Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;A shower;89;78;SSW;8;77%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;81;65;Sunny and nice;81;66;NE;6;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;59;48;Mostly cloudy;62;48;E;3;71%;30%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;69;57;Sunny;65;51;WSW;8;74%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;52;47;Spotty showers;51;40;NNW;15;91%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;Periods of snow;35;31;Periods of rain;42;35;NNE;11;76%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;49;27;Mostly cloudy;50;34;E;7;58%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;14;6;Cold with some sun;14;5;SW;10;85%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;82;64;Clouds and sun, nice;89;65;ESE;11;48%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;52;Partly sunny;67;58;WSW;4;73%;12%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun;74;59;Areas of low clouds;71;61;NW;10;72%;68%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;75;59;A stray shower;74;53;ESE;11;67%;80%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;5;81%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower in the a.m.;78;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;E;9;72%;56%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;94;79;Clouds and sun;95;77;NE;9;52%;38%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;66;53;Partly sunny, breezy;65;54;W;15;67%;13%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;39;21;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;SE;4;36%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;53;49;Mild with rain;62;48;SSW;7;78%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;48;45;Spotty showers;53;41;WSW;14;68%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;69;46;A p.m. t-storm;71;48;ESE;5;66%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;81;66;Clouds, a t-storm;80;66;NW;10;79%;80%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;50;44;Cloudy;51;41;W;4;92%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;52;48;Spotty showers;51;41;W;14;78%;69%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;48;34;Rather cloudy;52;43;WSW;5;84%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;50;47;A bit of rain;53;43;W;5;88%;78%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;Sunny and nice;84;68;N;8;48%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;85;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;70;NNE;6;54%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;55;44;A shower in the a.m.;51;37;N;10;73%;74%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;Nice with sunshine;76;60;NNE;5;50%;5%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;Sunny and very warm;85;63;SSW;7;44%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;83;64;SE;3;67%;57%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;75;Showers around;86;76;NE;10;83%;95%;3

Chicago, United States;Very windy, cloudy;45;31;Mainly cloudy;39;36;NNE;10;66%;12%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;NE;5;77%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;47;44;A bit of rain;48;37;W;11;80%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;81;72;Sunny and nice;80;72;N;13;75%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and cooler;57;45;Spotty showers;51;49;E;9;77%;86%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;E;10;75%;80%;10

Delhi, India;A shower in the a.m.;79;60;Showers and t-storms;73;58;ESE;4;87%;63%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;26;15;Partly sunny, cold;34;27;SSW;5;94%;11%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;86;64;Hazy sunshine;87;65;NNW;5;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;95;72;Nice with some sun;90;72;SE;5;60%;27%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;51;39;Afternoon rain;47;36;NE;10;94%;75%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;50;26;NNE;6;37%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;66;57;Mostly sunny;66;56;WNW;8;78%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;78;64;Mostly cloudy;72;63;NNE;8;65%;18%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;82;59;Increasing clouds;84;60;ENE;8;38%;23%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;85;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;NE;11;65%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;38;36;Periods of rain;41;38;S;14;95%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny;94;75;E;4;61%;35%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;81;60;Sunny and nice;76;59;NE;10;50%;12%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;71;ENE;8;64%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;82;62;Hazy sun;82;63;SE;5;64%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;66;44;Hazy sunshine;68;44;N;5;65%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;56;47;Nice with some sun;62;57;S;7;75%;41%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;90;77;An afternoon shower;91;76;NNE;6;68%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Showers around;92;79;Clouds and sun;90;78;N;8;50%;15%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NE;6;30%;3%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, but chilly;49;24;Sunny, but chilly;48;22;SW;5;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;Hazy sunshine;84;59;NE;12;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;72;50;Partly sunny;72;48;SW;4;61%;12%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;Clouds and sun;95;69;N;13;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;35;25;A little icy mix;37;34;SSE;7;92%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny and hot;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;91;76;NNE;5;56%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;6;73%;68%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;84;65;Hazy sunshine;86;65;N;5;67%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;NNE;3;78%;86%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Inc. clouds;65;42;A shower in the p.m.;63;36;WNW;7;51%;57%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower or two;88;78;SSW;5;77%;69%;7

