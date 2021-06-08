Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;79;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;S;7;79%;84%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;86;Sunny and very warm;103;86;NW;7;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Increasingly windy;91;68;WSW;18;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;E;8;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;76;56;Partly sunny;74;54;W;7;60%;5%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;59;48;A shower in the p.m.;59;48;SSE;9;58%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;94;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;WNW;6;22%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;82;54;Not as warm;74;50;ENE;15;47%;31%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;77;63;Humid with some sun;77;65;SSE;5;81%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;81;64;NNW;7;52%;44%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;59;56;Partly sunny;65;58;ENE;11;77%;32%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;76;Breezy in the p.m.;107;78;NW;12;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;92;74;A shower in spots;93;73;S;5;65%;48%;9

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;86;69;A t-storm around;83;69;WSW;10;67%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;Brief p.m. showers;88;82;SW;9;75%;96%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;Partly sunny;76;66;WSW;7;68%;10%;10

Beijing, China;Plenty of clouds;86;70;A t-storm or two;81;66;NNW;6;65%;90%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;NNW;6;40%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;5;44%;55%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;67;51;An afternoon shower;65;53;WNW;5;75%;77%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;Mostly sunny;82;58;E;7;51%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;81;62;A shower and t-storm;82;63;NNE;10;52%;65%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Thickening clouds;75;55;Nice with some sun;76;56;NW;5;62%;9%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;80;57;A thunderstorm;77;60;N;4;66%;76%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;NE;5;36%;29%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;63;57;A shower or two;64;59;NNE;7;86%;63%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;65;Nice with some sun;86;65;NE;6;31%;8%;6

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;83;66;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;NE;9;57%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;95;74;Sunshine and hot;101;77;N;6;18%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;71;53;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;5;77%;4%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;68;A stray thunderstorm;78;68;SSE;4;73%;74%;6

Chennai, India;A few p.m. showers;99;82;Mostly cloudy;99;82;SW;8;47%;63%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;A t-storm around;73;64;NNE;8;84%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;86;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;SW;9;79%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;67;54;Partly sunny;71;56;W;7;54%;28%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;85;76;Sunshine and humid;83;75;WSW;8;80%;11%;12

Dallas, United States;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Partly sunny;92;76;S;10;65%;6%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;71;SSE;14;74%;66%;5

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;104;88;Very warm;106;87;WSW;12;30%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;94;60;Mostly sunny;92;63;S;7;21%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;92;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;S;9;75%;82%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;71;Showers around;88;72;S;5;68%;75%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rather cloudy;68;56;A stray shower;71;56;SW;12;75%;64%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;Very hot;96;73;NE;9;23%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;76;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;WSW;4;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;E;4;74%;87%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;68;45;Sunny and nice;70;46;ENE;5;43%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;E;9;58%;48%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;69;54;Periods of sun;68;51;W;7;49%;53%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain this morning;84;79;A few showers;90;79;SW;7;74%;76%;5

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;89;77;A thunderstorm;88;79;E;7;75%;77%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;86;75;A morning shower;86;75;ENE;18;51%;45%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;95;74;A thunderstorm;86;72;WNW;7;74%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;108;83;Hot with hazy sun;109;83;NE;12;24%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;70;58;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;NE;8;61%;9%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;An afternoon shower;89;77;ENE;6;72%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;87;Mostly sunny;95;87;NNW;9;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;58;42;Mostly cloudy;58;43;ESE;5;63%;44%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;102;67;Sunshine, very hot;98;64;NNE;8;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;94;86;Winds subsiding;94;85;WSW;18;57%;29%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;5;70%;74%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;88;Mostly sunny;106;88;SSW;8;18%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;73;57;A shower and t-storm;74;58;WNW;8;74%;83%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;ENE;13;70%;91%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;94;75;W;5;54%;53%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;99;80;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;S;6;77%;71%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm around;89;77;NNE;4;77%;64%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;59;29;Breezy in the p.m.;59;26;SE;11;37%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;5;69%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;63;Partly sunny;67;64;SSE;10;70%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;59;Sunshine and nice;81;58;N;9;52%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and some clouds;74;55;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;SW;8;48%;27%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;75;60;Turning sunny;77;59;SSE;7;42%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;72;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;S;6;65%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;Very hot;96;66;NE;6;28%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;84;Increasing clouds;90;83;WNW;11;65%;29%;5

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;87;76;A t-storm around;87;76;NNE;4;78%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;86;80;Overcast, a t-storm;90;81;SW;6;68%;74%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with showers;52;45;Occasional rain;55;54;S;15;82%;94%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;Partly sunny;77;54;NNE;7;43%;44%;13

