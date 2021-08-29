Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 29, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and drizzle;82;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;SW;11;90%;83%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;114;90;Mostly sunny, warm;109;88;NE;8;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy and very warm;100;73;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;W;11;35%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;81;72;Partly sunny;79;72;ENE;7;67%;7%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing, a shower;65;58;A stray shower;70;55;N;12;77%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;60;48;Sunshine;64;50;SSW;4;63%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;78;Sunny and very warm;99;73;NE;8;16%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;72;48;Clearing;65;40;ENE;9;64%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;83;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;ENE;10;58%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;92;73;Nice with sunshine;89;70;SW;6;42%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in spots;61;49;Showers around;60;51;ENE;10;85%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;84;Hot with hazy sun;116;84;NW;11;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;91;74;Humid, p.m. showers;90;74;S;5;80%;95%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;67;A stray thunderstorm;77;67;WSW;10;79%;72%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SSE;5;74%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;A thunderstorm;75;69;NE;7;80%;82%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;68;Rather cloudy, humid;84;68;NE;5;67%;36%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;52;Mostly sunny;68;51;ESE;5;72%;29%;6

Berlin, Germany;Rain;63;57;Periods of rain;66;58;N;7;89%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;65;52;A shower in spots;65;52;SE;6;69%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;ESE;10;45%;9%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershowers;68;53;A couple of showers;69;55;S;9;67%;89%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;63;58;A shower in spots;67;55;NW;6;75%;45%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Mostly sunny;75;53;W;9;67%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;71;50;Partly sunny;69;52;WNW;6;69%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;65;52;Sunny and pleasant;70;61;NE;7;81%;6%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;88;69;Clouds and sunshine;89;68;ENE;9;29%;17%;12

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;Becoming cloudy;87;74;S;4;64%;44%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;80;Sunny and very warm;99;79;N;8;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;49;Showers around;60;51;SW;12;67%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;76;67;A thunderstorm;75;65;S;4;81%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;90;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SW;8;66%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;90;70;Periods of sunshine;83;70;E;7;68%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;86;80;A stray shower;85;80;SSW;9;78%;58%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;67;55;Variable cloudiness;66;54;NE;7;75%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;81;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;W;12;78%;10%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sunshine;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;NW;8;54%;22%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;68;Increasingly windy;89;71;SSE;15;60%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;79;A t-storm around;89;79;E;8;85%;55%;6

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;85;60;Partly sunny, warmer;94;63;SW;6;21%;3%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;7;76%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;96;74;Mostly cloudy;91;73;SSE;6;54%;4%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;65;54;Low clouds, then sun;61;52;NE;10;82%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;NE;6;15%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Partly sunny;83;69;W;12;65%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;Some brightening;88;78;SE;6;79%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;Sunshine and nice;77;51;NE;6;47%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;75;A t-storm around;87;75;ENE;5;76%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;67;52;Mostly sunny;66;50;NE;9;74%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;76;A thunderstorm;88;77;SSE;3;82%;77%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;A morning t-storm;90;79;E;8;71%;83%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;87;73;Partly sunny;86;73;NE;9;51%;10%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;73;WNW;9;76%;67%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;90;74;Partly sunny;90;73;N;9;62%;58%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;83;71;A morning shower;78;70;ENE;10;79%;55%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;86;75;Afternoon showers;89;76;SSE;7;78%;100%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun, very hot;108;90;Sunshine and warm;102;88;N;10;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;61;39;Plenty of sun;68;45;WNW;6;40%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;97;63;Not as hot;88;63;ENE;5;33%;35%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;90;79;Hazy sun;90;80;W;10;58%;32%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning rain;75;67;A couple of t-storms;78;67;SSE;4;85%;88%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;101;83;Partly sunny, warm;102;84;SSE;14;33%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;73;60;Thunderstorms;76;57;W;6;83%;84%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;77;Mostly sunny;89;78;N;9;67%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly cloudy;90;73;WSW;6;54%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;A t-storm or two;88;82;SSE;7;79%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;5;79%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;57;30;Sunny and mild;60;32;E;6;29%;11%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;SW;7;83%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;58;Clouds and sun;61;59;S;8;81%;13%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Sun and some clouds;79;64;NW;6;69%;15%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;68;56;Clearing;68;55;NNE;11;70%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;90;65;Sunny;85;66;N;2;57%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;77;68;Decreasing clouds;78;69;SW;6;73%;26%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;91;65;Periods of sun, nice;88;64;SW;6;36%;9%;7