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;71;65;Cloudy;71;65;SSE;6;75%;25%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;63;55;Periods of sun;63;59;WSW;8;87%;38%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;54;45;Afternoon rain;49;38;N;9;86%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain tapering off;59;49;Rain and drizzle;55;45;SSW;6;78%;92%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Some sun, pleasant;85;76;SW;6;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Mostly cloudy;55;52;WSW;9;69%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;82;Brief a.m. showers;86;80;E;10;77%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm around;90;77;SW;4;74%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;88;79;Nice with some sun;89;76;NE;6;61%;36%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;79;53;Variable cloudiness;72;53;S;10;51%;4%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;WSW;4;42%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;82;67;N;8;62%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;32;29;A little icy mix;35;33;S;11;83%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;87;76;Periods of sun;88;77;ENE;9;61%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;74;60;Sunny and nice;79;63;N;6;51%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A wintry mix, cooler;41;32;Sun and clouds;36;18;NW;9;68%;28%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;29;28;Low clouds;31;29;SSE;7;51%;32%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;92;72;Hazy sunshine;93;72;NNE;6;51%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;60;A stray t-shower;76;61;NE;12;64%;55%;10

New York, United States;Showers around;56;45;Clouds and sun;51;33;NNW;30;56%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;68;51;Partly sunny;69;50;WSW;4;73%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;13;3;Low clouds breaking;11;7;SSW;11;82%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little rain;61;51;A shower in the a.m.;53;40;N;12;52%;55%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;34;31;Cloudy, some snow;34;24;NNE;9;86%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix, colder;38;32;Decreasing clouds;34;19;NNW;14;67%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;ESE;7;63%;27%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WNW;5;84%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;Showers around;87;74;E;6;80%;77%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Cloudy with a shower;53;46;WSW;12;56%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;93;60;Abundant sunshine;82;54;SE;15;38%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;78;Turning cloudy;93;77;NE;12;59%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;SSE;13;64%;22%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;SE;5;58%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;44;40;Spotty showers;52;45;SW;10;66%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with sunshine;37;16;Partly sunny, chilly;39;13;NW;4;54%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;53;Showers around;72;54;NW;8;55%;84%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;68;53;Turning sunny;70;50;ENE;6;80%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;A brief shower;86;77;Partial sunshine;87;74;ENE;8;57%;3%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and chilly;30;27;Increasing clouds;39;34;SSE;6;72%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;37;34;Occasional rain;41;37;S;13;91%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;73;Showers and t-storms;82;71;SSW;8;71%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;81;59;Mostly sunny;80;61;SSE;8;42%;16%;4

Rome, Italy;Afternoon showers;65;55;Spotty showers;62;53;SW;8;74%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;32;30;Showers of rain/snow;36;34;S;9;90%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;53;42;Clouds and sun, cool;50;43;NW;9;66%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;69;Thunderstorms;79;68;ENE;10;80%;86%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower in spots;85;74;NNE;7;72%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;79;67;An afternoon shower;80;67;N;6;81%;62%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mainly cloudy;69;44;Nice with some sun;71;41;NE;5;39%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;88;54;Sunny and nice;87;52;SW;7;23%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;89;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;N;8;67%;5%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;59;52;Mostly cloudy;61;58;SSW;7;88%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Windy with some sun;45;32;Sunny, but cold;42;28;NNE;7;48%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;44;28;Partly sunny;49;25;WNW;4;65%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;46;NNE;13;55%;5%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Thundershower;89;80;NNE;6;77%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;48;38;Mostly cloudy;57;44;SSW;6;81%;67%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;88;77;A shower in spots;87;75;ENE;7;70%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;44;39;Spotty showers;45;32;SE;6;100%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;74;61;Partly sunny;79;67;NNE;16;55%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain, windy;75;63;A little rain;66;61;NE;10;79%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and ice;36;34;A touch of rain;38;35;S;10;97%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, cold;32;18;Sunny, but cold;39;20;ENE;3;69%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;43;35;Milder with some sun;55;37;NW;7;68%;33%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;50;42;Considerable clouds;54;42;SE;5;52%;44%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;74;59;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;S;7;57%;31%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;68;56;Spotty showers;68;54;SE;6;66%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;51;49;Periods of rain;51;37;NE;11;64%;68%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;49;38;Mostly sunny, colder;39;27;N;16;67%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;71;56;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SW;7;50%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;Mostly sunny;72;52;WSW;8;64%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;10;-13;Partly sunny;16;-2;ESE;6;64%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;43;28;Plenty of sun;42;28;NE;5;33%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;48;41;A thick cloud cover;52;44;W;4;86%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;93;70;Sunny and very warm;89;63;E;8;44%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;36;33;Spotty showers;39;37;S;11;88%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;43;41;Clouds and sun, mild;50;40;SSW;10;89%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;59;Winds subsiding;68;59;NNW;22;75%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;93;72;Sunny;94;72;NNE;6;54%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;43;35;A little p.m. rain;47;34;NE;2;63%;87%;2

