Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;88;79;SW;9;84%;92%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;NNE;6;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;69;50;Cloudy;63;49;NW;9;58%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;68;57;Becoming very windy;61;50;NW;19;52%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Spotty showers;46;36;NW;15;80%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;15;-4;Partly sunny;16;10;NNE;5;65%;27%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Milder with sunshine;59;39;Hazy sun;62;38;NE;7;46%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;26;3;Cloudy and colder;14;-5;N;10;67%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Sunny and hot;98;70;ESE;6;31%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;64;45;Mostly cloudy;61;49;SW;7;61%;17%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Some sun, pleasant;72;60;ENE;9;48%;2%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Hazy sunshine;83;59;ESE;14;33%;8%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;98;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;5;80%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;89;67;A stray t-shower;85;68;SSW;6;65%;71%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;94;79;A shower in the a.m.;91;79;S;10;67%;67%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;67;48;Spotty showers;61;44;WNW;21;43%;60%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;50;28;Rain and drizzle;50;32;N;4;63%;82%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;52;38;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SSE;10;64%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;51;39;Spotty showers;51;39;SSW;9;81%;82%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;A shower in the p.m.;73;48;SE;5;57%;80%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;67;Showers and t-storms;78;66;W;6;84%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;52;37;Cooler with showers;46;38;ENE;9;82%;86%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Times of rain;47;39;Spotty showers;46;34;WNW;13;81%;72%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;50;39;Partly sunny, milder;58;41;E;5;63%;30%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;53;38;Cooler;44;38;NNE;6;78%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;86;70;Partly sunny;87;71;ENE;9;56%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;68;Rather cloudy;83;68;NE;5;50%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;Partly sunny;54;36;WSW;7;47%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;83;57;Not as warm;71;52;NNW;12;39%;5%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;Hazy sun, very warm;89;64;SSE;6;49%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Breezy with sunshine;84;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;63;ESE;16;55%;2%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;91;78;SE;11;68%;18%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;51;30;Winds subsiding;39;28;NNE;20;49%;8%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SSE;7;69%;80%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;41;36;Periods of rain;42;37;ENE;14;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;84;71;Hazy sun;83;70;NNW;11;63%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;71;45;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;7;36%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;7;72%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Not as warm;79;60;Showers and t-storms;68;58;ESE;13;87%;88%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;56;33;Partly sunny;67;38;SW;7;25%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;86;68;A shower or t-storm;87;70;SW;5;60%;62%;2

Dili, East Timor;A heavy p.m. shower;89;76;Cloudy with showers;87;75;S;5;80%;90%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;44;33;A shower;46;37;WSW;11;80%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;39;38;Milder;52;40;N;5;47%;83%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;65;53;Partial sunshine;64;52;WNW;15;64%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;64;63;Partly sunny, warmer;75;67;SSE;5;78%;19%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;75;55;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SE;6;55%;33%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;71;A shower in places;82;67;N;11;65%;70%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;38;29;Partly sunny;40;28;ENE;10;82%;34%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, nice;93;77;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;9;51%;34%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;69;62;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;E;10;77%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;82;68;A shower or two;81;68;ENE;20;62%;69%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;93;69;Hazy sunshine;91;67;SSE;7;48%;12%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;64;50;Cool with rain;63;50;ENE;8;76%;90%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;58;48;Clearing;57;49;S;7;79%;30%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;WNW;9;74%;65%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;88;72;Humid with hazy sun;87;69;N;7;66%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunshine and nice;78;52;NE;6;42%;3%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;45;36;Hazy sunshine;59;34;NNW;5;36%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;83;62;Hazy sun;81;60;WNW;9;22%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;68;47;A t-storm in spots;67;48;SSE;4;61%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;104;72;Hot with hazy sun;103;72;NNE;11;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;56;44;A passing shower;57;45;SE;4;76%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;74;Partial sunshine;87;74;N;9;61%;44%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm around;92;76;SSW;6;68%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A shower or t-storm;83;70;SSW;7;65%;67%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NNW;4;73%;92%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;40;A morning shower;56;40;ESE;8;66%;75%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SW;8;72%;61%;10

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;78;72;Partly sunny, nice;77;72;SSE;7;73%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;61;52;Partly sunny;59;47;N;12;54%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;44;34;Partly sunny;48;34;W;6;67%;29%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun returning;78;54;Low clouds and fog;73;53;SSW;6;65%;14%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;S;7;68%;23%;13

Madrid, Spain;Windy with a shower;61;43;Some sun and breezy;54;39;NNW;15;44%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;High clouds;89;80;Mostly cloudy;89;76;NW;4;67%;8%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;88;78;Morning showers;89;77;S;5;78%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;An afternoon shower;92;75;ENE;8;58%;63%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;78;61;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SSW;12;72%;46%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;46;Partly sunny;74;44;N;7;45%;26%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;87;74;A morning t-storm;84;58;N;10;62%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A thick cloud cover;42;32;Rather cloudy;44;40;E;5;76%;64%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler;87;78;Partly sunny;88;80;ESE;9;64%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;ENE;9;61%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;40;28;Cloudy and colder;32;16;NNE;9;69%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;45;43;Cloudy and mild;48;41;S;10;69%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;76;Hazy sun;85;74;W;7;52%;26%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;82;57;Clouds and sun;83;61;NNE;8;53%;45%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;52;41;A little p.m. rain;48;33;NNE;8;57%;82%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mainly cloudy;71;50;A shower in the a.m.;64;49;W;10;71%;63%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;27;3;Afternoon flurries;15;-4;NNW;7;83%;69%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;48;37;Mostly sunny;52;31;NNE;8;45%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;38;20;Partly sunny;35;25;N;4;81%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;39;28;A little snow;33;12;NNE;15;71%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;85;80;A t-storm around;87;78;W;8;74%;75%;12

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;91;76;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;NNW;14;63%;6%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;NE;10;66%;29%;11

Paris, France;Rain this morning;52;39;Spotty showers;49;35;WNW;10;66%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;90;68;Partly sunny, cooler;76;69;SW;11;68%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;75;Partial sunshine;95;76;S;6;53%;52%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;A few showers;92;77;N;10;75%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;71;Partly sunny;88;71;SE;5;54%;33%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;51;40;Spotty showers;50;38;SW;10;67%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;47;18;Hazy sunshine;51;25;S;5;54%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;73;57;Downpours;71;57;E;9;67%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;66;50;Decreasing clouds;64;44;NE;10;65%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;80;Clearing;91;79;E;7;62%;29%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;33;23;Chilly with sunshine;31;28;E;7;57%;25%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;44;31;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;36;ESE;4;69%;37%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;70;A shower in places;79;68;WSW;8;71%;47%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;Hazy sunshine;87;62;SE;7;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;59;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;44;SW;11;72%;82%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;33;Areas of low clouds;41;32;SW;9;62%;13%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;62;51;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;48;WSW;10;74%;43%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;86;61;Partly sunny;83;62;ENE;13;57%;3%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in places;83;70;SE;10;70%;42%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;82;66;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;N;8;60%;4%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;49;Hazy sun;78;48;N;7;34%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;96;63;Plenty of sun;91;61;SW;6;25%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;68;Partly sunny;83;67;E;5;74%;27%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;58;46;Sun and some clouds;56;40;NNW;11;60%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;55;38;A morning shower;48;36;WSW;5;71%;76%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;44;22;Clouds and sun;48;26;NW;3;46%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;52;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;46;SSE;13;63%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;N;7;74%;79%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;46;27;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;SSE;5;56%;64%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;A shower in spots;82;74;E;11;69%;74%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;39;26;Mostly cloudy;43;32;ESE;4;77%;29%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;77;71;Spotty showers;80;68;S;14;77%;82%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;64;59;Pleasant and warmer;77;63;SE;7;66%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;40;33;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SE;8;68%;37%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;47;39;Mostly cloudy;50;34;N;6;56%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;66;41;Becoming cloudy;63;40;E;9;52%;28%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;65;44;Hazy sun;62;45;ESE;8;24%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;82;57;Showers around;64;56;WNW;11;63%;96%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;61;43;Showers around;62;51;SSE;6;52%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;55;41;Mostly sunny;57;41;NNW;10;38%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;39;32;A little snow;39;22;N;16;75%;53%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;64;55;Hazy sun and warmer;76;57;NE;7;45%;6%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;73;54;Partly sunny;70;49;WNW;15;56%;11%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;35;-6;Hazy sun;28;2;E;7;68%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;33;Spotty showers;46;32;NE;4;52%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;54;41;Spotty showers;50;41;W;5;76%;79%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;76;67;Decreasing clouds;82;67;E;4;65%;20%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;45;29;Mostly cloudy;45;38;ESE;7;65%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;50;33;Showers around;46;38;SSE;11;69%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;61;53;Partial sunshine;67;55;ENE;12;59%;1%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, less humid;95;65;Sunshine and warm;96;66;WSW;6;51%;1%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;60;35;Cloudy and mild;57;39;NE;2;43%;3%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather