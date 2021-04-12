Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;90;81;Clouds and sun, nice;90;81;SW;11;74%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;101;79;NE;8;22%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;58;42;Mostly sunny;64;42;WNW;10;51%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;64;53;Breezy in the p.m.;61;54;ENE;13;63%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and chilly;44;33;Partly sunny, chilly;48;32;WNW;11;63%;29%;5

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;40;31;Mostly cloudy;42;34;N;7;61%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;74;55;Mostly cloudy;79;56;ESE;7;32%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, not as cool;58;26;Cooler;47;25;ENE;14;70%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Some sun, pleasant;81;65;S;6;65%;41%;7

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;67;48;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSE;7;56%;8%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;72;65;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;W;9;62%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;Hazy sun and breezy;82;56;NW;14;23%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A thunderstorm;90;73;S;4;77%;78%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Some sun, less humid;90;71;SE;7;50%;42%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers;90;82;A thunderstorm;92;81;S;8;72%;64%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;59;47;Partly sunny;59;47;S;10;63%;5%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;Sunny, but cool;63;41;SW;12;8%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;76;49;Cooler;57;38;WNW;7;81%;81%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and cooler;46;33;Partly sunny;50;32;NW;9;60%;26%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;68;51;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SE;7;63%;71%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Becoming cloudy;82;62;ESE;6;52%;8%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this afternoon;65;38;A little snow;40;38;NNW;20;77%;80%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;45;30;Partly sunny, chilly;50;32;NNE;5;58%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;66;39;Mostly sunny;71;46;SE;7;57%;100%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;70;35;Showers around;45;29;NNW;8;92%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;NE;5;73%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;81;62;A t-storm around;81;65;NE;5;52%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;62;61;Warmer with some sun;76;44;NW;10;46%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;75;52;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;9;32%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;77;59;Sunny and nice;80;64;SSE;6;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;79;67;A t-storm in spots;78;65;SSE;4;76%;57%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;91;79;Becoming cloudy;92;79;SSE;7;67%;33%;9

Chicago, United States;Warmer;61;43;Clouds and sunshine;56;40;W;12;45%;25%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;90;77;An afternoon shower;88;77;S;5;72%;76%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun returning;48;35;Mostly sunny;49;33;WNW;13;56%;29%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;80;69;Hazy sun;80;69;N;14;63%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;84;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNE;10;54%;88%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers;84;75;Couple of t-storms;84;74;S;11;90%;73%;3

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;100;73;Hot with hazy sun;102;76;NW;8;21%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;51;29;Rain and snow shower;46;33;N;8;61%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;96;78;Hazy sun and hot;102;78;SSW;7;44%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;94;72;An afternoon shower;89;72;S;4;68%;64%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;47;34;An afternoon shower;51;36;ESE;6;79%;47%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;75;54;Rain and drizzle;67;54;NNE;8;52%;72%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;67;60;Breezy in the a.m.;65;60;E;21;75%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;85;73;Cloudy and humid;82;74;SE;10;83%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;ESE;7;40%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;E;11;55%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;56;38;Partly sunny;45;32;WSW;12;76%;15%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;SE;8;66%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;84;71;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;SE;6;70%;21%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower;81;68;A shower;82;69;NE;13;53%;60%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;93;72;Partly sunny;93;70;SE;5;43%;28%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;66;Very warm;92;67;N;11;24%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;52;38;Warmer;63;50;ESE;6;65%;57%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;91;76;Afternoon showers;92;76;SE;6;73%;96%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;N;13;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;S;4;28%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;73;48;Mostly cloudy;69;49;N;6;46%;14%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;96;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;W;11;45%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;82;54;Hazy sun;84;56;SSW;6;29%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;N;12;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;59;38;Rain and drizzle;58;47;SSE;4;72%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;75;Partly sunny;88;77;NNW;7;59%;31%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;69%;93%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;100;80;Warm with hazy sun;98;82;SSW;7;46%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;ESE;3;76%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;52;36;Clouds and sun;54;38;ENE;7;69%;55%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;94;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SSW;7;77%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;71;64;Clouds and sun;69;64;SSE;9;79%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Becoming cloudy;68;55;W;6;72%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rain and snow shower;48;33;Clouds and sun;52;36;SW;5;53%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;72;57;Spotty drizzle;67;55;SSW;7;61%;48%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm around;90;78;S;6;76%;80%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;43;Cloudy;65;46;WNW;3;47%;16%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;89;82;A shower or two;89;82;WNW;5;64%;80%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;76;Overcast, a t-storm;85;76;E;4;84%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;93;78;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;E;6;52%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;63;49;Breezy;65;62;N;13;59%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;79;58;Partly sunny;79;56;ESE;6;30%;30%;13

