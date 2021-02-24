Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;10;79%;56%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;Partly sunny;84;69;N;7;59%;13%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;64;38;Sunny and nice;63;36;NNE;3;32%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;E;7;72%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;64;50;Periods of sun, mild;56;41;NW;12;76%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;27;25;Snow to ice;33;25;S;5;79%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;31;14;Partly sunny, cold;31;14;E;6;47%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-3;-10;Winds subsiding;-4;-20;WSW;18;39%;100%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;94;75;A morning t-storm;91;72;SE;6;61%;58%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;71;48;Mostly sunny;60;47;N;10;66%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;78;63;NE;8;56%;33%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;E;5;39%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a t-storm;97;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;5;75%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;87;63;Sunny and nice;89;65;E;4;43%;4%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;95;72;SSW;7;52%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Patchy fog, then sun;60;48;Partly sunny;58;49;NW;6;80%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;Mild with sunshine;50;27;SE;5;51%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Patchy fog, then sun;58;35;Patchy fog, then sun;61;37;ESE;4;78%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;65;43;Sunny and warm;65;45;W;8;72%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;53;A t-storm around;69;53;SE;7;67%;64%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;NNE;4;73%;75%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Patchy fog, then sun;60;38;Patchy fog, then sun;61;40;E;7;72%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;66;50;Clouds and sun, mild;60;43;NNW;7;70%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Patchy freezing fog;45;33;Patchy fog, then sun;58;39;WSW;5;81%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Patchy fog, then sun;59;34;Patchy fog, then sun;58;35;ESE;4;83%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;86;65;Plenty of sunshine;89;70;NE;6;52%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;66;A t-storm around;84;66;NNE;5;45%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;54;43;A little p.m. rain;57;47;NE;7;49%;99%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and pleasant;73;54;Mostly sunny;73;52;NNW;7;54%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;74;66;Nice with sunshine;74;67;SSE;19;53%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;80;70;A shower or two;80;70;E;4;68%;78%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;5;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Windy;40;24;Partly sunny;37;22;WSW;9;64%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;NE;5;68%;6%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;50;40;An afternoon shower;51;36;W;9;86%;47%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;NNE;9;61%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Cooler;65;42;Cooler with rain;52;43;NE;9;71%;88%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Variable clouds;90;77;NE;10;77%;38%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;88;60;Hazy and very warm;88;60;WNW;7;46%;0%;6

Denver, United States;A snow shower;38;18;A bit of a.m. snow;37;17;SSW;6;58%;56%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;88;66;Hazy sun and hot;94;65;S;6;45%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;S;6;77%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;51;39;A shower or two;49;38;WSW;12;72%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Morning showers;50;33;A little a.m. snow;36;23;NNE;7;46%;64%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;63;59;Spotty showers;63;59;E;15;81%;75%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;79;70;Clearing;82;71;E;10;70%;30%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;79;62;A thunderstorm;78;62;NNW;5;69%;77%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;A shower in spots;81;71;ENE;10;69%;41%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Freezing drizzle;38;36;Spotty showers;39;35;WSW;11;95%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Some brightening;92;76;SSE;5;60%;7%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;80;66;Areas of low clouds;77;67;E;8;73%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;82;72;Windy with a shower;81;71;ENE;19;60%;77%;6

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;Sunshine;91;67;ESE;4;33%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;77;58;Increasing clouds;78;59;NE;7;43%;30%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;46;39;Partly sunny;50;33;ENE;10;79%;5%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;75;Showery;84;77;NNW;10;82%;97%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;N;12;32%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm, cooler;69;61;A thunderstorm;71;59;NNW;8;81%;65%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;55;38;Becoming cloudy;60;39;NNW;5;45%;44%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;Breezy in the p.m.;89;69;WSW;11;57%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;75;49;Hazy sunshine;76;50;SSW;5;55%;14%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;Sunny, breezy, nice;85;61;N;16;16%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;37;35;Periods of sun;42;34;W;8;97%;7%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;85;74;A shower in places;84;74;NE;11;58%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;91;74;A t-storm in spots;86;72;WSW;6;78%;69%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;90;66;Plenty of sun;93;67;SW;5;39%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the a.m.;94;76;Sun and clouds, warm;96;74;NNW;3;50%;2%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;More clouds than sun;61;36;Mostly sunny, mild;63;40;E;9;50%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;91;79;Becoming cloudy;90;80;SW;8;71%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;73;67;Clouds and sun;74;67;SSE;6;69%;48%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;64;50;Occasional rain;59;51;NNE;9;82%;78%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;59;50;Variable clouds;53;37;NW;7;68%;15%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;30%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;86;78;Partly sunny;85;77;WSW;5;69%;43%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;62;44;Variable cloudiness;60;44;ENE;5;60%;36%;3

