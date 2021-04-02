Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 2, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;89;78;SSW;9;76%;39%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;99;74;Sunny and very hot;99;75;WNW;8;29%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Breezy and warmer;66;45;WSW;15;54%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;66;48;Mostly sunny;64;51;WSW;7;71%;26%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds breaking;46;39;Partial sunshine;50;39;N;12;64%;5%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;28;18;A bit of snow;36;34;SE;4;65%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;Turning cloudy;69;53;NNW;12;44%;72%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;6;Chilly with some sun;33;23;SE;9;88%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;85;63;More sun than clouds;89;70;S;3;58%;14%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and milder;66;52;Mostly sunny;69;53;SW;6;60%;16%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouding up, breezy;68;58;Mostly sunny;70;56;NW;6;57%;1%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny, nice;84;56;Winds subsiding;72;52;WSW;17;35%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;A shower and t-storm;90;72;SSW;6;76%;71%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;96;71;Partly sunny;93;70;WNW;5;42%;13%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;83;Partly sunny;96;83;S;9;61%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;64;51;A t-storm around;65;51;NW;8;66%;44%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy;64;50;Clouds and sun;64;43;WNW;10;14%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;68;47;Spotty showers;52;39;WNW;9;73%;72%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;53;37;Clouds and sun;48;30;NNE;10;64%;32%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;67;53;A thunderstorm;64;52;SSE;5;79%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;ESE;6;74%;68%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;60;44;Breezy and cooler;52;37;NNW;16;50%;33%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;52;42;Partly sunny;52;36;N;7;53%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;69;43;Spotty showers;58;44;NW;10;74%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;66;41;Cooler;55;34;NNW;11;51%;44%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;75;64;Mostly sunny;76;65;E;7;68%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;65;A t-storm around;83;66;E;6;44%;75%;12

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;71;60;An afternoon shower;70;56;ENE;7;66%;87%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;71;51;Sunny and nice;76;59;NE;6;30%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;69;55;Sunny and beautiful;75;60;SSE;6;57%;9%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;65;A shower in the a.m.;84;65;SSE;4;54%;60%;13

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and hot;106;83;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;SSE;10;62%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warmer;50;40;Breezy and warmer;65;44;SW;17;43%;7%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;90;81;Nice with some sun;88;80;SW;7;65%;7%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;50;35;Plenty of sunshine;46;33;NNW;10;52%;8%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;NW;9;72%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;70;53;Partly sunny, breezy;71;57;SSE;16;45%;29%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;SSW;10;82%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;91;62;Hazy sunshine;93;64;NNW;5;17%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;75;43;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;WNW;7;24%;5%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;99;75;Hazy sun and hot;102;75;SW;5;45%;1%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;86;77;Downpours;82;77;W;7;84%;100%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;49;37;Partly sunny;51;37;SSW;6;72%;0%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and milder;62;39;Increasing clouds;68;50;NNE;9;23%;25%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;69;56;A t-storm around;69;56;W;14;68%;41%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds and humid;82;76;Cloudy and humid;83;75;SE;8;83%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;55;Mostly sunny;80;58;E;5;42%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;73;72;Partly sunny, breezy;76;69;ENE;17;44%;26%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing, a shower;42;30;Partly sunny;41;29;WNW;10;76%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;99;79;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;8;64%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;87;72;Very warm and humid;87;73;ESE;6;70%;14%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;82;69;A stray shower;81;70;ENE;14;57%;73%;6

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;102;74;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;4;19%;1%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;83;54;Hazy sunshine;85;59;N;9;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;56;49;A shower in the a.m.;64;54;SW;7;70%;65%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A shower and t-storm;86;77;W;6;80%;85%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;Breezy in the p.m.;86;76;N;16;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;S;6;40%;17%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;67;37;Partly sunny;70;47;ENE;5;25%;3%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;103;75;Hazy sun, very hot;106;76;SSW;7;18%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;50;Hazy sunshine;79;50;WSW;7;32%;0%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasingly windy;97;73;Hazy and windy;97;73;N;23;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with rain;50;34;Spotty showers;52;33;NW;7;53%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;86;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;N;7;75%;82%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;S;5;76%;67%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;96;80;Hazy sun and warm;97;76;S;7;52%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;NW;5;72%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;54;38;A few showers;55;38;ESE;7;65%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;78;Partly sunny;90;78;SSW;7;70%;35%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;74;65;Turning sunny, nice;74;66;SE;7;74%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;67;53;Partial sunshine;71;51;NW;7;66%;23%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;52;39;Chilly with some sun;50;35;NNE;11;62%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;80;55;Fog, then sun;76;54;SSW;6;54%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A couple of t-storms;88;79;S;6;80%;86%;6

