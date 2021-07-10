Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;76;Nice with some sun;84;75;SSW;9;76%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;116;95;Mostly sunny and hot;112;92;NNW;8;25%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;77;Sunny and very warm;100;76;W;13;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;83;74;Abundant sunshine;91;79;SSE;9;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;71;59;A couple of showers;71;57;NW;5;78%;87%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;61;49;Some sun;64;52;SE;6;60%;21%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;7;26%;12%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm or two;70;52;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;SE;6;47%;6%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;84;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;65;ENE;9;43%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;93;77;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;N;11;30%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;52;47;Mainly cloudy;54;48;ESE;10;72%;69%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;117;83;Hot with hazy sun;115;85;NNW;9;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;82;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;SSW;6;78%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;69;WSW;11;82%;57%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of showers;88;80;A shower or two;88;79;S;9;75%;72%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;82;71;Plenty of sunshine;80;72;S;8;65%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Hot and humid;91;73;A t-storm or two;88;73;E;5;79%;91%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;90;69;A shower and t-storm;94;66;ENE;6;36%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;75;63;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;SW;7;58%;78%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;64;51;A thunderstorm;64;52;SE;5;71%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;ESE;6;38%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;84;63;A shower and t-storm;84;64;NNE;9;55%;70%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional a.m. rain;72;56;Mostly cloudy;68;59;S;5;77%;44%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;A t-storm in spots;87;64;ENE;5;48%;45%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;86;63;A shower and t-storm;83;62;NNE;5;76%;72%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;38;Sunshine;57;54;NE;6;69%;70%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;Some sun, pleasant;83;62;NNE;6;37%;31%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;85;79;Low clouds may break;85;78;WSW;8;70%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;97;78;N;6;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;47;Sunshine;62;53;N;8;75%;69%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in places;79;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;SSE;4;68%;56%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;80;A thick cloud cover;92;80;SW;8;65%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;A stray thunderstorm;76;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;71;ENE;13;75%;74%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;84;82;A shower or two;88;81;SW;11;71%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain, some heavy;68;57;A shower and t-storm;71;63;ESE;5;73%;85%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Sunshine and nice;83;75;NNW;8;66%;14%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;79;A thunderstorm;91;75;NE;7;61%;77%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;86;70;An afternoon shower;84;69;S;14;71%;61%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;A t-storm in spots;95;82;ESE;8;76%;74%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;82;60;Sunny and nice;88;61;SSE;6;33%;4%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;95;83;A t-storm in spots;90;81;E;6;77%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Windy this afternoon;95;73;Sunny intervals;91;73;SSE;6;54%;0%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;66;53;A shower or two;64;52;S;12;86%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as hot;99;78;Warm with sunshine;98;79;NE;9;17%;13%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;72;WSW;7;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;79;Clouds and sun;90;80;SSE;7;66%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;ENE;6;36%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;75;A t-storm around;87;75;ESE;9;67%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Humid this afternoon;88;68;A shower and t-storm;75;61;WSW;14;69%;60%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;79;A couple of t-storms;91;78;SSW;6;78%;78%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;A t-storm around;91;80;ESE;7;71%;73%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;ENE;16;51%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;70;A couple of t-storms;80;70;W;7;88%;83%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;97;79;A strong t-storm;96;77;ESE;10;69%;77%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;82;70;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;NNE;9;72%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;ESE;9;79%;65%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Variable cloudiness;99;87;Decreasing clouds;97;88;N;11;47%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;Plenty of sun;66;44;N;5;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;104;69;Sunny and hot;100;68;N;9;20%;6%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;93;84;Breezy in the p.m.;95;85;WSW;12;58%;33%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;70;Couple of t-storms;79;69;S;4;85%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;84;Breezy in the a.m.;97;81;SSW;18;34%;19%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;89;64;Warm with some sun;90;66;ENE;6;36%;7%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;88;78;Increasingly windy;90;80;NE;19;57%;10%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;87;69;Mostly sunny;90;69;WSW;6;55%;13%;9

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SSE;7;73%;67%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A t-storm or two;85;75;SW;4;87%;88%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;63;29;Sunshine and mild;59;29;ENE;6;39%;33%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;84;74;Nice with some sun;86;74;SW;5;73%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;61;Partly sunny;65;62;SSE;6;72%;13%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Very hot;97;66;Sunny and not as hot;86;61;NNW;10;48%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;63;56;A p.m. shower or two;69;58;SSW;7;69%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;SSW;6;54%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;SSW;6;73%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;101;71;Very hot;106;75;WSW;8;21%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;87;84;A p.m. shower or two;90;84;W;14;68%;87%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;NE;5;77%;64%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;80;A t-storm in spots;95;80;ENE;6;60%;58%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;60;42;Clearing;57;48;NNE;9;74%;4%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;58;A p.m. t-storm;71;53;NNE;6;55%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;86;80;Showers around;86;80;E;9;69%;85%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;87;65;Periods of sun, warm;88;70;NNW;5;44%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny;86;76;SSW;14;67%;78%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;58;38;Brilliant sunshine;57;48;NNE;5;78%;59%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Mostly cloudy;82;66;SSW;1;49%;2%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;89;72;Sunny and very warm;87;69;ENE;7;40%;4%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain;85;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;W;9;89%;94%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Partly sunny;69;56;E;6;65%;39%;8

New York, United States;Humid, a p.m. shower;80;70;A t-storm around;80;73;SE;6;70%;64%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Very hot;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;W;8;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;75;56;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;NE;6;59%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;7;68%;66%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain, heavy at times;65;58;Partly sunny, warmer;75;57;SSE;8;66%;16%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;81;57;High clouds;82;62;SE;5;55%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;83;78;A t-storm around;83;78;ESE;13;83%;65%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;N;6;83%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;72;E;6;79%;84%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;68;57;Mostly cloudy;74;62;E;5;64%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;63;51;Sun and some clouds;65;56;NE;11;57%;66%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;79;A thunderstorm;88;80;WSW;6;73%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;74;Humid;89;75;SE;11;74%;41%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;71;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;7;44%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;A shower and t-storm;72;58;WSW;4;70%;74%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;85;69;A t-storm around;89;73;S;6;72%;64%;5

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;68;49;Mostly cloudy;68;50;SSW;8;55%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;Mostly sunny;92;71;SW;6;52%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;79;69;A shower in the p.m.;80;68;SSE;9;78%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;61;53;Low clouds;60;52;SE;7;71%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;89;67;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;NNE;5;60%;42%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;Sunshine and nice;76;63;NE;6;75%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;114;89;Sunny and hot;116;89;ESE;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;Plenty of sun;90;68;WSW;8;37%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warm with sunshine;91;73;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;W;7;43%;6%;6

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;74;61;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;14;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Rain and a t-storm;77;64;ENE;6;81%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;87;78;A shower and t-storm;86;79;E;15;80%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;NE;4;83%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;85;64;Partly sunny;86;62;SW;10;22%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;63;34;High clouds;63;36;SSW;3;49%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;A shower and t-storm;87;75;N;9;78%;88%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;Lots of sun, nice;85;57;NNW;8;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;77;56;Mostly sunny;77;55;NNE;6;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Morning showers;84;74;Humid with a t-storm;86;75;SW;5;75%;79%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;81;Very warm and humid;95;79;SE;6;72%;24%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;NE;6;79%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SSE;7;42%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief shower;88;80;A morning t-storm;87;80;E;15;72%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain, humid;79;63;A thunderstorm;78;59;SSW;9;57%;52%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;56;52;A couple of showers;61;47;W;7;76%;83%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;99;82;A stray t-storm, hot;98;83;SSE;6;55%;45%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;88;66;Not as warm;76;61;W;8;72%;26%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and very warm;96;74;Sunny;94;73;N;9;27%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;75;62;A t-storm around;87;66;NNE;7;46%;50%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;96;78;Sunny and very warm;99;81;SE;7;20%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;87;78;Sunny and nice;87;76;N;8;60%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with sunshine;95;74;Warm with sunshine;95;71;ESE;5;47%;29%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;6;81%;79%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;Showers around;69;65;ENE;10;84%;97%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;87;76;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;NNW;7;62%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;S;7;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;82;59;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;7;46%;30%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunshine and nice;75;61;SSE;5;61%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;82;60;A shower and t-storm;81;63;W;9;55%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Downpours;90;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;E;6;67%;77%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;Clouds and sun;84;68;ENE;5;65%;55%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with some sun;73;59;Partly sunny;81;65;NE;7;65%;58%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;49;43;A shower in the a.m.;50;39;ENE;14;67%;55%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rainy times;91;77;Showers around;85;77;ESE;6;82%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A thunderstorm;86;61;A thunderstorm;88;66;NE;4;39%;54%;11