Miami, United States;Breezy;86;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;79;E;10;60%;33%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;76;56;A shower and t-storm;71;56;N;9;79%;81%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;A morning shower;87;78;SSW;11;70%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;55;A shower or two;66;57;NE;7;65%;82%;2

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;85;69;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;N;3;42%;26%;9

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;72;58;A couple of showers;66;57;NE;7;87%;85%;2

Mumbai, India;A stray thunderstorm;88;82;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SW;9;80%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;Clouds and sun;72;57;ENE;7;67%;44%;6

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm around;87;70;SW;6;66%;59%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Abundant sunshine;90;64;WNW;11;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;79;43;Sunny and cooler;62;43;ENE;11;53%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny;88;67;W;5;46%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;70;51;Partly sunny;75;49;SSE;6;62%;18%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;85;69;Partly sunny, warm;86;56;NNE;9;47%;27%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;SE;5;80%;62%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;83;76;A shower and t-storm;86;76;ESE;7;82%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;Morning showers;82;74;E;6;88%;94%;4

Paris, France;More sun than clouds;78;56;Partly sunny;81;59;E;5;54%;15%;9

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;61;55;Rain in the morning;64;60;NNE;18;65%;91%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the a.m.;90;81;A stray t-shower;92;82;WSW;8;56%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;76;A t-storm around;87;74;NE;8;79%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;90;72;A shower and t-storm;87;72;E;6;70%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;A shower and t-storm;76;57;WNW;5;60%;84%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;81;63;Decreasing clouds;89;64;NW;4;58%;15%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;64;51;Afternoon rain;65;51;S;8;75%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;80;63;Some sun, pleasant;80;62;WSW;6;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;80;72;Cloudy with a shower;81;70;SSE;9;80%;81%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;51;46;A little a.m. rain;50;43;SE;9;80%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray thunderstorm;69;57;A thunderstorm;69;58;NNW;7;73%;77%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in spots;77;69;A t-storm around;77;68;E;6;77%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;84;Sunny and hot;113;86;E;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;77;58;A stray thunderstorm;82;60;SW;6;69%;64%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NE;6;46%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;Breezy in the p.m.;61;53;WNW;17;61%;5%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;66;A shower and t-storm;79;66;ENE;6;79%;84%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;82;76;A shower and t-storm;83;76;ESE;11;79%;78%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy p.m. t-storms;75;63;Heavy p.m. t-storms;73;62;ESE;4;100%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Sunshine, pleasant;85;64;NE;11;15%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;69;42;Patchy morning fog;62;42;SW;3;48%;14%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;84;73;A shower and t-storm;85;74;NNW;7;82%;84%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Mostly sunny;83;55;NNW;8;58%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;66;49;An afternoon shower;64;49;NE;6;54%;55%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Humid;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;WSW;4;58%;14%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;73;Rain and drizzle;82;75;SE;13;75%;80%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SSE;7;74%;79%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;76;53;A thunderstorm;74;54;S;6;68%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;85;79;A couple of showers;86;79;E;11;71%;84%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;71;52;A thunderstorm;73;54;SSW;5;69%;71%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;70;52;A few showers;56;44;NNW;11;64%;71%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;91;78;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;SE;7;61%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm around;74;54;Periods of sun;69;52;E;9;51%;52%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy and hot;97;75;Sunny and hot;97;73;N;9;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;79;58;A shower in the p.m.;76;61;NNW;8;60%;82%;10

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;94;76;Plenty of sun;94;81;SSE;7;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;81;69;Sunny and nice;86;73;NNW;7;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;80;62;Periods of sun, nice;86;62;SE;4;46%;7%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid, p.m. rain;83;69;Sunny and very warm;88;66;ESE;9;46%;6%;11

Toronto, Canada;A couple of t-storms;74;64;A shower and t-storm;74;61;WNW;4;80%;65%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;76;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;N;4;59%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and breezy;84;65;Partly sunny, breezy;83;66;WNW;14;41%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with showers;52;38;Sunshine and warmer;69;38;ENE;7;48%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;66;51;A morning shower;65;50;E;5;53%;64%;8

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;80;62;A shower and t-storm;80;62;NW;7;47%;84%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;83;75;A thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;5;73%;78%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray thunderstorm;77;56;A shower and t-storm;72;56;NNW;8;74%;80%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;NNW;9;48%;30%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;56;50;Mostly sunny;61;52;NNE;5;82%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;A couple of t-storms;86;77;SW;7;81%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;85;54;Mostly sunny;82;54;NE;6;36%;19%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather