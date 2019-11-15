Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;Rather cloudy;88;78;SE;6;76%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Sunshine, pleasant;84;67;ENE;5;46%;6%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;74;54;Partly sunny;74;46;E;7;36%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;57;46;Showers;54;49;WNW;13;66%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;42;34;Occasional rain;44;32;S;9;87%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;37;32;A bit of a.m. snow;37;30;NNE;4;81%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and colder;46;36;A morning shower;51;32;E;4;63%;55%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Bitterly cold;14;-5;Turning cloudy, cold;19;13;SW;11;71%;10%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;90;60;Plenty of sun;90;62;SSE;10;37%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny;70;54;Partial sunshine;70;54;NE;4;72%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;65;56;A shower in places;71;58;NW;12;66%;45%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;83;56;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NE;10;22%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;4;80%;85%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;E;7;64%;32%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;93;77;Partly sunny;94;78;SSW;5;50%;4%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;56;40;Periods of sun;56;43;W;10;65%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;52;37;Low clouds;51;43;ESE;4;59%;60%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;65;55;Partly sunny, warm;67;54;ESE;10;60%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;52;45;A shower in the a.m.;48;36;SW;9;89%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Showery;66;49;A few showers;67;47;NNW;6;71%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;85;67;A shower or t-storm;80;67;WNW;7;72%;77%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;52;49;A touch of rain;55;49;E;11;83%;68%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;40;33;Mostly cloudy;45;30;S;5;79%;14%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;57;48;Sunshine and mild;61;51;ESE;4;83%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;56;50;Lots of sun, warmer;64;50;E;5;65%;37%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;83;70;Partly sunny;76;65;NNW;9;66%;26%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;84;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;NNE;6;42%;73%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;Mostly sunny;66;49;W;5;73%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;More sun than clouds;79;63;Nice with sunshine;81;63;N;8;45%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;74;63;Increasingly windy;70;58;SSE;26;65%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;64;Partly sunny;79;65;NNW;4;70%;33%;8

Chennai, India;Showers around;84;77;A morning shower;89;77;NE;9;73%;66%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;39;31;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;SSE;9;75%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;90;75;A t-storm around;87;75;WSW;5;78%;64%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;48;44;A little rain;49;42;SW;9;83%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Partly sunny;82;75;NNW;8;73%;7%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;Partly sunny;62;41;SSE;6;59%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;NE;13;72%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;81;60;Hazy sun;82;60;NW;6;64%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;66;41;Mostly cloudy;62;31;S;8;36%;55%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with sunshine;88;69;Lots of sun, nice;88;66;NNW;4;69%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;6;59%;26%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;44;37;Partly sunny;44;37;WNW;9;92%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;58;39;Sunny intervals;59;39;NW;5;54%;54%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;57;45;Plenty of sun;58;51;W;13;62%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;81;70;Clouds and sun;84;74;SSE;10;70%;16%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;64;S;5;49%;68%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;Sunshine, pleasant;78;69;NNW;13;56%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;38;32;Low clouds;40;38;ESE;11;95%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;A morning shower;90;77;SSE;3;67%;54%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;E;8;62%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;87;75;Clouds and sun;88;73;NE;8;63%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;81;67;Hazy sunshine;85;65;ENE;5;62%;25%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;70;56;Spotty showers;69;52;NNW;6;80%;71%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;66;52;Sunny and mild;70;55;ENE;8;70%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;93;74;A shower in spots;94;75;NE;7;61%;52%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;91;77;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNW;8;59%;49%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;Mostly sunny;87;59;N;7;28%;6%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little rain;45;43;An afternoon shower;56;39;NW;6;54%;65%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;A shower or t-storm;82;63;Hazy sunshine;84;63;NE;8;44%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;53;Some sun, pleasant;76;51;SSW;5;64%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;Partly sunny;98;73;N;13;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;43;40;Periods of sun, mild;51;41;SSE;6;89%;26%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;N;4;65%;54%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;W;6;70%;79%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;88;67;Hazy sunshine;87;66;SSE;5;64%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;WSW;3;75%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;56;35;A t-storm in spots;57;35;ENE;8;58%;48%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;90;77;A morning shower;86;78;SSW;5;77%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;A thick cloud cover;69;63;Partly sunny;69;63;SSE;9;77%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;53;47;Plenty of sunshine;58;49;WSW;6;58%;79%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;47;39;Periods of sun;46;38;WSW;4;80%;29%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;54;Sunny and warmer;84;60;ENE;10;47%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;78;A t-storm around;86;78;SW;7;75%;64%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;51;32;Periods of sun;51;37;WNW;7;53%;28%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;86;79;An afternoon shower;88;81;SSE;5;70%;84%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;4;81%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;Plenty of clouds;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;WNW;8;69%;81%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;66;46;Turning cloudy, cool;63;47;SW;10;54%;16%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;Episodes of sunshine;70;52;E;4;53%;41%;6

