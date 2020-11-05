Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 5, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Downpours;85;78;SSE;7;84%;89%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;90;71;Sunny and less humid;91;71;NE;7;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Periods of sun;62;54;More sun than clouds;66;54;NNW;5;77%;33%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;76;66;Turning cloudy, warm;82;68;SSE;8;35%;45%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;54;41;Partly sunny;52;38;ESE;7;81%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cold with some sun;22;19;Low clouds may break;29;21;N;6;74%;33%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;ESE;5;23%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;48;26;Partly sunny;46;24;S;7;49%;24%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;Sunshine, very hot;98;68;SE;6;18%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;69;58;A passing shower;65;57;NNE;11;71%;60%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;66;61;A morning shower;73;61;WNW;10;72%;63%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;87;60;Hazy sun;84;59;NNW;4;51%;11%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Morning showers;89;73;A t-storm or two;89;74;SSE;4;79%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;E;8;72%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Hazy sun;94;80;NE;6;58%;35%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;68;59;A passing shower;68;61;ENE;20;82%;87%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;61;39;Partly sunny, mild;64;39;NW;9;31%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;54;46;Partly sunny;52;36;NNW;5;70%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine;51;46;Sun and some clouds;54;40;SSE;6;80%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;66;50;A shower and t-storm;64;50;WNW;5;86%;83%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;NE;6;53%;37%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;55;35;Sunny;51;35;NW;5;72%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sun;52;33;Plenty of sun;51;40;SE;5;80%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of sun;58;40;Partly sunny;56;39;W;5;71%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;53;41;Partly sunny;53;36;N;4;68%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;75;60;Nice with some sun;76;64;ESE;9;61%;30%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;85;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;NNE;6;54%;61%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;47;Becoming cloudy;66;50;W;5;67%;43%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;NE;6;51%;48%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Areas of low clouds;72;59;Cooler with rain;61;58;NNW;15;88%;92%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;A shower and t-storm;82;69;NE;4;69%;83%;7

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;Showers around;87;79;NE;8;79%;77%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;68;49;Mostly sunny, mild;70;52;SSW;8;69%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Showers around;88;76;NW;4;79%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;53;50;Partly sunny;55;45;WSW;7;87%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;89;76;Humid with sunshine;86;77;N;6;75%;14%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Sunny and nice;75;52;ESE;7;61%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;SE;8;62%;52%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;86;58;Hazy sun;87;57;WNW;4;43%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;76;44;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;SSW;6;23%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;89;63;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NNW;6;53%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;91;72;A stray shower;92;73;E;5;60%;43%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;49;43;Partly sunny;52;43;SE;8;78%;25%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;72;41;Partly sunny;73;41;NE;4;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;68;63;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSE;13;78%;80%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;79;69;Hazy sunshine;83;72;N;4;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly cloudy;89;66;ENE;8;38%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;Spotty showers;82;73;E;11;72%;86%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;47;41;Partly sunny, mild;51;43;WNW;12;78%;22%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;Tropical rainstorm;90;78;SE;5;74%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;81;68;Hazy sunshine;85;72;N;6;61%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A shower or two;87;74;ENE;13;63%;63%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;89;63;Hazy sunshine;83;68;ENE;6;46%;8%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;Hazy sun;83;53;NNW;5;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;60;58;A few showers;61;53;NE;14;76%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning rain;82;76;A morning shower;91;76;ESE;7;69%;69%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;91;80;Sunny;92;79;NNE;8;44%;9%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers, some heavy;73;58;Decreasing clouds;80;60;W;9;50%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;75;35;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SW;4;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;61;Hazy sunshine;91;63;N;4;41%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;50;Hazy sun;74;51;SW;5;62%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;96;70;Hazy sun;95;68;NNW;12;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;48;39;Partly sunny;48;45;WNW;10;73%;22%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;83;77;A little rain;83;76;ESE;11;77%;87%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;72%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;89;66;Hazy sun;90;65;N;5;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SW;5;78%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;E;11;32%;2%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SSW;6;76%;76%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;61;Decreasing clouds;66;60;SSE;8;76%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;S;14;85%;92%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;49;41;Fog in the morning;53;43;E;8;69%;6%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;93;62;Cooler;73;53;SW;7;61%;42%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;77;Clouds and sun;86;77;SW;7;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;59;50;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SE;7;65%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;ENE;6;67%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;85;75;ENE;5;79%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;4;70%;65%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;57;48;Low clouds and cool;62;49;SW;10;64%;65%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;42;Partly sunny;72;46;NNE;4;51%;18%;6

Miami, United States;Showers;83;77;A thunderstorm;83;77;E;15;77%;87%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;47;43;Mild with some sun;52;45;NW;11;69%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Partial sunshine;85;76;SE;8;74%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;57;Increasing clouds;73;62;ENE;10;65%;31%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;61;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;48;WSW;4;71%;19%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;42;A shower in the a.m.;45;40;NW;15;70%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;95;77;Hazy sunshine;95;76;N;7;46%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;62;A stray thunderstorm;75;61;NE;8;72%;75%;10

New York, United States;High clouds and mild;67;53;Mostly sunny;71;55;WSW;7;56%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;75;56;An afternoon shower;76;58;WSW;6;60%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;36;31;Low clouds;35;32;SSW;9;91%;55%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;64;46;Partly sunny;69;55;ESE;4;53%;29%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;56;46;Partly sunny, mild;55;38;WNW;5;71%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;59;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;46;SW;10;82%;10%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;84;78;Nice with some sun;84;79;ESE;10;69%;40%;13

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;SSW;13;74%;55%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;81%;77%;7

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;44;SE;7;80%;5%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;88;64;Some sun;77;64;ESE;14;51%;11%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;76;Tropical rainstorm;91;77;ENE;6;68%;87%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;88;76;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;11;73%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rather cloudy;87;72;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;4;64%;44%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;50;33;Partly sunny;48;32;ESE;3;71%;2%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;64;46;Cloudy;62;45;SSW;7;68%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;72;50;Showers around;69;51;SSW;9;56%;72%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;75;56;A shower in the p.m.;75;58;S;7;71%;85%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;E;9;65%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;52;36;Winds subsiding;39;37;SW;21;58%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;54;46;W;9;86%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;74;64;Partly sunny;73;64;E;7;73%;19%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;Hazy sunshine;90;65;SSE;8;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NNE;4;75%;9%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;42;Turning cloudy, mild;47;45;WNW;12;56%;36%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;55;Cooler with a shower;60;48;WNW;14;61%;66%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;70;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;64;W;4;86%;74%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;86;75;A shower in places;86;76;E;9;72%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Tropical rainstorm;67;64;A shower and t-storm;70;64;ENE;4;100%;75%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;44;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;ENE;5;32%;5%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;Hazy sunshine;85;54;SSW;5;37%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;NNE;7;79%;71%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;63;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;53;SE;12;83%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;45;Decreasing clouds;51;40;N;8;61%;17%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;60;43;Rather cloudy;62;53;S;5;60%;60%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;61;Sunny, nice and warm;75;59;NW;6;63%;16%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;4;73%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;56;36;Partly sunny;55;38;SSW;5;72%;22%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;77;Some sun, a shower;86;77;E;8;68%;47%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;53;46;Partly sunny, mild;55;44;WSW;6;79%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;66;57;Rather cloudy;67;56;S;16;61%;57%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;78;73;Partly sunny, warmer;88;79;ESE;19;69%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;53;46;WNW;12;74%;14%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Sunny and nice;71;45;ENE;4;21%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;54;Morning rain, cloudy;61;51;NW;3;85%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;76;55;High clouds;74;56;NNW;5;16%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;74;65;Showers around;74;64;ESE;8;69%;90%;2

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;75;51;A passing shower;76;48;E;2;49%;56%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;51;Clouds and sun;68;53;SW;6;63%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;59;50;Partly sunny, mild;59;50;WSW;10;81%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;76;62;Mostly sunny;74;63;NE;3;68%;13%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;73;62;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSE;6;62%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;30;17;Partly sunny;33;6;WNW;12;43%;60%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;53;38;Sunshine;52;36;NW;4;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;53;34;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;ESE;3;68%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;69;Sunny and very warm;89;71;E;4;59%;35%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;47;45;Partly sunny, mild;53;47;WNW;10;79%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;50;42;Partly sunny;49;44;W;10;95%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;68;57;Clearing;62;56;N;13;86%;44%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;91;75;An afternoon shower;91;76;N;4;76%;79%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;63;48;Showers, some heavy;60;44;ESE;3;76%;90%;1

