Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;8;82%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;81;68;Sunny and nice;85;67;ENE;8;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;62;44;Hazy sunshine;60;46;ENE;8;44%;89%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;64;48;Sun and some clouds;66;54;SSE;5;53%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;51;41;Partly sunny;49;44;SSW;10;84%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;18;A bit of p.m. snow;32;27;S;7;79%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with some sun;44;30;Mostly sunny;53;37;E;7;53%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;21;7;Mostly sunny, colder;15;2;SE;7;80%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;102;79;Some sun, very hot;103;81;NE;14;30%;26%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;62;53;Partly sunny;59;51;N;10;61%;11%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;60;55;A little a.m. rain;72;61;NNW;12;79%;86%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;Hazy sunshine;69;55;ESE;7;47%;7%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;SE;6;70%;81%;5

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;78;63;Wind and rain;79;64;NNE;10;77%;94%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;96;77;Hazy sunshine;93;78;ENE;7;53%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;53;Spotty showers;63;54;ENE;9;75%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;Mostly cloudy;46;25;NNE;8;38%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;44;33;Fog, then some sun;49;35;SE;5;77%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;46;35;Fog, then some sun;46;37;SW;7;71%;8%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;49;A little p.m. rain;68;48;E;5;68%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;E;11;74%;69%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;37;31;Fog, then some sun;39;31;SE;11;90%;0%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;51;42;Periods of sun;47;44;SSW;9;75%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;51;31;Fog to sun;48;34;WSW;7;76%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;41;27;Fog, then some sun;39;26;E;4;90%;0%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;92;74;A t-storm around;82;68;SSW;6;70%;40%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;NE;6;49%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;57;39;Abundant sunshine;57;40;NW;6;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;76;61;A shower in the p.m.;72;58;WNW;7;57%;63%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;60;54;Areas of low clouds;64;54;SSE;9;53%;7%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;84;69;Spotty showers;84;69;ENE;4;63%;72%;5

Chennai, India;Cloudy, downpours;82;77;Tropical cyclone;82;77;NE;21;94%;96%;1

Chicago, United States;Snow to rain;43;42;Occasional rain;53;45;NW;6;85%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;76;A t-storm around;86;75;SSW;9;80%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;45;40;Mostly cloudy;45;40;SW;8;85%;51%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NNE;10;36%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;SE;8;42%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;90;76;Rainy times;86;75;SE;6;83%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;75;56;Hazy sunshine;74;55;ENE;5;60%;12%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler, morning snow;41;27;Sunny and milder;53;34;S;6;36%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;82;61;Hazy sun;84;64;N;5;57%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;Partly sunny;93;74;WSW;5;60%;20%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;55;37;Partly sunny;46;35;W;9;89%;4%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;48;28;Snow in the morning;37;22;NNE;5;61%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;65;59;Periods of rain;65;57;SE;7;79%;95%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;78;71;Rain and drizzle;81;71;SE;4;72%;61%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;88;65;A t-storm around;88;63;ESE;6;50%;64%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;E;10;72%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;38;32;Spotty showers;46;44;WSW;11;94%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;92;76;ESE;4;60%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;9;62%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower;84;74;Spotty showers;84;75;ENE;12;64%;82%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;85;62;Hazy sun;83;65;E;6;40%;7%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;64;49;Cloudy, p.m. showers;57;45;NNW;6;91%;97%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;52;49;Partly sunny;52;47;NE;11;64%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;91;78;Spotty showers;92;77;SSW;7;70%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;77;Hazy sunshine;87;77;SSE;7;62%;64%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;82;58;Lots of sun, nice;84;58;N;7;32%;67%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;39;30;A morning shower;41;21;SW;5;69%;40%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;83;58;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;NE;12;47%;56%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;44;Turning out cloudy;71;46;ESE;4;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;97;69;Hazy sunshine;96;68;NNW;9;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;46;35;Periods of sun;40;37;WNW;9;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;77;A shower or two;87;76;NNE;7;62%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;91;75;S;5;65%;75%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;82;60;Hazy sunshine;83;65;N;6;53%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;3;80%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;69;38;A p.m. shower or two;68;39;NNW;10;35%;67%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;75;Some sun, a shower;89;76;SW;6;76%;81%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;61;Sun and clouds;70;61;SSE;6;72%;14%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;62;54;Spotty showers;58;47;NNE;6;80%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;54;48;Mostly cloudy;56;42;NNW;8;87%;44%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;67;50;Low clouds, then sun;66;49;SSE;5;71%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;77;Variable cloudiness;86;77;SSW;6;73%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;55;39;A little rain;52;45;ESE;3;71%;82%;1

