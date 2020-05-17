Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, May 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;Cloudy;89;78;WSW;10;80%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Sunny and very warm;102;80;NNE;9;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and summerlike;100;76;Unseasonably hot;105;78;N;10;12%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;67;57;Mostly sunny;66;56;SE;7;58%;35%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;64;52;SW;12;64%;31%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;63;44;Inc. clouds;61;45;SSE;8;53%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;90;58;Sun and some clouds;75;57;ESE;9;40%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;79;56;Thundershower;75;55;SE;7;61%;67%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;ENE;8;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny and hot;96;64;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;NNW;5;41%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;49;Brilliant sunshine;63;47;S;6;66%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;109;76;Sunny and summerlike;110;75;NW;8;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very windy;84;77;Mostly cloudy;92;77;S;5;71%;59%;5

Bangalore, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;95;72;A t-storm around;89;72;WSW;10;57%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;98;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;WSW;8;60%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;72;59;Periods of sun, nice;72;61;W;8;69%;9%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;73;57;Nice with some sun;79;57;NNE;13;16%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;73;55;Partly sunny;76;60;ENE;5;50%;60%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;64;49;Spotty showers;67;52;W;10;47%;74%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;70;48;A shower or t-storm;65;49;SE;7;74%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Partly sunny;78;63;E;9;77%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;72;48;Periods of sun, nice;77;54;NE;5;46%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;67;46;Lots of sun, nice;70;46;W;7;56%;16%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;81;59;Partly sunny;75;58;E;8;57%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;68;47;Pleasant and warmer;76;52;NNE;3;43%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;N;8;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;83;67;Sun and clouds;82;67;ESE;6;40%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;74;61;A t-storm in spots;70;56;S;8;81%;64%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;104;75;Unseasonably hot;107;76;NE;10;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;69;54;Hazy sunshine;69;54;SSW;6;68%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;67;Some sun, less humid;83;66;SSE;4;47%;8%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;97;85;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;87;W;6;54%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;64;55;Spotty showers;60;52;N;7;84%;77%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A couple of t-storms;89;80;WSW;13;81%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;56;46;Occasional rain;55;46;W;8;73%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;79;69;Hazy sunshine;78;69;NNW;10;77%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Warmer;84;63;Sunny and warm;89;68;SE;6;50%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;86;70;Turning out cloudy;86;75;SSW;11;60%;71%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;104;78;Hazy and very warm;105;76;NE;7;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;79;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;55;SSW;6;31%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;95;81;Hot with some sun;102;82;S;8;57%;28%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;78;Mostly cloudy;89;77;SSE;8;69%;72%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;63;49;Spotty showers;66;51;SSW;14;69%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with some sun;77;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;50;E;9;60%;94%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;72;60;Clouds and sun, nice;73;62;NNW;4;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;5;75%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;74;48;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;6;50%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;8;66%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;45;34;Spotty showers;51;34;W;12;65%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;97;79;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;S;6;68%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;E;8;93%;90%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;85;73;ENE;14;62%;81%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;99;77;Mainly cloudy;100;82;SSE;9;36%;6%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;96;64;Mostly sunny;95;67;NNE;8;32%;3%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;Not as warm;75;61;NE;12;65%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;7;79%;71%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;104;85;Cloudy and very warm;98;84;NNW;8;44%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;68;44;Sunny and nice;72;44;S;6;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;75;48;Increasing clouds;77;49;SSW;6;24%;61%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;95;82;Warm with sunshine;100;80;W;10;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;86;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;SSW;5;61%;47%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;102;85;A t-storm around;98;82;S;11;28%;44%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;62;46;Spotty showers;63;45;W;14;56%;68%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;79;Mostly cloudy, windy;91;80;E;19;59%;30%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;73;Hazy sun;93;75;S;5;62%;51%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;80;S;10;59%;7%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;Mostly cloudy;93;80;S;4;67%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;32;Mild with sunshine;60;31;NNE;7;32%;5%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSW;7;72%;65%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Partly sunny;68;61;SSE;9;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;Partly sunny;80;58;N;6;60%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;68;50;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;W;10;47%;22%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;79;61;Spotty showers;70;55;WSW;8;67%;66%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;90;74;Sunshine and nice;88;75;S;6;70%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;NNE;4;44%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;83;Windy;87;84;W;28;74%;79%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Spotty showers;85;76;ESE;4;82%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;92;82;A stray thunderstorm;93;82;WSW;7;69%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;41;Mostly sunny;66;52;NNE;9;62%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;80;54;A t-storm around;80;55;NNE;6;31%;45%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;S;10;68%;68%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a shower;57;41;Spotty showers;56;40;W;13;70%;78%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;95;81;Mostly sunny;89;80;SW;12;68%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, not as warm;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;NNE;7;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;66;46;Some sun;63;44;NE;12;34%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;58;46;A few showers;52;39;WNW;11;64%;72%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;86;Hazy sunshine;91;84;WNW;12;66%;6%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;56;Partly sunny;77;53;ESE;7;63%;22%;11

