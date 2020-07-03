Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 3, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;75;A shower or t-storm;81;75;SW;11;88%;85%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and very warm;108;91;Warm with hazy sun;109;90;NW;8;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;Hazy sun, very hot;106;77;WNW;10;18%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;81;69;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;ENE;13;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Spotty showers;66;62;SW;19;89%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and beautiful;71;54;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;WSW;5;61%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and nice;96;67;Hazy sunshine;93;68;SE;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers and t-storms;65;59;Warmer with some sun;73;55;NNW;12;52%;44%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Sunny and warmer;79;66;NE;12;61%;27%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;96;75;Partly sunny;93;75;SW;6;44%;14%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;56;45;Clouds and sun;57;49;N;5;70%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;81;Hot with hazy sun;118;84;NW;14;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;93;75;A t-storm or two;90;74;SE;5;74%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;78;70;WSW;12;79%;57%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;SW;7;76%;77%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;77;70;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;W;9;62%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;79;68;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SE;7;64%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;86;64;A shower or t-storm;81;65;NW;7;78%;79%;3

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;74;61;Partly sunny;74;65;SW;10;51%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;50;A morning shower;65;49;SE;7;66%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;82;58;Partly sunny;81;57;E;8;58%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;75;59;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;NNW;10;48%;0%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;68;58;Spotty showers;67;62;SW;11;73%;83%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;91;66;Showers and t-storms;90;69;ENE;5;48%;76%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;80;64;A shower or t-storm;80;61;NW;5;57%;58%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Turning cloudy;58;44;SW;6;77%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;NE;7;36%;12%;7

Busan, South Korea;Showers;74;66;Mostly cloudy;75;66;ESE;8;75%;31%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;75;Sunny and very warm;101;74;NNW;8;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;46;Mostly cloudy;64;55;N;8;73%;61%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;82;68;Mostly sunny;83;65;ESE;4;60%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Inc. clouds;97;83;High clouds;96;83;SW;12;55%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, humid;86;70;Partly sunny;83;71;NNE;8;61%;14%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;S;9;78%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;65;57;Spotty showers;67;60;SW;12;81%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;86;81;Partly sunny, humid;87;79;W;12;77%;14%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;A p.m. t-storm;98;77;ESE;6;45%;59%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;70;A shower in places;84;71;SSE;12;66%;44%;5

Delhi, India;Fog this morning;106;87;Hot with hazy sun;102;83;ESE;8;55%;30%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;91;63;A p.m. t-storm;89;62;SSW;7;36%;66%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;SSE;10;77%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;74;A morning shower;87;75;SE;7;63%;52%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;65;58;Spotty showers;66;54;SW;13;83%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;98;68;Hazy sunshine;94;66;NNE;9;18%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;Partly sunny;77;70;ENE;13;79%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;SE;8;74%;61%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;ESE;7;44%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;4;72%;63%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;67;53;Spotty showers;62;53;SW;15;83%;87%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;85;74;A thunderstorm;89;77;SW;5;79%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;Showers;91;80;S;8;73%;79%;11

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;88;75;A shower in spots;88;76;ENE;9;55%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;72;WSW;9;84%;67%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;106;82;A strong t-storm;102;77;NE;11;47%;76%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;85;72;Turning sunny, humid;87;73;NE;10;67%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;E;9;66%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;84;Hazy sun and warm;100;85;N;11;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Hazy sun;68;40;SW;5;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;62;Hazy sunshine;94;61;NE;9;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;98;87;Hazy sun and hot;98;86;WSW;14;53%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;84;70;Thunderstorms;79;69;SE;5;87%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;103;84;Warm with hazy sun;105;85;WSW;11;33%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;A t-storm in spots;80;64;WNW;6;70%;55%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm around;91;79;ENE;13;60%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Partly sunny;87;69;W;6;62%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;Overcast, a t-storm;92;80;SSE;7;79%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;WNW;4;76%;75%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;62;24;Sunny and mild;62;27;N;9;14%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;85;75;A couple of t-storms;81;75;SW;7;85%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;59;Mostly sunny;64;60;SSE;9;76%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;78;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;N;7;46%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;69;59;Spotty showers;69;61;SW;14;79%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;82;61;Clouds breaking;84;63;S;6;52%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Turning sunny;80;69;ENE;7;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Sunshine, very hot;96;68;ENE;4;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;81;A morning shower;90;82;SSW;5;68%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;86;76;A morning shower;89;77;NNE;4;75%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;E;5;67%;75%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;52;43;Spotty showers;56;49;WSW;9;83%;84%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;N;5;50%;75%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;92;79;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SW;7;66%;67%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;71;59;Partly sunny;76;57;NW;6;66%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;83;77;Variable cloudiness;84;77;SSW;13;71%;67%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;56;45;Mostly cloudy;56;47;NNW;8;73%;69%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;84;65;Mostly cloudy;86;64;WNW;1;41%;4%;9

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;80;65;Brief p.m. showers;76;65;W;6;74%;86%;2

Mumbai, India;Heavy thunderstorms;82;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;12;86%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;72;51;Mostly cloudy;75;53;S;7;61%;32%;5

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;70;Clouds and sun;83;70;SSE;7;63%;14%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and hot;100;69;W;8;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;80;61;Turning cloudy, warm;80;60;SSE;8;65%;64%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;69;Showers and t-storms;83;74;WSW;11;79%;90%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;61;47;Partly sunny;66;52;SSE;7;50%;80%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;86;61;Sun and clouds;85;61;NW;8;43%;6%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;79;ESE;12;80%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WNW;7;84%;90%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;75;E;5;81%;100%;6

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;73;57;Periods of sun;75;65;WSW;10;55%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;66;53;Inc. clouds;72;56;NE;9;52%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;N;5;68%;72%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds and sun, nice;85;75;SE;15;72%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;74;ESE;5;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;WSW;7;40%;11%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower;84;64;An afternoon shower;83;63;WSW;5;68%;48%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;50;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;50;ENE;8;69%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Sunshine, pleasant;81;66;SW;7;65%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;70;Nice with sunshine;85;73;SE;8;63%;62%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;57;47;Cloudy;57;48;W;8;61%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly cloudy;71;60;SW;12;62%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;71;66;A morning shower;74;64;ENE;7;71%;42%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;109;80;Hot with hazy sun;112;84;ENE;6;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;92;67;Clouds and sun;86;64;NNE;7;52%;31%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;70;55;A shower in the p.m.;71;60;SW;8;61%;81%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;55;Partly sunny;70;55;W;11;54%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ENE;6;78%;79%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;91;79;An afternoon shower;89;78;ESE;12;70%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;66;Showers and t-storms;78;66;NNE;4;93%;77%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly cloudy;82;61;NE;11;27%;67%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;60;45;Downpours, chilly;47;39;SSE;4;79%;96%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;E;5;71%;39%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and warmer;88;56;NNW;7;50%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;66;54;Nice with some sun;70;53;NNE;5;60%;16%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;87;66;Mainly cloudy;85;66;SW;4;61%;21%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Rain and drizzle;84;75;SSE;7;74%;90%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;81;A shower or t-storm;88;80;S;6;76%;78%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Showers and t-storms;81;62;W;8;66%;76%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Some sun, a shower;88;77;E;12;64%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;53;A bit of rain;67;55;SW;10;73%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;64;46;Decreasing clouds;61;48;W;13;62%;26%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;81;An afternoon shower;98;80;W;7;57%;57%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;67;53;Cloudy with showers;66;57;SW;13;76%;96%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;91;65;NNW;9;22%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;90;66;Hot with hazy sun;92;66;ENE;9;31%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, hotter;100;74;Hazy sun;95;72;SSE;8;19%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;Sunny and nice;88;74;SW;8;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;94;75;Showers and t-storms;98;73;S;5;46%;65%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this afternoon;81;69;Showers and t-storms;79;75;SSW;16;91%;88%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;Mostly sunny;82;66;NNW;6;56%;3%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Sunny and beautiful;84;71;N;8;66%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Increasingly windy;88;69;WNW;19;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;73;54;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;SE;6;57%;81%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;61;51;Partly sunny;68;52;ESE;4;59%;19%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;77;61;Clouds and sun;80;63;W;7;42%;3%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;W;5;81%;87%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SW;6;55%;24%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;75;56;Partly sunny;78;61;SSW;6;59%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;52;44;Mostly sunny;57;51;NNW;15;82%;39%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;77;Heavy p.m. showers;83;76;S;8;87%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;64;A t-storm around;90;64;NE;5;36%;45%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather