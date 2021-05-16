Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;9;82%;72%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;80;Sunny and very warm;101;81;N;6;40%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;89;61;Breezy in the p.m.;87;61;W;14;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;76;64;Sunny and nice;73;62;ENE;9;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;58;48;Spotty showers;58;45;W;11;85%;86%;4

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Partial sunshine;56;44;W;5;56%;19%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Sunny and very warm;93;66;SSE;8;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;86;53;Warm with sunshine;90;58;NW;6;36%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;5;65%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;Sunshine and nice;80;64;SW;7;49%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;59;A shower in the a.m.;65;58;W;11;77%;62%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;108;76;Hazy and hot;109;76;NNW;9;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSW;4;78%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;80;69;A t-storm around;85;70;SW;8;70%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;97;84;A t-storm around;95;83;S;7;63%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;76;58;Winds subsiding;66;57;ESE;15;68%;28%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;77;55;Very warm;88;61;SW;9;17%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;70;56;Rain and a t-storm;67;51;W;8;81%;68%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;62;46;Couple of t-storms;61;49;SW;7;77%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;67;56;A p.m. shower or two;66;54;SE;5;74%;100%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;79;58;Mostly cloudy;79;57;E;6;52%;5%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;A passing shower;67;51;Rain ending, cooler;58;50;WNW;11;80%;79%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Couple of t-storms;57;48;Couple of t-storms;57;47;SW;11;86%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;67;51;Becoming cloudy;73;54;WSW;8;68%;66%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;66;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;49;WNW;8;95%;71%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;66;43;Partly sunny;66;45;ESE;4;70%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;86;65;Clouds and sun;86;66;NNE;5;37%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;A strong t-storm;71;61;Low clouds;65;60;NNE;8;82%;66%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hotter;101;68;Sunshine, not as hot;91;66;N;8;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;45;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;6;76%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Partial sunshine;80;67;SSE;4;66%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;95;83;Sun and clouds;96;83;S;11;58%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;68;55;Mostly cloudy;65;57;ESE;9;66%;70%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;Partly sunny;91;79;WSW;6;71%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;57;46;Spotty showers;59;45;S;7;76%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;78;69;Turning sunny, nice;78;70;NNW;11;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;71;67;A severe t-storm;80;72;SE;17;77%;92%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A shower or two;85;73;SSE;9;82%;76%;6

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;104;81;Increasing clouds;103;82;SSW;5;22%;2%;10

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;51;A shower and t-storm;60;49;NW;6;79%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;95;81;Mostly sunny and hot;103;83;S;8;58%;37%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;SSE;5;59%;18%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A thunderstorm;56;41;A p.m. t-storm;58;39;W;11;68%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;More sun than clouds;83;60;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;NNE;6;23%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;82;67;Sunny and very warm;79;65;NE;9;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun and hot;96;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;9;75%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;E;5;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;87;76;E;12;60%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;64;45;Showers around;61;49;SSE;14;72%;90%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;S;6;75%;87%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hot;95;81;Very warm and humid;92;80;S;9;69%;58%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;83;71;Partly sunny, breezy;84;73;ENE;16;50%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Overcast, a t-storm;90;72;Some sun;90;71;SSE;5;65%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;92;70;Breezy in the p.m.;96;71;N;11;28%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;71;59;A morning shower;77;63;S;9;64%;47%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;91;78;Showers around;91;78;SSW;6;68%;77%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;Sunny and very warm;97;80;N;8;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;74;46;Brilliant sunshine;69;45;S;6;34%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;SSW;7;29%;7%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;108;89;Breezy and very hot;110;87;NE;14;19%;6%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;WSW;6;49%;28%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;102;80;Plenty of sunshine;103;82;NNW;3;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;76;57;A shower and t-storm;65;53;NW;8;79%;78%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;ENE;13;61%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;74;Low clouds may break;92;75;W;5;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;98;83;Warm with sunshine;100;82;SSW;9;60%;21%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;Showers around;90;78;SSE;4;80%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;60;31;Showers around;58;33;NE;7;47%;73%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SW;6;75%;64%;5

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;67;61;Partly sunny;66;61;SSE;6;80%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Clouds and sun;75;54;NNW;8;53%;3%;10

London, United Kingdom;Showers;56;48;A p.m. t-storm;60;45;W;8;75%;68%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;65;58;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;55%;14%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;89;75;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;S;6;73%;6%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;80;55;Partly sunny;79;53;NNW;4;39%;5%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;89;83;Decreasing clouds;91;85;W;14;69%;76%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;E;5;81%;70%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;Mostly sunny and hot;100;82;E;6;43%;37%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;57;52;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;N;7;64%;58%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;ESE;6;47%;71%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;82;76;A shower in places;81;77;ENE;12;53%;50%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;53;A shower and t-storm;64;52;NNE;7;81%;83%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;90;80;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;SSW;12;68%;36%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;7;60%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A stray shower;70;54;Mostly sunny;75;58;WSW;2;40%;41%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;73;55;Warmer;83;66;SE;9;57%;9%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;99;81;Rain and wind;85;83;S;23;88%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;55;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;ESE;6;62%;45%;10

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;75;54;Clouds and sun;73;57;SSW;6;45%;7%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;85;61;Plenty of sun;84;61;W;9;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;73;50;Mild with some sun;70;55;SW;8;64%;67%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few a.m. showers;74;70;Downpours;78;68;SW;12;82%;96%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;54;45;Spotty showers;53;44;WNW;5;95%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in places;74;47;Sun, some clouds;74;53;SW;8;46%;63%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;16;77%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NW;8;80%;72%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;75;Afternoon showers;83;75;E;7;83%;100%;10

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;61;50;Couple of t-storms;60;48;WSW;11;75%;84%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;75;64;High clouds;78;63;NW;10;51%;39%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;97;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;S;6;67%;75%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;9;80%;57%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;71;A t-storm around;89;70;ESE;6;55%;50%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;60;47;Couple of t-storms;59;48;WSW;11;68%;72%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon showers;73;56;More clouds than sun;74;51;S;6;58%;25%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;66;51;Periods of rain;66;52;WSW;7;75%;88%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;78;60;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;S;7;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;80;70;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;SSW;7;84%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;48;38;Becoming cloudy;47;39;WNW;7;54%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;68;57;A little a.m. rain;64;47;N;8;71%;75%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;77;65;Sunshine and nice;80;68;W;5;71%;9%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;107;82;Sunny and hot;109;82;ESE;9;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;71;58;Partial sunshine;72;50;SW;9;66%;8%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;61;49;Turning cloudy;76;62;SSW;8;59%;71%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;60;52;Some sun;58;51;W;14;68%;26%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;9;64%;71%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;87;76;A shower in spots;87;75;ESE;12;66%;41%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;SW;5;82%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;80;64;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;NW;5;23%;7%;9

Santiago, Chile;Rather cloudy;73;45;Some sun;75;43;SSW;2;34%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm around;87;74;E;8;70%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;67;50;Periods of sun, nice;71;49;NNW;8;55%;4%;9

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, warm;74;53;Partly sunny, cooler;62;47;SSW;8;66%;74%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;68;55;Cool with rain;61;53;S;4;88%;65%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;63;Rain and drizzle;73;61;N;9;54%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;8;77%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very windy;67;48;Clouds and sun;72;51;SW;7;63%;71%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;E;10;66%;55%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;62;42;A little a.m. rain;59;41;S;8;85%;74%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;67;50;Mostly sunny;66;49;SW;11;53%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, turning windy;95;81;Very hot;98;81;ENE;7;42%;31%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;54;50;Warmer, p.m. showers;71;46;SSE;8;63%;100%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;Sunny and hot;91;64;E;6;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;84;55;Remaining very warm;83;57;NW;7;39%;43%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;84;65;Mostly sunny;88;69;NW;8;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;NNW;9;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;Warmer with some sun;79;64;ESE;5;43%;55%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;67;67;Windy and warmer;80;70;SW;21;68%;57%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;64;50;Mostly sunny;64;52;S;6;60%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;72;SSE;5;29%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;WNW;6;39%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;66;35;Sunny, breezy, nice;68;39;NW;15;30%;26%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;69;53;Rain and drizzle;63;47;S;5;62%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;69;49;Rain ending, cooler;59;52;WNW;11;77%;73%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, very hot;97;78;Very hot;102;79;WNW;5;50%;70%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;68;54;Showers around;64;50;N;6;83%;78%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;66;49;Becoming cloudy;69;52;NW;5;55%;81%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;63;57;Morning showers;60;53;NW;13;89%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, very hot;104;82;Very hot;104;82;SW;7;45%;44%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;85;56;Increasing clouds;82;55;NE;7;36%;55%;9