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;82;65;Not as warm;76;58;NW;11;58%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;40;36;Milder;49;45;S;7;85%;7%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;89;78;Sunny intervals;89;79;ENE;13;68%;36%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;74;63;An afternoon shower;75;60;NNW;10;76%;60%;4

Montreal, Canada;Flurries and squalls;35;7;Sunny, but very cold;21;10;E;0;64%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;43;34;A shower in the a.m.;41;37;SSW;8;68%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;92;75;Hazy sunshine;91;75;N;6;63%;20%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;77;59;Turning cloudy;79;60;NNE;12;60%;35%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;52;30;Mostly sunny, colder;39;29;NE;19;31%;10%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Showers around;74;56;NW;6;73%;77%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;0;-18;Increasing clouds;2;0;S;10;83%;61%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;60;43;Mostly sunny;66;47;N;7;63%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;36;32;A bit of p.m. snow;37;35;N;8;83%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Flurries and squalls;35;4;Sunshine, very cold;21;4;ESE;5;69%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;85;79;Sunshine, pleasant;85;78;SE;11;72%;20%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;73;Showers and t-storms;86;72;NW;5;81%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm or two;88;74;ENE;5;83%;81%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;40;36;A passing shower;44;33;E;9;67%;66%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;100;70;Sunshine and hot;92;63;WSW;9;35%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;91;74;Clouds and sun;91;75;NNE;8;60%;39%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ESE;12;77%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;72;Partly sunny;86;72;S;5;62%;69%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, not as cool;53;43;Cloudy;51;40;E;6;73%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;55;22;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;NE;4;53%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;67;54;A little rain;66;55;NE;8;70%;85%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Occasional a.m. rain;59;47;Mostly sunny, cool;60;42;S;9;60%;25%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;NE;7;61%;27%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;43;34;Rain and snow shower;39;32;SSW;11;70%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;44;38;A thick cloud cover;46;43;SSE;7;92%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SW;9;70%;30%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;71;64;Periods of sun;81;61;SE;13;29%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;64;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;53;SE;6;89%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;43;35;Rain and drizzle;41;36;SE;6;87%;72%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;61;50;Sunny and breezy;62;49;WSW;15;80%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;ENE;7;73%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;85;76;A shower in places;86;76;NE;6;70%;51%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;75;65;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;N;5;95%;74%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;76;44;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;ESE;5;39%;31%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;93;59;Sunny and nice;89;57;SSW;7;30%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Partly sunny;86;70;NNE;4;71%;33%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cool;52;37;Mostly sunny;54;42;S;7;69%;65%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;57;50;A little rain;54;52;S;6;79%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;52;38;Hazy sunshine;57;36;ENE;3;56%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and beautiful;68;57;Mostly sunny;74;62;SSE;8;61%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NNW;3;72%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;54;37;Mild with some sun;60;41;SE;6;72%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;77;Some sun, a shower;86;77;NE;4;76%;60%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Overcast;41;37;Rain and drizzle;44;41;SE;8;92%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;88;63;Partly sunny, cooler;72;64;ENE;12;59%;72%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;78;67;Plenty of sun;83;67;ESE;12;53%;3%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Some sun, a shower;40;36;Low clouds;41;38;SE;5;94%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;61;36;Mostly sunny;57;35;SE;5;59%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;52;40;Rain and drizzle;45;36;ESE;7;81%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;58;34;Rain and snow shower;39;32;W;4;54%;75%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;79;63;A t-storm in spots;77;63;ENE;6;59%;41%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;71;56;Partly sunny;75;56;E;3;51%;14%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;63;47;Mostly sunny;66;48;NE;5;56%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;38;14;Areas of low clouds;29;26;ESE;13;72%;0%;1

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;79;61;Partly sunny;82;56;SSW;11;29%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Spotty showers;69;49;W;9;67%;79%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;4;A little p.m. snow;20;-14;NNW;8;71%;88%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;54;47;Periods of rain;50;48;ESE;7;75%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;52;50;A bit of rain;57;49;SE;13;74%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;67;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;WNW;3;58%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;46;37;Clouds and sun, mild;49;44;S;8;78%;20%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;49;44;Partly sunny;59;47;SSE;11;83%;41%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;66;57;Very windy, a shower;66;58;NNW;31;80%;74%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;WSW;4;66%;30%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;54;25;Sunny;47;23;NE;2;57%;7%;3

_____