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;69;54;Clouds and sun;67;53;ENE;8;53%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and summerlike;102;73;Sunshine, summerlike;105;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;79;55;Rather cloudy, warm;81;60;ENE;4;51%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;77;62;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;E;5;72%;95%;5

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;54;37;Sun and some clouds;56;41;SSE;5;37%;10%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;67;47;Some brightening;66;41;E;13;36%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;NE;8;75%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;78;WNW;7;82%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;88;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;74;E;6;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;NNW;5;50%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds, then sun;72;48;Mostly cloudy;66;45;SE;11;58%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;SSW;6;59%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;89;72;Becoming cloudy;91;74;SE;13;72%;41%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Windy this morning;93;73;A t-storm around;93;74;ESE;5;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;65;43;Lots of sun, nice;73;51;ENE;4;43%;30%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;75;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;SE;9;80%;91%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;57;Downpours;72;56;WNW;10;63%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;ENE;8;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;8;75%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;48;39;Becoming cloudy;50;40;SSE;7;49%;57%;4

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;52;39;Spotty showers;54;38;SSE;12;61%;67%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;67;Hazy sunshine;78;69;ESE;5;74%;46%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;77;Sunny and very warm;104;82;ENE;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;80;61;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;SW;7;50%;82%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cool;51;39;A p.m. shower or two;48;38;W;11;68%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;66;56;Showers and t-storms;64;53;WSW;12;70%;75%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;Showers and t-storms;80;67;W;6;79%;85%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy this afternoon;91;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;ESE;12;69%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;78;65;A shower or t-storm;77;66;WNW;4;90%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;83;56;Nice with sunshine;83;57;E;7;18%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;82;47;Hazy sun;72;45;SW;4;43%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;89;72;A morning shower;86;73;E;6;76%;69%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;76;50;Partly sunny;80;51;NNW;6;63%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;64;49;Mostly cloudy;66;52;ENE;7;66%;55%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;75;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;51;SW;8;74%;89%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;E;11;51%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;79;A t-storm around;92;82;SE;6;72%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;84;60;Partly sunny;80;59;SE;8;59%;66%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;Mostly sunny;86;76;E;11;65%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;54;36;Partly sunny;57;39;S;7;53%;36%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;7;63%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;Becoming cloudy;89;76;SW;11;66%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain beginning;47;37;Spotty showers;50;35;W;15;67%;72%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;81;60;Heavy p.m. showers;72;54;SE;10;63%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;75;52;Nice with some sun;75;57;NW;7;56%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;65;Not as hot;83;67;SSW;9;29%;42%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and summerlike;106;79;Sunshine, summerlike;98;78;NE;8;27%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;97;66;Unseasonably hot;97;71;ENE;3;38%;5%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;65;Cloudy, not as warm;72;63;S;8;76%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy;56;46;Windy;53;45;E;25;87%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and summerlike;99;70;Cooler;78;66;NW;12;69%;10%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;76;63;Partly sunny, breezy;76;61;WNW;17;60%;21%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;59;29;Hazy sunshine;67;35;N;8;26%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;64;49;Spotty showers;65;50;ESE;5;57%;69%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;73;46;Partly sunny;78;55;E;4;48%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;Unseasonably hot;96;75;NW;5;54%;80%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;53;42;Spotty showers;57;40;W;11;72%;86%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;63;47;Spotty showers;61;51;SW;14;57%;69%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;46;Mostly sunny;60;51;S;9;79%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;SE;8;68%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;Clouds and sun, warm;80;51;NNE;4;31%;3%;11