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;89;83;Partly sunny;91;82;NNE;11;62%;13%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;81%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower;88;76;Mostly sunny;90;73;ESE;7;65%;14%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;70;53;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSW;9;55%;60%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;77;45;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;N;5;30%;1%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;79;71;Partly sunny;80;74;E;7;72%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;37;36;Morning mist;40;35;WSW;10;100%;45%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;88;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;E;13;62%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;76;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;NE;6;66%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon snow;37;22;Partly sunny, colder;24;11;WNW;9;55%;31%;3

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;8;A bit of a.m. snow;41;38;W;10;77%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;95;77;Plenty of sun;92;76;NNW;9;40%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;80;56;Partly sunny;82;57;N;8;47%;5%;7

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;52;37;Turning sunny, windy;46;32;NNW;25;38%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;72;43;Mostly sunny, nice;66;45;NNE;8;51%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;10;-2;Cold, turning breezy;2;-11;SW;15;78%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;32;Increasing clouds;57;42;ESE;5;42%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;Breezy with a shower;42;38;A thick cloud cover;45;32;S;6;85%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;35;15;Colder;21;10;W;12;61%;9%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;84;77;Heavy a.m. showers;86;77;WSW;10;78%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;Breezy;91;76;Windy;90;76;NNW;16;66%;55%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;ENE;8;78%;57%;5

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;67;47;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;N;6;71%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;90;68;Breezy in the p.m.;84;65;SSE;11;50%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;92;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;SSW;5;59%;6%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;N;16;80%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;67;Sunny;91;67;ESE;7;40%;5%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Patchy freezing fog;54;32;Patchy fog, then sun;57;36;SSW;3;80%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and milder;47;19;Partly sunny;47;20;NNW;4;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;69;52;Heavy p.m. showers;69;52;NW;8;64%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;72;50;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;5;76%;67%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;75;A morning shower;84;74;E;8;73%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;39;28;Increasing clouds;38;35;ESE;5;77%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower in places;42;38;A.M. mist, clearing;48;38;WSW;12;87%;73%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;89;73;Clouds and sun;85;73;E;7;73%;36%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;Sunny;69;47;N;11;52%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;66;40;Sunshine, pleasant;67;42;NNW;5;70%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;34;33;An afternoon shower;39;39;WSW;8;86%;72%;0

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;68;48;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;7;41%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;63;A shower or two;80;64;ENE;16;63%;56%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;74;Partly sunny, breezy;84;75;ENE;15;63%;68%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;64;Nice with sunshine;77;63;N;7;64%;37%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;Sunshine and nice;75;52;E;6;42%;18%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;Sunshine and nice;80;58;SW;6;43%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;85;70;Mostly sunny;85;70;N;10;63%;29%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;63;50;Cooler with rain;53;48;NE;5;89%;81%;1

Seattle, United States;Turning cloudy;45;39;Occasional rain;47;37;SW;14;78%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and milder;49;27;Cloudy;48;30;NNE;3;49%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;50;Rain and drizzle;61;48;W;13;90%;100%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A t-storm around;92;76;NNE;9;61%;50%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;58;33;Sunny and mild;59;34;S;5;65%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;82;74;A passing shower;82;74;ENE;15;65%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;50;46;Low clouds and mild;53;39;W;11;71%;15%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers;69;68;A shower and t-storm;81;68;NNW;10;74%;66%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;81;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;63;W;6;55%;31%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;37;36;Spotty showers;41;37;WSW;10;92%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;39;13;Sunny, but very cold;23;11;NNE;7;41%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Wet snow in the p.m.;40;19;Clearing and chilly;33;21;N;6;70%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;53;37;Cloudy and cooler;44;36;WSW;9;35%;44%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;A t-storm around;66;50;ESE;7;72%;40%;5

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny, mild;66;44;Sunny and warm;71;44;ENE;4;51%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;49;36;Clouds and sun;53;42;S;9;40%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and snow shower;41;27;Partly sunny;33;27;WSW;12;60%;31%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Thickening clouds;64;53;Some brightening;63;53;E;7;66%;3%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;66;46;Turning sunny;65;45;SSE;3;71%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;28;-4;Mostly sunny;32;13;ESE;8;61%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;36;A shower in the p.m.;47;38;WNW;6;62%;82%;3

Vienna, Austria;Patchy fog, then sun;53;35;Patchy fog, then sun;52;36;NW;3;93%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with hazy sun;93;70;Sunshine, very hot;100;64;WNW;6;40%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in places;38;37;Misty in the morning;43;39;SW;9;98%;45%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;61;39;Sunny and warm;61;42;WSW;7;76%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;72;63;Rain and drizzle;68;60;SSE;10;81%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;Remaining very warm;97;68;W;6;48%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;48;20;Mostly sunny;39;19;NE;2;55%;14%;4