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;87;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;W;8;69%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;ENE;4;80%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;91;75;More clouds than sun;87;75;E;8;62%;12%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;70;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;65;S;6;51%;15%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;75;49;Hazy sunshine;77;49;NNE;5;33%;3%;6

Miami, United States;A passing shower;81;71;Partly sunny;80;70;E;12;67%;33%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;40;37;Partly sunny;42;35;WSW;9;96%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;78;Clouds and sun;91;79;E;8;62%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;83;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;62;NNE;8;80%;41%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;28;21;Morning snow, cloudy;36;33;ESE;15;74%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;35;30;Areas of low clouds;32;26;WNW;5;93%;22%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;90;76;Hazy sunshine;92;75;N;7;45%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A couple of t-storms;80;59;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;W;7;61%;72%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;48;38;Clearing;56;50;S;8;50%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;69;53;Becoming cloudy;67;58;N;7;54%;33%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;24;12;Low clouds breaking;17;-1;ENE;5;89%;7%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;61;47;Mostly cloudy;62;48;N;6;55%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;42;40;A passing shower;46;31;WNW;9;85%;57%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;28;16;Snow in the morning;36;31;ESE;8;83%;89%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;84;78;An afternoon shower;84;78;ESE;8;74%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;86;76;NW;4;83%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;Afternoon showers;90;76;E;6;78%;93%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;50;39;Partly sunny;51;37;SSE;6;78%;38%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;88;58;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;S;12;46%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;NNE;8;56%;26%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;10;75%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;88;69;A shower in spots;90;68;SE;5;55%;41%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;36;27;Some sun, fog early;36;29;S;4;88%;0%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;45;23;Hazy sun;48;26;NNW;4;66%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;50;A downpour;68;53;SSE;8;65%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;68;55;Showers around;71;51;SSW;12;64%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;ESE;9;68%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;35;28;Rain/snow showers;38;36;SSE;6;65%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;45;43;Showers around;49;41;SW;7;93%;73%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;80;72;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;ENE;8;67%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;78;55;Hazy sun;76;57;SSE;8;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;43;Mostly sunny;60;44;NNE;4;79%;31%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A passing shower;37;25;Mostly cloudy;33;32;SSE;4;91%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;49;Low clouds breaking;59;46;NNW;10;64%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;74;65;A shower and t-storm;75;64;ENE;6;79%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;84;74;A shower or two;84;75;ENE;7;74%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;80;67;A shower and t-storm;80;66;N;5;84%;76%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;Clouds and sun;71;53;E;5;46%;41%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;48;Hazy sun;87;51;SSW;6;32%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;86;74;A shower or two;85;73;N;13;74%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, fog early;62;53;Times of rain;56;47;NNE;4;85%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;42;A little a.m. rain;49;42;N;6;77%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;45;32;Hazy sun;50;33;WNW;4;59%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Rain and drizzle;59;54;SE;9;83%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;Showers around;86;78;NE;5;82%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;42;27;Fog, then sun;46;26;SSE;3;73%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A shower in spots;83;76;ENE;9;73%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;45;44;Mostly cloudy;47;42;SW;9;84%;42%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;74;60;Some sun, pleasant;77;67;N;11;61%;27%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;79;69;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;E;13;71%;11%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;43;36;Spotty showers;45;43;SW;8;89%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mainly cloudy, cold;38;25;Cloudy and cold;39;26;ENE;3;57%;16%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;49;32;Mostly cloudy;48;34;NW;12;62%;25%;1

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with some sun;50;39;Hazy sunshine;53;42;SE;5;40%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;77;52;Showers around;71;52;W;8;74%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;E;3;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;53;48;A morning shower;54;48;NNE;9;90%;64%;1

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;35;33;Milder, p.m. rain;45;43;ESE;6;82%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;67;59;A shower in the a.m.;68;58;SSW;3;75%;77%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;68;50;Sun and some clouds;69;52;SE;5;68%;11%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy with flurries;20;3;A bit of p.m. snow;18;1;S;6;72%;90%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;47;39;Rain and drizzle;45;37;E;3;72%;68%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;40;35;Fog, then some sun;45;34;ESE;6;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;70;Sunny and very warm;87;70;E;5;50%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;41;36;Partly sunny;43;28;SW;7;96%;39%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;45;30;Partly sunny;40;28;SSW;5;81%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;61;56;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;58;ENE;19;84%;99%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;More sun than clouds;91;75;Hazy and very warm;96;75;NNW;5;55%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;46;31;Mostly cloudy;49;30;NE;2;41%;11%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather