Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 3, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;93;78;A morning shower;90;78;SSW;7;71%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and breezy;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;NW;6;56%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;54;37;Cloudy;55;44;SE;2;70%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;69;50;Hazy sunshine;67;52;W;8;71%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;50;39;Rain and drizzle;45;37;N;19;83%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;24;20;Cloudy;31;26;NNE;3;77%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;48;34;Hazy sun and milder;62;40;SW;5;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;23;12;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SSW;13;70%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;94;76;Partly sunny;93;75;ENE;11;68%;40%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;64;47;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;5;75%;28%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;81;64;A shower in the p.m.;81;64;W;8;60%;80%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;61;38;Hazy sun;64;41;SE;5;49%;8%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;96;73;Clouds and sun, nice;92;71;ESE;8;59%;0%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;Hazy sunshine;85;62;ESE;7;37%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;76;Hazy sunshine;90;76;SSW;9;61%;4%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;66;46;ENE;9;70%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;37;21;Chilly with sunshine;36;18;NE;9;17%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, mild;55;45;Rain;59;35;NW;12;81%;92%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;50;38;Rain and drizzle;44;34;NNW;12;64%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;70;45;More clouds than sun;72;40;SE;6;58%;9%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;67;NNE;5;73%;81%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;49;44;Windy;47;36;NW;20;76%;81%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;52;38;Rain and drizzle;44;36;N;16;73%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;63;40;A little p.m. rain;57;40;WSW;5;72%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;52;43;Morning rain, cloudy;47;36;NW;15;68%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;93;73;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;ENE;10;58%;6%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;79;68;A t-storm around;79;68;NE;4;53%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;48;25;Sunny;48;26;W;5;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;69;51;Hazy sun;71;53;NNE;6;56%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Humid with some sun;82;66;Humid with clearing;82;63;S;7;75%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;63;E;4;54%;4%;9

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;88;72;Hazy sunshine;88;72;ESE;7;61%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;33;A bit of a.m. snow;35;27;NNE;21;67%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;91;74;Clouds and sun;90;75;ESE;7;62%;57%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;43;36;Rain and drizzle;40;32;N;13;83%;59%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;84;70;Hazy sunshine;80;70;NNW;6;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;69;61;A little a.m. rain;64;32;N;12;64%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;NE;8;76%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;70;43;Hazy sun;68;45;ENE;5;69%;5%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;29;12;A bit of snow;19;1;SSW;7;75%;67%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;50;Hazy sunshine;78;56;NW;5;44%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;S;7;76%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;46;36;Decreasing clouds;48;33;W;16;72%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Bit of rain, snow;39;35;Rain and drizzle;45;31;NNE;7;51%;53%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;66;56;Mostly sunny, mild;71;57;NW;4;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;66;58;A morning shower;62;60;NNE;6;83%;79%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;63;NE;7;69%;67%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;62;Periods of sun, nice;83;66;SE;6;56%;12%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;34;20;Turning sunny;28;19;NW;12;62%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Some sun, pleasant;93;73;SE;6;49%;2%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;70;60;Mostly cloudy;70;61;ENE;9;73%;66%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;82;68;WNW;5;61%;35%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;Hazy sun;86;63;SE;6;58%;6%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;67;44;Cooler with a shower;57;37;N;3;70%;58%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;56;51;Some brightening;58;54;SSW;6;81%;42%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;83;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;N;7;76%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;83;71;Hazy sunshine;80;68;N;10;60%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;85;63;NW;5;39%;17%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;36;27;Hazy sun;39;22;SSW;5;45%;5%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;58;Hazy sun;79;56;NE;7;46%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;38;Hazy sun;64;37;WSW;5;62%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;89;60;Hazy sunshine;89;59;NNW;11;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;41;32;Cloudy;41;30;ESE;6;70%;71%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;87;75;A few showers;87;76;NNE;9;63%;71%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;73;A t-storm around;87;73;WSW;5;70%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;74;49;Hazy sun;77;59;SE;4;50%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;94;75;Hazy sunshine;94;75;SSE;4;57%;12%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, a t-storm;55;41;A passing shower;57;42;ENE;7;70%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;75;Decreasing clouds;90;75;SSW;5;74%;44%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;71;Low clouds;77;71;SSE;9;76%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;67;48;Fog to sun;67;47;NNE;4;83%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;51;39;Decreasing clouds;47;35;N;16;67%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and cooler;63;42;Sunny, but cool;62;39;NNE;6;18%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;90;76;A morning shower;85;77;SSE;6;76%;79%;11

