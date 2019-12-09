Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 9, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A morning shower;88;77;SW;6;78%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;87;69;Partly sunny;83;71;E;6;66%;42%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Afternoon showers;52;43;Rather cloudy;51;41;NE;9;91%;39%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;62;53;Mostly sunny;58;44;SSE;8;58%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;48;37;Mostly cloudy;44;40;S;15;76%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;45;33;Clouds and sun;38;29;N;5;84%;39%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;54;40;Partly sunny;54;39;NNW;5;56%;56%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;30;18;Low clouds;28;12;SE;5;93%;4%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;88;69;A t-storm in spots;92;71;ENE;7;50%;45%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;52;Showers and t-storms;60;52;N;6;87%;92%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;67;56;A stray shower;71;56;S;8;58%;41%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;63;47;Mostly cloudy;63;49;E;8;64%;44%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;86;73;A shower;86;72;ESE;7;76%;68%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;79;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;60;E;8;62%;14%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;84;60;Sunny and nice;84;61;ENE;6;46%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;43;Clouds and sun;57;43;NNW;5;61%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with hazy sun;37;23;Partly sunny;46;27;NW;13;51%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;58;39;Cooler with rain;45;35;N;7;85%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;49;34;Mostly sunny;41;33;S;9;75%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;43;Some brightening;69;47;SE;5;63%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ENE;7;74%;81%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;41;36;Winds subsiding;42;24;NNW;15;67%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rainy times;46;34;Mostly cloudy;42;39;SSW;12;73%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;51;30;Periods of sun;44;36;ENE;5;89%;10%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;40;38;Mostly cloudy;45;25;NNW;9;73%;25%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;91;74;Very hot;97;76;N;9;37%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;79;66;A t-storm around;80;68;S;5;53%;55%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;52;36;Partial sunshine;58;45;WSW;5;80%;5%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;76;58;SSE;6;47%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;81;63;Turning out cloudy;78;62;SE;12;56%;19%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;65;Mostly cloudy;81;66;E;4;61%;13%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;72;Sunshine and nice;86;71;NNE;7;72%;5%;6

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;50;22;Much colder;28;16;W;12;45%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;6;78%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;44;30;Clouds and sun;40;37;SSW;6;72%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;NNE;11;57%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;75;36;A little a.m. rain;47;30;ENE;7;68%;61%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and humid;90;78;A morning shower;90;77;NE;16;74%;82%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;50;Hazy sunshine;73;51;NW;4;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;36;22;Mostly sunny;43;26;SSW;6;44%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;81;60;Hazy sun;81;59;NNE;5;58%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;96;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;SE;5;63%;49%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;46;39;Very windy;56;35;WSW;34;88%;64%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;59;44;Cloudy with showers;57;43;NNE;5;47%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;67;53;Sunny;65;54;W;5;75%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Sunny and nice;75;52;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;80;63;A morning t-storm;74;63;NNE;8;83%;82%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;66;Sunny;87;67;SSE;6;66%;5%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;43;30;Colder;32;22;WNW;11;82%;41%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;69;Sunshine, pleasant;88;69;SSE;4;59%;19%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;70;53;Hazy sunshine;72;54;ENE;6;55%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;Partly sunny;85;72;NE;7;64%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;81;61;Hazy sun;81;61;SE;4;62%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;70;44;Hazy sunshine;67;46;NNW;4;53%;57%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;54;42;Plenty of sun;55;42;ENE;6;66%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;NNW;7;71%;67%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;82;72;Sunshine and nice;84;72;N;7;55%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;65;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;62;55;NNE;7;93%;86%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;58;32;Cloudy;51;30;SSW;5;43%;71%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;83;58;Hazy sunshine;82;65;W;6;36%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Sunny;64;42;W;4;66%;8%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;N;8;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;45;31;Cloudy;40;35;W;5;83%;65%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;89;75;A morning shower;91;75;NNE;7;60%;69%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;72;A t-storm around;87;72;WSW;6;70%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;82;64;Hazy sunshine;82;65;S;4;56%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SE;4;72%;70%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;61;41;Cloudy with a shower;60;41;ESE;8;60%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;88;75;SSW;6;75%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;72;67;Decreasing clouds;72;66;SSE;9;77%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;44;Partial sunshine;60;48;W;3;80%;42%;2

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;49;35;Very windy, rain;50;38;WSW;25;88%;90%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny;66;49;NW;4;69%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;74;Clearing;85;73;SW;6;68%;31%;10

