nice with sunshine;74;51;NNE;6;53%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;75;67;Partly sunny;75;65;ENE;5;73%;24%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;97;81;Rain and drizzle;90;77;W;7;81%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Afternoon showers;85;77;SSE;9;77%;96%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;W;11;59%;11%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;79;A shower in spots;88;80;ENE;10;65%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;61;45;Mostly sunny;65;52;W;9;65%;53%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;Partly sunny, breezy;71;59;NNE;16;74%;27%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot;98;80;A t-storm around;96;80;SSE;4;54%;51%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;59;51;Breezy in the p.m.;57;52;WNW;11;55%;57%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;NNE;7;20%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A strong t-storm;93;70;Warm, turning breezy;90;64;NW;10;47%;67%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;ESE;6;9%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;88;78;Sunshine, pleasant;87;78;WSW;8;51%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Lots of sun, nice;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;ESE;5;41%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;68;67;Showers, some heavy;73;67;NNE;9;91%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;74;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;N;13;52%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;92;80;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;ESE;13;52%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, warm;94;79;Hot, becoming breezy;96;80;SSE;12;55%;11%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;44;Partly sunny;67;40;NNE;7;65%;43%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;70;54;Sunny and delightful;76;55;NE;4;48%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;67;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SSE;6;56%;13%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;NNW;4;72%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;61;46;An afternoon shower;59;45;WNW;10;57%;50%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;68;48;Partly sunny;63;47;NW;11;75%;28%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;44;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;7;73%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;88;77;A couple of t-storms;86;76;SSW;5;84%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;95;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;NE;5;22%;23%;7