Madrid, Spain;A couple of t-storms;61;46;A t-storm around;70;43;ENE;4;67%;42%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;83;Mostly sunny;89;82;WNW;7;68%;55%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;S;6;80%;76%;12

Manila, Philippines;Sunny, low humidity;93;73;Sunny and very warm;97;76;ENE;7;48%;0%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Very warm;89;65;Remaining very warm;86;60;NW;13;46%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;69;43;Periods of sun;76;46;NNE;6;36%;13%;13

Miami, United States;Windy, not as warm;74;67;Breezy;72;68;NE;15;47%;26%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;47;32;Spotty showers;46;30;NNW;8;72%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;91;81;Mostly sunny;91;81;S;9;63%;20%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A brief shower;74;60;Sun and some clouds;74;62;NE;8;70%;30%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with some sun;37;24;Sunny and milder;46;33;SW;4;30%;9%;5

Moscow, Russia;Overcast;43;28;A little p.m. rain;44;29;ESE;4;61%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;78;Hazy sunshine;89;79;SSW;7;62%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, a t-storm;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;NE;6;63%;66%;10

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;43;31;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;43;W;9;21%;12%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;Mostly sunny;68;44;WSW;9;54%;3%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy;35;29;A morning flurry;37;21;SW;14;83%;41%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;72;57;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;ENE;7;50%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;49;29;Partly sunny;49;33;SSW;5;51%;6%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and breezy;38;21;Mostly sunny, milder;48;31;SW;11;30%;27%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;78;Showers;86;77;ENE;7;76%;100%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm, breezy;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;NNW;15;64%;55%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;89;75;Couple of t-storms;84;73;E;7;85%;81%;4

Paris, France;Cooler;58;43;Mostly sunny;57;39;NNE;13;50%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;88;68;A p.m. t-shower;85;69;S;8;61%;53%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSW;7;64%;71%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;7;79%;71%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;ESE;7;62%;87%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cooler;52;39;Partly sunny;48;32;NNW;9;67%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warm;72;51;Cooler with rain;55;45;NE;7;81%;94%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;52;SW;7;73%;84%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;50;Partial sunshine;67;49;NNW;4;75%;6%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;A little a.m. rain;84;73;SE;8;83%;93%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;43;40;Breezy in the p.m.;44;21;W;17;80%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;43;32;Spotty showers;39;29;NW;10;85%;64%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;84;70;A passing shower;84;72;NNW;7;65%;81%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;100;74;Breezy, not as hot;90;64;NNE;15;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;45;Spotty showers;67;47;NNW;7;71%;76%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;41;31;An afternoon shower;45;30;WNW;6;74%;68%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cooler with some sun;61;49;Low clouds may break;57;51;WSW;9;71%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;76;66;Winds subsiding;78;65;ENE;16;65%;56%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Mostly sunny;84;73;S;9;73%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;8;64%;28%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;E;7;12%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;SW;4;43%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;86;71;A t-storm or two;86;71;NNE;7;71%;88%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;65;50;Mostly sunny;71;45;NNW;6;69%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;41;Mostly cloudy;58;39;SW;7;66%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;73;56;Cooler with rain;63;44;ENE;5;83%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;68;59;Cloudy and warm;66;52;NNW;13;63%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Some sun, a t-storm;89;78;N;6;76%;83%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;61;44;Mild with rain;66;41;NW;6;70%;89%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;75;Mostly sunny;85;75;E;11;62%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;48;33;Mostly sunny;46;34;WNW;8;47%;29%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing;79;60;Mostly sunny;77;63;N;9;68%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm and humid;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;ENE;6;74%;35%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;43;32;Spotty showers;41;31;W;8;77%;72%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;57;37;Partly sunny, warmer;71;52;E;5;26%;2%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;62;42;Increasingly windy;58;42;NNW;17;50%;22%;6

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;75;56;Increasingly windy;66;49;WNW;15;23%;25%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy and cool;63;59;Partly sunny;66;53;ENE;8;51%;25%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;71;53;A shower and t-storm;74;56;S;6;51%;86%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;68;54;Periods of sun;69;57;S;7;51%;17%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;41;28;Breezy in the p.m.;45;35;SW;13;51%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;75;65;Mostly cloudy;84;67;S;6;30%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;WNW;6;59%;7%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;37;20;Some sun;44;20;SSE;8;28%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;52;40;Rain and drizzle;49;38;SW;5;66%;69%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;60;47;Cooler;53;39;NW;12;49%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;97;76;Very hot;97;74;N;6;56%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a shower;44;29;A passing shower;42;29;NW;7;73%;65%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with some sun;52;36;Spotty showers;48;32;NNW;11;62%;69%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;57;55;Warmer;64;60;NNW;12;61%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a shower;89;79;Cloudy;95;77;NNW;5;62%;36%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;53;37;Partly sunny, cooler;52;38;NE;6;51%;42%;7