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, fog early;60;39;Fog to sun;66;39;NE;2;72%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;Clouds and sun;90;81;NE;13;62%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;74;A shower or two;87;75;E;6;80%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;83;69;Some sun, pleasant;88;71;E;7;55%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;68;51;Mostly sunny;68;53;SSE;11;49%;3%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;73;50;A t-storm in spots;72;52;S;7;44%;48%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;73;62;Partly sunny;77;68;SE;9;59%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;36;29;Mostly sunny;35;19;NE;4;66%;20%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;75;Breezy with sunshine;86;74;ENE;16;61%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;89;70;Sunshine and warm;92;73;NE;11;46%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;38;27;Cloudy;35;20;WNW;2;77%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;35;26;Areas of low clouds;29;22;WNW;12;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;82;68;Hazy sun;85;66;N;5;64%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;77;58;Clearing;78;58;NE;10;66%;39%;12

New York, United States;Not as cool;56;42;A shower or two;52;40;SW;6;74%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;62;43;Partly sunny;64;48;S;6;67%;39%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;13;Cloudy;23;16;SSW;9;94%;35%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;52;34;Mostly sunny;51;32;SW;5;52%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;33;24;Clearing;32;21;WNW;6;57%;14%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;37;22;Mostly cloudy;34;15;NW;6;80%;18%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;A t-storm around;86;80;E;9;78%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;76;Some brightening;90;75;NNW;13;67%;14%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;85;74;A morning shower;86;73;ENE;9;71%;48%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;41;Spotty showers;46;36;NNW;15;58%;83%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy and very hot;100;78;A shower;95;74;ENE;10;25%;56%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;96;69;Clouds and sun, nice;93;70;SSE;4;52%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;91;73;A t-storm or two;90;74;N;13;79%;80%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;87;70;A passing shower;88;71;ESE;5;57%;60%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;52;37;A touch of rain;42;34;WNW;14;77%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;34;13;A little snow;34;2;NW;7;69%;77%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;73;50;Cloudy, p.m. showers;72;49;SSW;8;64%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and warm;73;48;Sunshine and nice;71;46;SSE;4;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;7;74%;72%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;37;27;A snow squall;42;40;S;12;84%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;38;29;Mostly sunny;34;25;NNE;5;69%;1%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;82;75;Cloudy with a shower;84;75;N;6;77%;100%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;64;48;Hazy sunshine;70;54;SE;10;26%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, mild;66;45;Mild with sunshine;66;38;N;8;72%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;32;22;Decreasing clouds;25;14;NNW;13;52%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and cool;56;43;Sunny, but cool;55;41;N;7;47%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;62;Clouds and sun, nice;83;63;ENE;10;61%;17%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, humid;83;74;A stray shower;84;74;ESE;12;70%;52%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;63;Mostly sunny;77;62;WSW;6;76%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;45;Periods of sun;72;46;ENE;5;47%;10%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;SW;7;34%;13%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Variable cloudiness;83;69;A shower or two;83;68;N;7;78%;83%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then sun;72;47;Fog, then sun;70;44;NE;4;76%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;43;32;A little p.m. rain;41;39;S;8;80%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;38;16;A bit of p.m. snow;42;9;NW;6;47%;95%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;52;43;Partly sunny;52;39;ENE;7;66%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;78;A shower in places;91;79;N;11;65%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;63;39;Mostly cloudy;60;36;W;6;72%;77%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Humid with sunshine;82;73;A shower in places;82;70;E;10;72%;76%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;36;23;Clearing;34;25;WNW;5;67%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;87;63;Cooler;72;66;E;13;56%;8%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;71;59;A little rain;73;61;NE;6;74%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;11;56%;7%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;46;33;Decreasing clouds;51;35;NE;4;69%;12%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;54;33;A little p.m. rain;49;32;NNW;13;66%;56%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;49;33;Hazy sunshine;52;38;NW;9;24%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;65;51;Clouds and sun;65;51;S;7;72%;30%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;66;49;A little p.m. rain;68;41;S;7;62%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;59;39;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;NNE;9;45%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;41;31;Mostly cloudy;37;21;NW;10;78%;21%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;56;Sunny and breezy;67;57;SW;14;65%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;72;57;Mostly sunny, windy;74;51;WNW;23;53%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;7;-24;Cold with hazy sun;8;-20;ESE;6;74%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;40;31;Chilly with rain;38;34;ENE;6;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain;49;44;Rain tapering off;48;36;NW;17;60%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;90;68;Lots of sun, warm;90;68;E;6;45%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;38;29;Mostly sunny;35;20;NE;5;64%;17%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;46;36;Rain and drizzle;42;26;NNE;7;85%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;72;66;Very windy, a shower;74;57;NW;31;78%;81%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;94;58;Sunny and pleasant;91;57;W;5;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;40;24;A little p.m. rain;37;28;ENE;2;63%;78%;1