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;56;32;Partly sunny;53;35;SSW;3;70%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;Heavy p.m. showers;87;79;ENE;9;74%;100%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;N;5;77%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Sun and some clouds;85;75;E;5;66%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;99;59;Cooler with some sun;67;52;SSE;12;57%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;NW;4;39%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;75;Partly sunny;83;76;ESE;10;74%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;38;36;Cloudy;40;31;W;7;80%;30%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;10;73%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;Sunny and very warm;90;71;ENE;13;44%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain;42;38;Showers of rain/snow;44;15;WNW;10;80%;61%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;38;36;Rain and drizzle;38;34;SW;7;88%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;77;Hazy sunshine;91;76;NNE;6;57%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;61;A t-storm in spots;73;60;NE;12;79%;74%;11

New York, United States;Mild with rain;56;54;A little p.m. rain;62;34;NNW;10;72%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;60;48;Showers around;63;49;ESE;7;74%;73%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;31;23;Low clouds;26;21;SSW;9;91%;34%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;57;38;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;3;69%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Winds subsiding;36;16;A bit of p.m. snow;33;30;S;4;73%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;35;Flurries;41;13;WNW;16;77%;56%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;NNW;7;79%;62%;3

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;88;75;A passing shower;88;75;NW;5;78%;62%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;ESE;7;80%;66%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;49;32;Mostly cloudy;45;41;S;9;71%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;86;64;Turning sunny, warm;91;69;ESE;11;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;86;66;Partly sunny;87;66;N;9;55%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm around;92;73;NNE;10;71%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunshine and nice;89;70;SE;6;56%;18%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;48;35;A shower in the a.m.;41;25;SW;9;61%;55%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Low clouds breaking;50;37;E;5;79%;36%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;68;53;Showers, mainly late;67;51;ENE;8;71%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;65;46;SE;6;84%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;E;8;60%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;38;29;Very windy;36;26;NNW;20;75%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;45;37;Spotty showers;40;26;E;10;87%;64%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;85;72;Couple of t-storms;84;72;WNW;6;79%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;70;64;A morning shower;72;59;SE;9;77%;58%;1

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;61;42;Spotty showers;57;38;NNE;11;79%;60%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy;43;39;Rain/snow showers;40;20;WNW;9;65%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;56;48;Mainly cloudy;55;51;SSE;5;86%;75%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ENE;9;69%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;84;76;A shower in spots;84;76;E;14;71%;76%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;77;65;NE;5;79%;39%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;ENE;6;53%;38%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;SW;9;35%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;71;Afternoon showers;84;70;N;8;79%;100%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds and fog;60;37;Partly sunny;60;43;SW;3;72%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;49;40;A little p.m. rain;48;44;S;6;86%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;41;Decreasing clouds;54;45;SSE;5;78%;90%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;W;5;68%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;81;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;NNE;9;81%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog;36;26;Mostly cloudy;42;31;ESE;4;83%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower or two;85;75;ENE;21;74%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;44;23;Sunshine and colder;30;25;S;6;74%;55%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hazy, breezy, smoky;80;68;Hot with hazy sun;92;66;S;14;55%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;72;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;SW;7;66%;72%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;43;32;Cloudy;38;24;W;11;74%;25%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;57;45;A shower in places;57;40;N;4;65%;80%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;52;30;Mostly sunny;46;30;NNE;5;72%;22%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;NE;6;34%;15%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;65;59;A morning shower;66;55;E;6;64%;54%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of sun;66;50;Cooler with rain;58;46;ENE;2;71%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;50;44;A little p.m. rain;56;46;NNW;6;91%;56%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain tapering off;46;38;Colder in the p.m.;39;25;W;17;62%;16%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;64;57;Spotty showers;62;53;WNW;20;65%;100%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;50;Spotty showers;58;50;NW;20;70%;89%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;16;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;12;-15;NW;7;66%;68%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;38;A thick cloud cover;46;42;ENE;4;73%;65%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;43;38;Decreasing clouds;43;26;NW;14;54%;4%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;Sunny and nice;80;46;N;3;47%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;43;37;Spotty showers;40;29;NW;8;76%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;50;36;Colder;39;25;WNW;12;83%;54%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;52;Mostly cloudy;66;55;NNE;5;55%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;NNW;5;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;42;25;Partly sunny;40;28;NE;2;65%;38%;2

