Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 26, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;W;6;82%;65%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;84;Hazy sunshine;101;84;NNW;8;44%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;85;67;Hazy sunshine;95;66;WNW;7;24%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;71;62;Mostly sunny;73;61;ENE;13;69%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;71;52;Partly sunny;67;48;NE;10;60%;3%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;55;42;Sun and some clouds;58;43;N;5;58%;25%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;102;73;Warm with hazy sun;96;75;WNW;12;30%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny and hot;94;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;47;ENE;13;43%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;E;7;56%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;72;57;Thunderstorms;68;54;N;10;73%;72%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;63;57;Cloudy with showers;59;53;ENE;11;89%;98%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;96;67;Warm with hazy sun;104;74;NW;9;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;High clouds, humid;90;75;S;5;74%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;WSW;6;60%;77%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;S;7;62%;66%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;77;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;63;ENE;15;59%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Partly sunny;84;61;WSW;9;24%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;63;49;Showers and t-storms;67;51;NNW;8;69%;71%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;69;44;Clouds and sun;73;50;NW;6;46%;64%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;52;A t-storm in spots;66;51;SE;7;78%;77%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;ESE;4;54%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;63;50;Partial sunshine;69;50;N;14;50%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;73;49;NNE;5;48%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;69;47;Showers and t-storms;67;49;ENE;6;67%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;69;51;Spotty showers;73;50;NNE;8;47%;64%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;64;49;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;NNW;7;72%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;67;Mostly sunny;85;67;NNE;6;37%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;77;59;Hazy sun;78;56;SSW;7;57%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Abundant sunshine;92;65;N;10;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cool with some sun;56;46;Mostly cloudy;58;53;NNW;11;68%;44%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A t-storm in spots;79;66;S;4;69%;67%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;100;85;Hazy sun;99;85;S;11;64%;20%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Showers and t-storms;80;67;SSE;8;70%;77%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;90;80;A t-storm or two;86;80;SW;10;79%;86%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;63;47;A morning shower;61;47;NW;9;63%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;80;71;Hazy sun;81;73;W;8;73%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;75;62;Showers and t-storms;83;66;SSE;5;59%;72%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;90;73;Showers around;87;72;SSE;6;72%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;113;84;Hazy sun, summerlike;114;84;E;8;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warmer;78;52;Partly sunny;80;52;N;6;39%;70%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Windy this morning;90;82;A strong t-storm;95;78;SSE;16;64%;83%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;E;5;79%;83%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;65;48;Mostly cloudy;64;50;SE;8;65%;44%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;A t-storm around;90;63;NNE;6;34%;44%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;74;67;Sunny and nice;75;67;E;19;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSE;5;71%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;SE;6;32%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;6;73%;57%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;74;47;A shower in places;63;48;SW;11;51%;76%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;S;6;61%;80%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;ESE;4;79%;89%;3

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;86;72;Sunshine, pleasant;86;73;ENE;12;54%;37%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;107;82;Hazy and very warm;102;82;SSW;6;36%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;106;77;Hot with hazy sun;105;74;NNE;8;23%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;54;A t-storm in spots;62;52;NNE;11;73%;56%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SW;7;76%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;81;Warm with hazy sun;97;82;N;12;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;63;30;Cool with hazy sun;56;32;S;6;32%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;92;57;Hazy sunshine;88;57;NNW;8;17%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, windy, warm;97;83;Hazy and windy;98;83;W;20;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;SSE;6;63%;81%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;106;78;Hazy sun;107;80;NW;7;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with rain;59;49;Spotty showers;63;48;N;7;72%;69%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NE;12;63%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;75;A t-storm around;90;76;WSW;5;67%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, breezy;92;82;Hazy sunshine;93;83;S;14;70%;42%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSW;4;72%;57%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sun;59;27;Sunny and mild;61;29;NE;6;21%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;6;74%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;62;Sunny;68;62;S;6;78%;15%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;84;67;Sunny and very warm;84;65;NNW;7;57%;6%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;E;6;49%;38%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;64;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;6;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;S;7;66%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;A heavy thunderstorm;82;60;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;SE;6;44%;13%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;12;72%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;86;75;A morning shower;88;75;NW;3;80%;78%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;81;A shower or two;92;80;N;7;67%;87%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;67;46;Partly sunny;62;50;N;12;70%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;86;56;Partly sunny;83;56;ESE;5;24%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;SE;9;70%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;67;47;Spotty showers;68;46;NNE;8;53%;64%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;Partly sunny;87;80;SSW;11;75%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;56;44;Plenty of sun;65;49;NNW;6;81%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;90;71;Hot with sunshine;93;71;WSW;8;43%;24%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;67;50;Clouds breaking;66;49;SSE;6;59%;42%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Sunshine and nice;91;85;WSW;10;68%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;78;58;N;6;66%;55%;10

New York, United States;Dense fog;77;62;Low clouds breaking;77;64;SSE;7;68%;29%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;Plenty of sun;87;59;WNW;10;39%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;92;45;Cooler;58;40;N;13;53%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;74;64;Partly sunny;77;57;NNE;9;56%;3%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;63;45;Clouds and sun;64;45;NW;7;37%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSW;11;48%;19%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A couple of showers;87;79;NE;8;76%;84%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;7;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;E;8;80%;66%;6

Paris, France;Lots of sun, nice;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;NE;8;44%;5%;8

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;63;52;A couple of showers;67;57;NW;11;67%;84%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;96;78;A p.m. t-storm;98;81;SW;6;62%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm around;89;77;SE;15;78%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;5;56%;65%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;63;44;Clouds and sun;69;50;NW;5;44%;60%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with showers;70;51;Mostly cloudy;74;51;NNW;6;63%;57%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warm;73;49;An afternoon shower;71;52;NNW;9;52%;78%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;63;Hazy sun and humid;83;63;SW;7;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;74;Clouds and sun;87;75;NNE;5;75%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;46;44;A little a.m. rain;49;46;S;18;77%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;63;44;Partly sunny;67;48;W;4;56%;60%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;74;64;SW;8;61%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;99;74;Warm with hazy sun;107;76;NE;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;80;54;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;NNE;7;27%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;67;38;Partly sunny;70;46;WNW;5;45%;28%;5

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;76;57;Plenty of sunshine;72;54;SW;10;65%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;66;Showers and t-storms;81;67;ENE;6;73%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a t-storm;87;79;A shower or t-storm;86;78;SE;8;74%;82%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;79;67;A shower or t-storm;78;66;SW;6;95%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;80;56;Clouds and sun;81;58;NE;8;24%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;74;46;Mostly sunny;66;46;SW;4;53%;12%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;73;A shower;87;72;NNE;5;72%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;NNW;7;43%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;66;48;Partly sunny;73;52;N;7;51%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;7;61%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;63;Partly sunny, warmer;82;70;ENE;6;57%;10%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;82;A t-storm in spots;93;83;SE;4;71%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;60;45;Showers and t-storms;62;47;W;8;68%;84%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;75;A shower or t-storm;88;76;ESE;9;70%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;72;47;Spotty showers;62;45;NNW;8;64%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;66;54;A morning shower;64;52;WNW;7;77%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;87;75;Rain, heavy at times;79;74;E;8;84%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Partly sunny;64;47;WSW;9;57%;62%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, summerlike;99;72;Sunny and summerlike;99;71;ENE;8;28%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;77;54;Partly sunny;77;57;NE;8;56%;10%;8

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;97;78;Hazy sun and warm;96;77;W;8;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;63;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;NW;9;58%;25%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;75;48;Clouds and sun, nice;76;49;E;5;42%;30%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;75;65;A shower in places;75;62;NE;7;80%;45%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;76;60;A t-storm in spots;73;58;ENE;7;70%;50%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;77;63;Sunshine and nice;75;63;ENE;8;65%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;Sunny and nice;79;58;NE;10;52%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;71;39;Hazy sun and warm;78;45;NNW;10;26%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;66;48;Clouds and sun;71;52;N;5;46%;3%;8

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;60;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;NW;9;45%;11%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;ENE;5;56%;75%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;67;44;Clouds and sun;67;46;NW;7;49%;31%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;63;48;Partly sunny;69;49;NW;8;54%;68%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;54;49;Sun and clouds;55;47;SSE;13;75%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;99;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;7;61%;55%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;78;52;Mostly cloudy;81;57;NE;3;41%;3%;6

