Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 30, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Cloudy;83;75;SW;9;86%;71%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with clearing;108;90;Sunny and very warm;109;89;NNW;7;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;104;78;Sunny and hot;104;78;W;12;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;83;77;Mostly cloudy;85;76;WSW;9;49%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;73;59;Some sun, a shower;67;58;WSW;15;84%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;63;52;Cloudy;64;55;SW;5;69%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;94;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;ESE;6;14%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and nice;78;52;Warmer;88;60;NNW;11;32%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cool;65;44;An afternoon shower;64;50;ENE;7;56%;89%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;101;82;Sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;7;26%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;53;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;ESE;15;76%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;114;87;Hazy sun and hot;116;89;NW;9;16%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-shower in spots;90;75;SSW;7;67%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Breezy this morning;83;69;Breezy with some sun;84;68;W;13;63%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;94;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;WSW;9;72%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;82;73;Partly sunny;81;68;SSE;11;64%;70%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;82;72;A t-storm or two;93;73;SSW;4;67%;80%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSW;5;47%;2%;8

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;76;64;Clouding up;73;60;WSW;12;51%;22%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;52;A thunderstorm;69;52;SE;7;67%;76%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;81;53;Sunshine, pleasant;81;54;ESE;9;57%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;68;Showers, not as hot;83;65;NW;9;66%;95%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;71;59;A couple of showers;67;55;WSW;10;73%;77%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;Very hot;96;69;ESE;7;48%;7%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and very warm;92;69;A couple of showers;86;65;NNE;6;62%;71%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;6;73%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;85;65;Decreasing clouds;84;64;NE;7;27%;2%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;91;81;A t-storm around;94;80;WSW;8;65%;78%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;101;79;Sunny and hot;103;80;NE;6;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, milder;65;48;Nice with some sun;69;49;WNW;4;66%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;A thunderstorm;83;66;SSE;4;63%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm;95;82;Partly sunny, warm;99;82;S;10;51%;52%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;WSW;7;53%;33%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;86;80;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;SW;8;74%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;70;58;A couple of showers;70;56;W;11;73%;86%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;87;78;A morning shower;87;79;WNW;6;76%;55%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;Lots of sun, warm;99;81;S;7;49%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;88;71;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;SSE;17;68%;53%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SE;6;89%;67%;10

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warm;95;65;A t-storm or two;75;60;SSW;6;62%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;90;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;SSE;9;81%;82%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;S;5;56%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;65;53;A shower or two;67;48;NNW;10;78%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;97;73;Sunny and very warm;96;72;N;7;18%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;87;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;WSW;16;54%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;97;83;Heavy p.m. t-storms;96;81;NE;5;69%;87%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;67;46;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;E;8;48%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;92;75;A t-storm around;90;75;ESE;7;61%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;66;55;A couple of showers;70;59;SW;12;70%;84%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;A couple of t-storms;89;79;WSW;13;79%;71%;6

Hong Kong, China;A heavy thunderstorm;88;82;A couple of t-storms;86;82;SSW;8;83%;82%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;87;77;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;ENE;18;53%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-shower in spots;87;76;Cloudy;85;74;W;9;63%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;76;A strong t-storm;91;77;NE;10;71%;70%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;92;74;Sunny and hot;94;73;E;9;50%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;6;68%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and very warm;102;88;Breezy in the p.m.;98;92;SSE;14;55%;6%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;SSE;3;41%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;101;70;Partial sunshine;93;72;NNE;6;36%;38%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;83;Clouds and windy;91;82;WSW;20;66%;15%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;82;70;A heavy thunderstorm;81;69;SE;5;86%;74%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;99;79;Partly sunny;93;78;S;16;42%;34%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;S;6;42%;12%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;NE;14;61%;65%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;71;Nice with sunshine;88;69;WSW;6;54%;12%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;A t-storm around;91;81;SSW;8;68%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A passing shower;85;77;A t-storm around;89;78;NNW;5;75%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, mild;60;30;Breezy in the p.m.;59;31;E;11;35%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;76;Partly sunny;84;76;SW;10;76%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;62;Clouds and sun;64;62;SSE;10;76%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Mostly cloudy;75;63;NNW;11;46%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;66;57;Showery;70;57;WSW;9;71%;77%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;85;64;Fog, then some sun;83;63;S;7;58%;3%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;78;69;Mostly sunny;80;69;SSW;7;70%;6%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;93;63;Partly sunny, cooler;80;57;NNE;6;45%;26%;9

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;88;83;Clouds and sun;88;80;W;7;66%;100%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;N;3;72%;44%;10

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;88;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;WSW;11;83%;80%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;61;52;Brief p.m. showers;64;47;WSW;19;64%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;69;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;NW;6;55%;72%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;80;Humid with a t-storm;89;79;SSE;7;67%;63%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds, nice;75;58;Turning cloudy;78;62;W;9;48%;62%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;85;74;Partly sunny;85;74;SW;13;63%;59%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;More sun than clouds;59;39;NE;7;77%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;67;55;Clouds and sunshine;72;59;WSW;7;47%;9%;8

Moscow, Russia;A shower and t-storm;75;61;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;WSW;11;52%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;81;Breezy with a shower;87;81;WSW;16;85%;83%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;70;53;Some brightening;74;53;SE;8;53%;17%;6

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;Mostly sunny;77;64;SW;6;40%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;103;80;Sunshine, very hot;104;80;W;7;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Increasing clouds;75;58;SE;7;53%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, less humid;92;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;WSW;5;48%;44%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;77;59;A couple of showers;61;54;N;6;92%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;67;48;Mainly cloudy;72;56;SSW;10;54%;31%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;85;77;Cloudy with a shower;84;78;NNW;11;77%;79%;3

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;76;NNW;9;77%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;88;74;Showers around;89;74;E;5;78%;78%;10

Paris, France;A shower or two;75;59;Partly sunny;74;58;NW;8;51%;44%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain, windy, cooler;60;50;A shower in the a.m.;59;54;W;11;62%;82%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;WSW;12;70%;57%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;ESE;9;80%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;6;53%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;80;65;Mostly sunny;76;59;WSW;9;51%;31%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;94;77;Some sun, a shower;91;76;S;8;64%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;49;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;S;8;48%;39%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;80;66;Partly sunny;77;60;NW;8;74%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;80;70;A shower;79;69;SSE;12;80%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;63;50;Low clouds;58;51;SSW;6;92%;66%;2

Riga, Latvia;A touch of rain;73;60;A couple of showers;76;60;SSW;14;65%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds;66;53;Clouds and sunshine;68;56;ENE;5;71%;14%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;113;90;Mostly sunny and hot;115;88;NNE;7;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Sunny, low humidity;93;75;S;8;49%;12%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;73;56;Brief a.m. showers;70;59;WSW;10;81%;89%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;58;Low clouds breaking;67;57;WSW;12;69%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;83;64;Rain and a t-storm;83;67;ENE;9;69%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;ESE;14;73%;56%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;NE;6;88%;74%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;78;62;A few showers;75;59;WSW;7;57%;72%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;29;Sunny and pleasant;70;36;SSW;3;40%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;N;8;77%;77%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;NNW;11;52%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;87;69;Mostly cloudy;84;66;E;7;48%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with some sun;93;79;Very warm and humid;93;76;W;5;64%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Overcast and hot;93;81;Rain and drizzle;88;81;SE;6;82%;85%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SSE;10;68%;59%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very hot;100;65;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;SE;6;39%;5%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;80;A passing shower;89;80;ENE;12;69%;56%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;68;57;A couple of showers;70;56;SSW;8;72%;83%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Turning sunny;74;60;NNW;9;42%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;92;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;81;SE;6;70%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of rain;70;60;Rainy times;71;60;SSW;12;74%;91%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Warm with some sun;97;74;NNE;7;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;NNE;7;53%;25%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;96;78;SE;7;22%;14%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;75;Plenty of sun;91;78;NNE;8;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;99;76;Sunshine, very hot;104;76;E;5;30%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A morning t-storm;82;75;Partly sunny, warmer;92;76;ENE;7;62%;55%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;57;Showers around;68;63;SSW;9;69%;87%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;91;80;Plenty of sunshine;96;82;SE;5;33%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;Mostly cloudy, hot;104;79;SW;5;24%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;64;51;A morning shower;72;48;NE;8;55%;48%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;90;66;Very warm;87;66;E;5;44%;7%;7

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;88;65;A couple of showers;80;64;WNW;7;72%;90%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;93;78;High clouds;90;79;W;5;65%;58%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;76;58;Turning cloudy;78;61;S;8;47%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;79;58;A shower;81;59;SW;8;61%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;58;47;Mostly sunny, nice;61;47;NE;4;77%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;87;78;A t-storm or two;87;77;SW;8;81%;79%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;88;65;Mostly sunny;85;66;SE;5;38%;18%;10

_____