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;Mostly sunny;82;71;ENE;9;47%;1%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;64;41;Cloudy and mild;65;42;N;4;64%;60%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;91;80;Mostly sunny;92;79;ESE;9;60%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;68;56;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;NE;5;76%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and cooler;59;44;Mild with some sun;63;43;NNE;4;48%;13%;6

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, mild;61;50;Clouds and sun;71;51;SSE;8;50%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;82;Hazy sun;95;83;NW;7;49%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;60;A little a.m. rain;77;61;NNE;7;69%;87%;9

New York, United States;Periods of rain;52;44;Clearing and milder;63;50;SSW;7;44%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;63;44;Warmer with sunshine;70;45;W;7;43%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;48;33;Abundant sunshine;45;30;WNW;10;71%;14%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;68;57;Rain and drizzle;66;60;NNE;6;66%;94%;3

Oslo, Norway;"Morning snow, 1-2",39,35,"Plenty of sunshine";44;25;NNW;7;46;29;4;%;undefined%;

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;60;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;43;SE;9;51%;50%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;82;74;An afternoon shower;83;74;NE;6;80%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;7;76%;68%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;E;7;83%;66%;6

Paris, France;Warmer;53;34;Partly sunny;53;34;NE;7;52%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers, windy;73;54;Partial sunshine;67;52;SE;11;63%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;79;S;6;68%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;Breezy in the p.m.;89;71;ESE;11;65%;12%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;69;A t-storm around;92;71;SE;7;50%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;40;35;A little rain;47;35;NW;9;54%;64%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;60;47;Sunlit and breezy;55;30;NW;13;47%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;51;Cloudy;70;51;SSW;8;55%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;SSW;5;75%;8%;6

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;82;73;A thunderstorm;82;73;ESE;6;83%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;46;32;Partly sunny;45;38;SSE;6;69%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;60;38;Cooler;46;36;SW;4;75%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and hot;94;73;A t-storm, cooler;79;70;SSW;8;72%;78%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;73;Hot, becoming breezy;99;72;E;13;14%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;60;48;Occasional rain;59;39;N;7;70%;72%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;66;42;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;WNW;7;70%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;51;Partly sunny;62;50;SW;16;55%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;ENE;9;72%;66%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;85;71;Some sun, a shower;85;73;W;5;73%;57%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;78;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;NNE;5;80%;79%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;81;56;An afternoon shower;80;57;E;6;26%;51%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;80;51;Sunny and pleasant;82;50;SW;4;35%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;71;Partial sunshine;87;72;NNE;7;69%;36%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;68;54;Cloudy;67;52;NE;5;67%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;NNE;8;42%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with showers;59;52;Turning sunny;60;39;WNW;10;62%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;64;59;Cloudy;68;54;NNE;13;61%;24%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Brief a.m. showers;91;79;Showers, mainly late;90;79;E;4;68%;78%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;69;44;Partly sunny, cooler;58;42;SSW;5;72%;70%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Spotty showers;86;75;S;7;69%;87%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;46;31;Mostly sunny;46;30;WSW;11;61%;27%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;66;53;Sunshine, pleasant;71;56;NW;9;61%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;87;69;ENE;6;64%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;63;38;Cooler;48;35;SW;9;71%;58%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;65;49;More sun than clouds;70;52;NNE;5;47%;4%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;72;47;Periods of rain;58;43;NNW;9;75%;100%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Increasing clouds;79;64;W;8;15%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cool;65;50;Mostly sunny;67;53;NNE;8;46%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;65;51;NW;5;58%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Turning out cloudy;66;58;An afternoon shower;67;62;SSW;14;53%;93%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;48;43;An afternoon shower;50;42;NNE;7;80%;47%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;79;60;Cooler;66;55;N;12;72%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;Partly sunny, windy;67;49;WNW;18;41%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;34;15;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;22;ESE;9;30%;10%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and milder;59;41;Sunny and nice;63;41;NNE;5;31%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;64;37;A bit of snow;43;39;NW;12;77%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with clearing;96;77;A t-storm in spots;100;76;N;5;52%;64%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;65;39;Cloudy and cooler;47;35;N;10;83%;69%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;64;37;Rain and drizzle;43;36;N;12;75%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;67;63;Increasingly windy;68;57;NW;21;77%;66%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;102;79;High clouds;97;79;SW;5;57%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;64;40;A t-storm around;59;39;NE;6;49%;76%;5