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;83;An afternoon shower;87;84;NW;16;71%;53%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Clearing, a t-storm;87;77;NNW;4;75%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;W;5;72%;74%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;59;44;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;N;14;62%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;71;56;Partly sunny;71;56;W;6;62%;72%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;89;79;A shower or two;89;77;NNW;5;69%;81%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;65;54;A couple of showers;67;59;NNE;7;96%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;SSW;10;60%;23%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;66;59;NNE;7;84%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;78;71;A shower in the a.m.;85;65;WNW;8;62%;60%;6

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;76;60;Warm with some sun;78;58;NE;6;71%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;88;79;Cloudy with a shower;85;79;NW;6;81%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;88;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;NNE;6;48%;32%;13

New York, United States;More humid;78;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;WSW;3;78%;64%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;96;72;Sunny;94;72;WNW;7;46%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray t-shower;74;58;Cloudy, p.m. showers;69;44;WNW;9;75%;99%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;N;7;61%;29%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;74;49;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;N;4;56%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;81;71;Some sun, less humid;84;61;W;13;61%;12%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;82;78;Mostly sunny, nice;81;78;SE;16;77%;2%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;Couple of t-storms;82;75;SE;6;85%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;Afternoon showers;90;75;ENE;6;73%;82%;7

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;66;58;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;NNE;8;59%;39%;3

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;66;59;Low clouds;64;57;W;11;72%;57%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;78;A thunderstorm;88;79;SSE;4;78%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;76;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;N;10;70%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;97;74;Sun and some clouds;94;74;E;6;52%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;66;53;Thundershowers;62;54;WSW;5;81%;90%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;83;65;Clouds and sunshine;85;66;NNW;5;67%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;69;51;Afternoon showers;65;51;NNE;8;64%;88%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;78;63;Mostly sunny;77;63;NNW;7;72%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;80;73;Showers around;80;71;SE;10;76%;86%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;56;53;Rain and drizzle;56;54;SSE;10;90%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;67;55;Variable cloudiness;67;57;NE;7;82%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;76;66;A shower in the a.m.;76;64;E;8;70%;80%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;111;86;Sunny and hot;112;86;ENE;7;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;84;61;WNW;7;47%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;62;55;Mostly sunny;66;52;NE;8;75%;28%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;74;59;Mostly sunny;71;56;SW;12;58%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;63;Couple of t-storms;77;64;ESE;7;81%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;Partly sunny;87;76;NE;7;69%;4%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;62;Couple of t-storms;72;61;WSW;5;100%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;NNE;8;15%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;69;45;Partly sunny, cooler;58;48;SW;4;64%;65%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;90;76;NE;7;67%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;58;Some sun, pleasant;80;57;NNW;6;56%;8%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Cooler with some sun;62;52;SSE;10;69%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;78;67;Mainly cloudy, humid;80;69;WNW;4;77%;34%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;93;81;Overcast and hot;95;81;SE;9;62%;8%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;S;6;76%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;71;53;Sunshine and nice;74;50;WSW;10;64%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;87;78;Partly sunny;87;78;ENE;0;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warmer;67;49;Mostly sunny;67;47;NE;7;71%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;67;47;Partly sunny;66;49;WNW;8;53%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;95;80;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;ESE;12;49%;11%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;64;58;Mostly sunny;62;56;NE;10;80%;7%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;Sunny and very warm;96;70;NNE;8;22%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;95;71;Sunny and hot;95;71;ENE;9;38%;18%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;91;76;Brilliant sunshine;91;76;S;6;16%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;88;77;Sunny and nice;88;79;NNW;8;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A stray thunderstorm;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;E;5;55%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;85;78;Very warm and humid;92;79;S;10;63%;50%;8

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;83;73;Partly sunny;83;67;NW;12;66%;3%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;94;79;Sunny and pleasant;88;78;E;7;57%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;89;70;Sunlit and nice;90;73;NE;7;51%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;SE;7;52%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;73;56;Cooler with a shower;64;53;SE;5;65%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Thundershowers;66;53;A couple of showers;66;56;W;9;67%;87%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;4;68%;75%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;66;52;A couple of showers;63;57;ENE;6;87%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon rain;66;54;Cooler with rain;60;54;N;8;96%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;53;47;A morning shower;51;44;SE;21;68%;41%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A thunderstorm;86;78;S;7;81%;64%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;98;69;Sunny and hot;95;70;NE;4;24%;1%;8

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather