Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny;90;78;SSW;8;77%;27%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;72;59;Hazy sun;78;60;NW;3;60%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;36;Cloudy with a shower;47;38;NE;10;77%;64%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;62;48;Hazy sun;67;47;SSE;5;80%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy;55;52;Very windy;58;43;WSW;35;84%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;8;A bit of snow;18;14;N;6;72%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;46;31;Hazy sunshine;54;34;ESE;6;41%;2%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;26;12;A bit of a.m. snow;26;14;SW;9;69%;87%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;95;82;NE;10;64%;44%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;56;46;Mostly sunny;57;45;N;9;63%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;74;67;Cloudy and breezy;74;67;NNE;15;61%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and clouds;66;43;Hazy sun;69;53;SE;9;39%;69%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ESE;7;75%;61%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds rolling in;92;62;Hazy sunshine;90;60;E;7;30%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;95;76;Hazy sun;94;77;SSW;8;52%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;51;WSW;15;85%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;32;25;Sunny, but chilly;39;21;NNW;13;31%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;51;33;Partly sunny, mild;56;36;SE;7;64%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;51;45;Spotty showers;58;47;SW;16;66%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;70;47;A little p.m. rain;72;48;SE;7;62%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;A t-storm in spots;85;68;E;5;76%;66%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;51;35;Mostly cloudy;51;39;ESE;14;70%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;55;52;Very windy;61;44;W;31;68%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;52;35;Sunshine and mild;52;33;S;3;61%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;50;31;Mostly cloudy;51;35;SE;6;69%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;88;73;Increasing clouds;94;76;N;8;62%;66%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mostly cloudy;82;68;NNE;6;43%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;62;47;A little a.m. rain;51;31;WNW;13;53%;59%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;55;Hazy sunshine;70;51;NE;9;55%;12%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;78;66;Mostly sunny;77;62;NNW;15;63%;70%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;SE;4;47%;11%;10

Chennai, India;Abundant sunshine;91;70;Hazy sun;91;70;ENE;6;55%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;32;26;Partly sunny;34;28;SE;5;67%;20%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;90;76;Hazy sunshine;89;74;WNW;6;68%;9%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;44;43;Rain, heavy at times;51;40;SW;26;73%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;85;73;Hazy sun;84;72;NNE;11;53%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;68;58;SSE;6;65%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A shower or two;89;77;NNE;11;74%;72%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny;77;51;Hazy sun;80;52;NNW;6;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, colder;39;23;Rather cloudy;45;23;SW;6;55%;76%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;83;60;Hazy sunshine;86;58;SW;6;54%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;W;5;78%;58%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Windy;53;40;Windy;47;38;WSW;31;67%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;25;Mostly sunny;48;33;NNE;7;34%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;65;57;Sunshine, pleasant;66;56;W;5;74%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;80;54;Cooler;62;52;ENE;11;52%;14%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast, a t-storm;77;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;63;NE;5;83%;80%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny;85;68;E;8;51%;29%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;37;35;Windy with rain;42;40;SSW;23;92%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;Clouds and sun, nice;95;78;SE;7;57%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;78;53;Partly sunny, cooler;59;47;NNE;11;67%;24%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;72;Winds subsiding;82;71;ENE;17;59%;38%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;92;62;Hazy sunshine;91;61;SE;5;40%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;78;46;Hazy sun;75;45;N;6;43%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Overcast;49;43;Decreasing clouds;50;37;NE;12;78%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;A thunderstorm;87;76;WNW;6;80%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;88;72;Hazy sun and humid;86;72;WNW;9;64%;8%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;59;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;NNW;6;32%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;55;24;Hazy sunshine;49;26;S;6;19%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;85;59;Hazy sunshine;89;64;N;4;25%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;64;50;Hazy sun;68;49;ESE;5;71%;28%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Hazy sun and hot;97;66;NNW;12;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;39;34;Mostly cloudy;42;36;SSW;8;64%;5%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;74;Sunshine, a shower;87;74;N;8;59%;43%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;WSW;6;74%;78%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;83;59;Hazy sun;85;59;SW;5;47%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NW;4;73%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;59;41;A thunderstorm;60;41;E;7;67%;86%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;75;Hazy sunshine;91;76;SW;5;74%;0%;10

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;76;71;Partly sunny, nice;77;71;SSE;8;77%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;63;51;Partly sunny;63;57;SW;6;86%;16%;2

London, United Kingdom;Very windy;55;53;Rain, windy, mild;56;40;SW;23;80%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog this morning;69;49;Fog in the morning;70;50;SSE;5;64%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;SSE;7;80%;57%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;61;38;Partly sunny, mild;62;43;WSW;4;68%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;87;83;Mostly sunny;91;84;NE;12;64%;63%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;An afternoon shower;89;76;ESE;6;76%;82%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly cloudy;89;70;E;6;62%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Drizzle, not as warm;76;60;Partly sunny;78;62;ESE;10;66%;30%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;77;48;Partly sunny;82;50;NNW;5;29%;2%;8

Miami, United States;A shower;80;72;Partial sunshine;79;70;ESE;9;73%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;37;30;Mostly cloudy;40;38;SSW;15;66%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;E;14;70%;25%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;84;70;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;NE;7;55%;41%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;22;18;Cloudy, snow showers;37;19;WSW;7;71%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;34;26;Mostly cloudy;34;32;SW;12;70%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;91;75;Hazy sunshine;91;76;N;7;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;58;A t-storm in spots;76;61;NNE;12;75%;68%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;32;29;Milder with clearing;46;35;W;8;47%;13%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;57;46;Partial sunshine;57;42;NNW;8;65%;36%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;26;8;Becoming cloudy;23;14;E;4;89%;58%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;57;46;Periods of rain;58;38;W;6;77%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;43;39;Becoming very windy;47;36;SSW;19;77%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;24;20;Cloudy, snow showers;34;12;W;14;72%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning t-storms;84;79;Cloudy, downpours;84;79;N;13;86%;97%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;91;76;Partly sunny, breezy;91;77;NNW;15;63%;30%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;ENE;8;82%;80%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;59;53;Very windy, cloudy;64;45;WSW;26;55%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;80;64;Mostly sunny;77;64;S;13;54%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;SSW;6;54%;24%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;87;73;An afternoon shower;92;74;NNE;13;67%;49%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;69;Periods of sun;90;71;ESE;6;46%;22%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;48;35;Cloudy and mild;57;49;S;7;52%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;53;26;Morning snow showers;29;14;NW;10;66%;71%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;72;54;Afternoon showers;73;54;WSW;10;61%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;69;48;Partly sunny;70;49;ESE;5;76%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;89;79;A morning shower;89;81;ESE;8;66%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;38;35;Rather cloudy;38;33;NNE;12;61%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain this afternoon;39;35;A little p.m. rain;47;42;SSW;16;76%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;NNW;6;78%;86%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;Hazy sunshine;79;57;SSE;11;12%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;64;37;Mostly sunny, nice;62;38;NE;4;70%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;34;A bit of a.m. snow;38;37;S;10;70%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;60;49;Periods of sun;60;46;NW;10;71%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;81;64;Partial sunshine;79;64;ENE;13;63%;4%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;A few showers;82;74;ESE;13;75%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Mostly sunny;80;63;N;7;56%;2%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;80;45;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;E;4;30%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;Hazy sunshine;89;57;SW;6;31%;10%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;68;A passing shower;84;68;NNE;6;77%;81%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;66;47;Partly sunny, nice;64;53;S;6;81%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Chilly with rain;48;39;A touch of rain;47;36;SSE;7;73%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;61;32;Cloudy, much colder;35;21;WNW;9;63%;42%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;57;32;Partly sunny, windy;41;32;SSE;20;43%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NNE;5;72%;57%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;47;27;Mostly sunny;49;27;S;5;72%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;74;A few showers;82;75;E;12;77%;76%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Morning rain;41;39;Becoming very windy;50;40;WSW;21;82%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;79;71;Mostly cloudy;78;70;E;12;69%;65%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;81;58;Cooler with rain;61;48;NE;10;77%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;37;34;A little p.m. rain;43;40;SSW;17;86%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;P.M. showers, windy;45;31;Mostly cloudy;45;34;NNE;6;64%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;41;28;Clouds and sun, mild;48;29;NE;7;42%;23%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;48;34;Turning cloudy;51;39;S;6;23%;56%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;73;55;Showers;64;51;N;7;69%;88%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warmer;66;37;Sunshine, pleasant;65;39;E;4;45%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;60;48;Periods of rain;57;52;WNW;5;87%;95%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;32;29;A snow shower;37;20;NW;13;70%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;62;47;ESE;1;62%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;67;46;Mostly sunny;65;46;SSE;4;62%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunlit, not as cold;18;-13;Hazy sun;24;-7;SSE;5;64%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;46;35;A little rain;43;31;NNW;4;63%;88%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;52;35;Rather cloudy;53;37;SE;10;65%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;95;62;Sunshine and hot;95;60;E;7;41%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;37;31;Mostly cloudy, windy;43;40;SSW;19;68%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;42;33;Mostly cloudy;53;46;SSW;12;65%;34%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;75;65;Partly sunny;75;65;NNW;21;67%;44%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;91;61;Mostly sunny;92;62;WSW;5;56%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;36;21;Mostly cloudy;35;25;E;3;48%;34%;2

